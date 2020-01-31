Advertiser Disclosure

When you make a big investment like buying a home or a car, wouldn’t you want to protect it for as long as possible? Extended warranties offer one of the best ways to safeguard your car from unexpected, expensive repairs when it’s no longer covered by the new vehicle warranty.

However, not all extended warranties are the same. If you are unsure about your extended warranty options and want to know what auto warranty provider will give you the peace of mind you’re looking for, we can help. Our team has researched the best extended car warranty companies and come up with our recommendations. Below, we’ll explain your options service contracts from Infinite Auto Protection and compare it to some of the higher-ranking providers.

Summary: What We Think About Infinite Auto Protection

Michigan-based Infinite Auto Protection offers service contracts, or extended warranties, for used cars and administers its own policies. The company was established in 2008 and has been accredited with the Better Business Bureau since 2018. In the case of a covered breakdown, it will pay for the repair or replacement, including labor and parts, and you will only pay the contracted deductible.

At first glance, Infinite Auto Protection has an A+ rating from the BBB and seems like a good option for owners looking to buy extended warranties for used cars. However, it’s always important to take a closer look before you invest your money or your time.

To help you get started, our team completed a thorough analysis of Infinite Auto Protection plans and coverage, and compiled our findings for your quick review.

Pros Cons - BBB A+ rating and accreditation - Administers its own plans - 30-day money-back guarantee - 24/7 roadside assistance - Offers only three plans, which might not suit all vehicle and owner needs - Coverage is not available in Nevada, Missouri, and Washington - Additional benefits coverage toward lockout service and trip interruption is low compared to other providers - Does not list plan costs or deductibles on the website

Infinite Auto Protection Plans And Coverage

Infinite Auto Protection offers three levels of coverage: Prime, Modern, and Foundation. The list of covered components in each level and category are listed on the company’s website.

If you are not happy with your warranty, you can cancel the plan within 30 days for a refund as long as you have not filed a claim. If you have filed a claim already, the refund will be lesser by a prorated amount and a cancellation fee of $25.

You can also transfer the extended warranty to a subsequent owner by paying an administrative fee of $50.

Infinite Auto Protection does not list its plan costs, deductibles, or payment terms on the website or in its sample contract, but you may get more information when you use the online form or call the company for a quote.

Plan Prime Modern Foundation Details Prime is Infinite Auto Protection’s most comprehensive plan, offering protection for 15 major car systems and parts. The Modern plan offers protection for nine car systems and parts. The Foundation plan is the company’s entry-level plan offering protection for the powertrain components and internally lubricated parts. It covers eight major car systems. Covered Systems and Parts Engine (gas or diesel) Transmission 4x4/AWD Hi-tech Drive axle Electrical Cooling Brakes Differential assembly Steering Super/turbocharger Fuel Heater and air conditioning Front and rear suspension ABS-brakes Engine (gas or diesel) Transmission 4x4/AWD Drive axle Electrical Cooling Brakes Steering Brakes Differential assembly Engine (gas or diesel) Transmission 4x4/AWD Drive axle Electrical Cooling Brakes Differential assembly

Additional Benefits

All plans come with additional benefits, such as the flexibility to choose your repair facility and roadside assistance. Under the Roadside Assistance program, you are eligible for:

A maximum of $100 per occurrence for towing to the nearest repair facility if a covered mechanical breakdown occurs

$50 per day for up to three days if a breakdown occurs when you are 100 miles away from home

One flat tire change using your spare tire

Up to $40 for a jump start or fuel delivery

The Rental Car reimbursement program offers up to $35 per day for six days to cover alternate transportation costs in the event of a breakdown.

While these benefits are certainly nice to have, they fall somewhat short when you compare to the perks provided by other auto warranty companies. No matter your provider, you should still expect to pay some costs out of pocket. For example, the trip interruption benefits offered by Infinite Auto Protection is $50 per day for covered breakdowns, but the average cost of a hotel room in the U.S. is $133.34.

What’s Not Covered by Infinite Auto Protection Plans?

Like most extended warranty providers, Infinite Auto Protection will not provide coverage for damage due to accidents, fire, theft, improper maintenance, negligence, pre-existing conditions, or diagnosis of a non-covered or covered part if a breakdown hasn’t occurred. A complete list of exclusions is described in the sample contract.

How Much Does Infinite Auto Protection Cost?

There’s a wide range of extended warranty prices because the costs are so customized to a particular car. That remains true for Infinite Auto Protection costs, which are based on:

Your car (year, make, model, mileage, age)

Your deductible

Your coverage plan

To get a free quote from Infinite Auto Protection, you can call the company or fill out the online form with your name, contact information, and year, make, model, and mileage of your car.

How Does The Infinite Auto Protection Claims Process Work?

Infinite Auto Protection promises a simple, fast claims process. However, the company is very thorough and follows policies strictly, which might slow down the approval of some claims. It is important to remember that Infinite Auto Protection has up to 60 days to approve any claim as outlined in the sample contract on its website.

While the company does not insist on maintenance records in all cases, each claim is evaluated on a claim-to-claim basis, and the contract requires your vehicle has received the maintenance specified by the manufacturer. So, it would be a good idea to keep your maintenance records handy in case you need to file a claim.

Under an Infinite Auto Protection service contract, you need prior authorization before any repairs are performed to be eligible for coverage. This will involve calling the company’s claims administrator for approval. You can then take your car to an ASE-licensed repair facility of your choice and authorize them to diagnose the problem. The repair facility will then contact the Infinite Auto Protection claims administrator for final authorization.

It is important to remember here that Infinite Auto Protection has the right to inspect your vehicle for any additional diagnosis concerning the claim or move the vehicle to another repair facility for this purpose. If there is a deductible under your plan, you will be required to pay it directly to the repair shop after the repairs are done.

Infinite Auto Protection Customer Reviews

There aren’t many Infinite Auto Protection reviews on Better Business Bureau or other review sites, though the company maintains a high rating across these sites. We did come across several customers who were not happy with the long waiting periods or complained that the company had refused their claims. As with any service contract that you buy, it is important to fully understand the terms and conditions and what will not be eligible for coverage before you sign on the dotted line.

Our Verdict: Infinite Auto Protection Review

While Infinite Auto Protection offers reasonable coverage, it has only three plans, which might not suit all vehicle and driver needs. The company’s rating are mostly positive, but there aren’t many reviews to go off of compared to some of the largest extended warranty providers.

In comparison, our “Best Overall” extended warranty company, CARCHEX, has five levels of coverage with different plans available under each tier – a total of 16 contracts. The additional benefits offered by Infinite Auto Protection also falls short of the perks offered by CARCHEX when it comes to covered charges.

Ultimately, we recommend that you get quotes from some of our top auto warranty providers: CARCHEX, CarShield, autopom!, or Endurance. That way, you can compare the prices and coverage before you make the right decision.