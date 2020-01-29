Advertiser Disclosure

As a driver in the Sunshine State, you might have heard about Florida Farm Bureau Insurance. But is the company reputable? Does it offer affordable premiums? Today, we're going to take a good look at the Florida Farm Bureau Insurance and see how it compares to the industry’s best insurance companies. Read on for more information about the provider’s reputation, coverage options, claims process, and customer service.

Florida Farm Bureau Insurance At A Glance

Florida Farm Bureau Insurance (FLFB) is an insurance group made of two companies: Florida Farm Bureau General Insurance Company and Florida Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company. To get an insurance policy from Florida Farm Bureau, you have to be a Farm Bureau member.

You don't have to work in farming or agriculture, but you do have to purchase a $45 membership before you can get FLFB insurance. The membership comes with a few discounts you can use as someone outside of agriculture, but it’s more beneficial for people involved in the industry.

Our Rating 2 out of 5 stars Eligibility Florida Farm Bureau Members Roadside Assistance No Discounts Multi-car, claim free, good student, driver training Better Business Bureau Rating A- (not accredited) AM Best Financial Strength Rating A Other Coverages Home, flood, life, retirement, banking Who It’s Best For Florida Farm Bureau members

Florida’s No-Fault State Requirements

Florida is a no-fault state. That means drivers seek medical compensation from their own insurance company after an accident, no matter who was at fault. Because of this, Florida requires every driver to carry $10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP), which covers medical bills and lost wages. Florida also requires drivers to carry $10,000 in property damage liability. This covers damage to other people's vehicles in accidents that you cause.

Coverage With Florida Farm Bureau Insurance

FLFB offers basic coverage options without too many bells and whistles. Basic coverage includes:

Bodily injury liability

Property damage liability

Comprehensive

Collision

Medical payments (MedPay)

Personal injury protection (PIP)

Uninsured motorist

Underinsured motorist

You can't get roadside assistance from Florida Farm Bureau Insurance. However, you can add on a couple more options:

Pet Injury Coverage This option covers reasonable vet fees if your dog or cat is injured in a car accident while in your vehicle. It only applies to animals owned by the insured driver, and it requires collision coverage on the policy. It has a limit of $500 per accident. Transportation Expense With this option, FLFB will reimburse you for travel expenses if you get into a covered accident while you are 100 miles or more from home. You can choose between $600, $900, $1,200, or $1,500 maximums.

As far as coverage options go, that's pretty much it. Farm Bureau offers other products like home insurance, banking, and retirement planning, but it doesn't seem to offer a discount if you bundle extra policies.

FLFB does not offer rideshare coverage. If you drive for a company like Uber or Lyft, you need special coverage for specific times when you are working. Other companies like AAA provide this option for a few dollars per month. It's not a good idea to forgo this coverage – if you need it, we suggest you search for insurance elsewhere.

Getting A Quote And Filing A Claim

You can start a quote online for Florida Farm Bureau Insurance, but you won't see a final price until you speak with an agent. While you have to be a Farm Bureau member to purchase a policy, you can get a quote even if you aren't a member. Compared to other companies, FLFB’s quotes process feels outdated and clunky.

That’s partly because Florida Farm Bureau policies are managed by each county’s local Farm Bureau. It’s nice that you get to work with a local office, but you do have to wait for that office to get back to you with a quote.

There are two ways to file a claim with Florida Farm Bureau Insurance. You can go onto the company’s website and file a claim online. Or, you can call a 24/7 claims number and file one that way. As you’ll see in a moment, there aren’t many online reviews about FLFB’s claims process, and the company itself doesn’t publish any reviews or explanations about the process.

There are no apps for filing a claim – or other things like monitoring your driving habits. Some drivers are okay with that, but for others it’s a deal-breaker.

Florida Farm Bureau Customer Service

Florida Farm Bureau Insurance doesn't leave much impression in the digital sphere. The company’s BBB page lists two reviews and six complaints total, but only one complaint is viewable. That complaint was written by a driver whose car got totaled by a FLFB-insured driver.

According to the driver, FLFB did not offer enough compensation for their totaled car. They felt that the company was low-balling the value of their vehicle. At the end of the complaint, the driver said they had decided to sue the company. Florida Farm Bureau Insurance responded, but the content was not made public, so we don't know what the company said.

As far as the reviews go, one review gave FLFB one star, and the other gave FLFB three stars. The author of the one-star review said they had FLFB commercial insurance for five years and had never filed a claim. When it was time to file a claim, Florida Farm Bureau denied the claim and said the customer did something wrong – whether in the signup process or in filing the claim, it’s unclear. From the viewpoint of the reviewer, they thought they were covered for something all along when they really weren’t.

The author of the three-star review said price increases at renewal were too expensive, and they were disappointed that the company didn't have any discounts for seniors or people living on fixed incomes.

Average Cost Of Florida Farm Bureau Insurance

According to The Zebra’s State of Auto Insurance report, Floridians pay higher rates for car insurance than the national average. A middle-of-the-road, full-coverage policy costs about $2,059 per year in Florida, compared to $1,470 nationwide. Unfortunately, Florida Farm Bureau Insurance customers can expect to pay the average rate for the state.

Our Verdict

All things considered, Florida Farm Bureau Insurance is basic coverage for an average price. If you're already a member of the Florida Farm Bureau, it might be a good option. Who knows, you could end up getting a great quote from the company. However, if you're not involved in farming, or if you want more coverage options, we would suggest going with another company.

Don’t worry – we’ve done the research and ranked the top insurance companies on things like cost, coverage, customer service, and availability. In Florida, we think USAA and Progressive are both great alternatives to Florida Farm Bureau Insurance.

Try USAA For Cheap Auto Insurance Rates

USAA is our number one pick overall for Florida drivers. To get USAA, you need to be a member of the military or of a commissioning program, or you need to have a spouse or parent who has had a USAA policy.

Through our research, we found that USAA offers the cheapest rates on insurance in Florida. That means USAA drivers can expect to pay well below the average for the state. Not only that, but the company consistently performs high on customer service surveys. For example, USAA scored 900 out of a possible 1,000 on J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, and it scored 896 out of a possible 1,000 on the 2019 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study.

Best for Military Families ★★★★★ Compare Policies Our best overall pick: Offers great customer service to military members and their families.

That means you can easily get a quote online without having to speak with an insurance agent. Of course, agents are available if you would like to talk to one, but you don't have to wait for the office to open to get a solid quote. Also, when you report a claim, you can expect a USAA representative to resolve it quickly and keep you informed throughout the process.

USAA has an app with high ratings on both Google Play and the App Store that lets you manage your policy, file claims, and request roadside assistance. In today’s age, apps should really come standard from car insurance providers.

Try Progressive For Usage-Based Discounts

Progressive is one of the most tech-forward insurance providers available, and it can also be a great option for drivers in Florida. Progressive has an A+ financial strength rating from AM Best, and it’s the third largest auto insurer in the United States.

If you choose to get a quote from Progressive, you can use the company’s comparison tool to see quotes from other providers, which is nice. You can also use the Name Your Price® tool to find plans that are tailored to your specific budget. Typical prices from Progressive are below the state average in Florida, but not quite as low as USAA. However, you’d probably still pay less for a Progressive policy than one from the Florida Farm Bureau Insurance.

Great for Discount Bundles ★★★★★ Compare Policies Our 3rd best overall pick: Offers a number of ways to get a discount, including the Snapshot tool or bundle options.

Another great thing about Progressive is the Snapshot program. This is Progressive’s usage-based option that gives discounts based on your driving. The program tracks your driving through a plug-in device or an app. Be aware, if you choose to use the app, Progressive will track when you use your phone as you drive. Distracted driving can cause accidents and tank your discount, so leave your mobile on do not disturb when you get behind the wheel.

Snapshot tracks things like driving late at night, hard braking, quick acceleration, and fast corners. If you aren't a good driver, you might not get a discount, and your rates might even go up. But if you are a good driver, the discounts can be pretty good. According to Progressive’s website, most people get $145 off of their policy after the first testing period.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Florida Farm Bureau?

The Florida Farm Bureau Federation is Florida’s largest agricultural organization. Florida Farm Bureau Insurance is the organization’s insurance offering available to Farm Bureau members.

What does Farm Bureau full coverage cover?

Definitions of “full coverage” can vary depending on the source. Generally, full coverage from Florida Farm Bureau Insurance includes personal injury protection, property damage liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance.

Having full coverage just means you’ve added comprehensive and collision to the minimum requirements in Florida. Keep in mind, Florida’s requirements are some of the lowest in the nation. Full coverage with the state minimum won’t protect you from catastrophic accidents and it might not protect you if you total someone’s car.

What is the cheapest car insurance in Florida?

We’ve found that USAA generally provides the cheapest car insurance in Florida. Floridians with USAA can expect to pay well below the average rates for the state. If you can get it, it’s a great option. If you are ineligible, Progressive also offers great rates.

What companies offer homeowners insurance in Florida?

Bundling home and auto is a great idea to save some money. Many companies offer home and auto in Florida, including State Farm, USAA, Farmers, Geico, Allstate, and Nationwide.