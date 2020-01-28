Advertiser Disclosure

Erie auto insurance may only be available in the central and eastern United States, but the company’s reputation for customer service extends far beyond that. Despite its regional limitations, Erie Insurance was the 12th largest auto insurer in 2018 according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

We’ve spent the past few months reviewing the nation’s top insurance companies, and today we will explore the coverage provided by Erie auto insurance, along with company reputation, customer experience, and the quotes and claims processes.

We recommend getting matched with the best rates in your area. Just fill out this simple form to see your best options:

In this article:

About Erie Insurance

Erie Insurance has been in business since 1925. From day one, the company has expressed a commitment to customer service. That’s why features from its Super Standard Auto Policy in 1934 quickly became industry standards.

Today, Erie is a Fortune 500 company with numerous types of insurance available, including collector and classic car insurance, homeowners insurance, life insurance, and business insurance. Despite nearly 100 years in business, Erie auto insurance has remained regional. You can only obtain a policy if you live in one of the following locations:

District of Columbia

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Maryland

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Erie Insurance Reviews And Ratings

Erie Insurance has been recognized by many industry experts, earning an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and an A+ rating in financial strength from AM Best. It was the highest-scoring insurance company for customer satisfaction in the mid-Atlantic region in J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Customer Reviews

As with all insurance companies, Erie insurance reviews vary online. Many Erie customers have given the provider five stars, while others submitted complaints. After an accident, the claims process with any insurer can be stressful for drivers. We recommend always reading your policy in full to avoid any misunderstandings.

Here are two reviews from Erie’s BBB page:

“I’ve been with Erie for quite [some time] now, and I love them. My car got broken into at work and my purse was stolen. Erie was right beside me, and all I had to do was pay my deductible and they [paid] the rest with no questions asked… Also, I had somebody back into me, and they were right there… I didn’t have to do anything except contact the other driver and tell them who they needed to contact as my insurance company.” -M.G.

“Erie Insurance [is] not concerned about the customer, only about lining their own pockets. One could say this is the case for most insurance companies, but when you've been a customer for 13 years and have had zero claims and you finally file a claim with them, you expect a fair settlement. Far from it.” -Y.O.

In regard to complaints about Erie auto insurance, the company has responded to and closed all complaints promptly. This testifies to Erie’s dedication to customer satisfaction.

Erie Auto Insurance Coverage

Along with standard coverage, an Erie auto insurance policy comes with some great perks and optional add-ons. Here are some of the coverages you can get:

Pet Coverage: If your pet is injured in an accident while riding in your car, you will be reimbursed for vet costs up to $500 per pet and $1,000 total.

If your pet is injured in an accident while riding in your car, you will be reimbursed for vet costs up to $500 per pet and $1,000 total. Personal Item Coverage: With physical damage coverage, your personal items such as luggage and belongings are covered up to $350.

With physical damage coverage, your personal items such as luggage and belongings are covered up to $350. Auto Glass Repair: With comprehensive coverage, you can get glass repair with no deductible. You can also upgrade to Full Window Glass, which waives the deductible for repairs and replacements. New wiper blades are included if your windshield is replaced.

With comprehensive coverage, you can get glass repair with no deductible. You can also upgrade to Full Window Glass, which waives the deductible for repairs and replacements. New wiper blades are included if your windshield is replaced. Roadside and Rentals Bundle: This covers you during roadside emergencies and when you need to get a rental car.

This covers you during roadside emergencies and when you need to get a rental car. Locksmith Services: With comprehensive coverage, locksmith charges are covered up to $75.

Add-On: Erie Auto Plus

For $30 more per year, you can add Erie Auto Plus to your Erie auto insurance policy. The plan includes:

A diminishing deductible

$10,000 death benefit

Additional transportation expense coverage

Waived deductible in some cases

Increased coverage limits for things like locksmith costs, personal items, and non-owned trailers

Add-On: Erie Rate Lock

With the Rate Lock feature, Erie auto insurance customers won’t see rates go up, even after filing a claim. Instead, customers pay the same premium annually.

Changing your coverage won’t affect Rate Lock, but rather your premium will be adjusted to reflect that particular change. However, adding or removing a vehicle or driver from your policy or changing your primary residence will affect your Erie Rate Lock.

Add-On: Additional Rental Car Coverage

Basic rental coverage is already included with comprehensive policies. If you want rental coverage in the case of a collision, or if you simply want increased rental coverage with more choices for vehicles, you can add additional coverage to your Erie auto insurance.

With additional rental car coverage, you’ll be able to choose from six classes of rentals:

Class 1: A compact sedan that seats four people

A compact sedan that seats four people Class 2: A traditional sedan that can seat up to five people

A traditional sedan that can seat up to five people Class 3: A small SUV or pickup truck for five people

A small SUV or pickup truck for five people Class 4: A minivan or midsize SUV that can seat up to seven people

A minivan or midsize SUV that can seat up to seven people Class 5: A luxury sedan or large SUV for six people

A luxury sedan or large SUV for six people Class 6: A specially equipped vehicle for individuals with disabilities

Car rental classes, however, don’t apply in North Carolina and Virginia. Policyholders in these states will receive a monetary reimbursement subject to limits of coverage.

Add-On: Erie’s New Auto Security

This type of Erie auto insurance coverage protects newer vehicles in the event of a total loss. If you have had your car for less than two years and it is totaled, Erie will pay for a replacement of the latest model. If you have had your car for more than two years, the insurer will pay for a replacement of a model two years newer.

You can add New Auto Security to your policy any time. It’s not restricted to when you purchase your car or get insured with Erie.

What Discounts Are Available With Erie Auto Insurance?

While Erie does promote the best value for your money based on coverage, the company has a variety of insurance discounts to help you save more on your policy.

Discount Details Safe driving discount You can save on your Erie auto insurance policy if you are a safe driver with a good driving record. Car safety equipment discounts If your vehicle is equipped with safety features like factory-installed airbags and anti-theft devices, you receive a discount. Multi-car discount Insure two or more cars on the same policy for additional savings. Multi-policy discount When you purchase life or home insurance in addition to your Erie auto insurance policy, you can qualify for a discount. The discount is not available if you are already using the Erie Rate Lock add-on for your auto policy. Reduced usage discount If you don’t use your car for at least 90 consecutive days, you are eligible for a discount in all states except for Kentucky. Young drivers Drivers that are under the age of 21 and unmarried can receive savings in all states except for North Carolina. Annual payment plan When you pay for your Erie auto insurance policy annually instead of monthly, you receive a discount.

How To Get An Erie Auto Insurance Quote

You can request a quote online or by contacting a local agent. Either way, the process is simple – Erie Insurance received the highest score on J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study, earning 917 points out of a possible 1,000 based on customer satisfaction.

Online, simply provide your personal information and details about your vehicles and other drivers who may be on the policy. If you prefer to speak to a person, Erie employs more than 12,000 agents who can guide you during the quotes process.

How to File Claims With Erie

Filing an Erie auto insurance claim is a four-step process:

For most claims, you should contact your agent or call the claims line at Erie. If you need to file an auto glass claim, you can do that online. A claims adjuster will review your claim and coverage details. Make sure to keep information such as your insurance policy number and claims number handy. After collecting all of the necessary information, your adjuster will provide you with repair options if your claim is approved. You will decide whether to work with your usual mechanic or one recommended by Erie through the Direct Repair program.

Depending on the nature of the accident, the time required to settle your Erie auto insurance claim will vary. Most customers are happy with the claims process according to J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, in which Erie received 879 points out of a possible 1,000 based on customer satisfaction.

Our Verdict On Erie Auto Insurance

Erie Insurance excels in positive customer experiences and offers a variety of customizable coverage options that would suit most drivers’ needs. The company’s financial stability ensures that claims will be settled properly.

The main drawback of Erie auto insurance is that it is not available in most states. Additionally, Erie’s digital experience is behind many other top insurers that allow consumers to file claims online. That said, we still think Erie can be a great option for those that live in D.C. or one of the 11 states where Erie auto insurance is available.

Top Choices For Car Insurance

While we like Erie Insurance, we think it’s always smart to get quotes from more than one insurance company to compare coverage. If you’re looking for a few more choices or you live in one of the states where Erie is not available, we recommend the following companies. Each of them earned 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review of the industry’s top insurance providers.

State Farm

State Farm is the largest car insurance company in the nation with 17 percent of the market share, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. It has an A+ rating with the BBB and an A++ rating in financial strength from AM Best. Known for its expansive network of local agents, State Farm provides a great customer experience with a multitude of available discounts and quick payouts for claims.

Most Popular Car Insurer in the U.S. ★★★★★ Compare Policies Most popular auto insurance company that services over 83 million policies.

Progressive

Established in 1937, Progressive is another big player in the U.S. auto insurance market and a competitor of Erie auto insurance. The provider has generally affordable rates, especially in California, and maintains an A+ financial strength rating from AM Best. In addition to standard coverages, Progressive offers coverage for custom parts and equipment, ridesharing, roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and loan/lease payoff. The insurer also has a number of available discounts based on driving, loyalty, and more.

Great for Discount Bundles ★★★★★ Compare Policies Offers a number of ways to get a discount, including the Snapshot tool or bundle options.

Geico

We chose Geico as the best option for all drivers for its great customer experience and claims process. Geico has an A+ rating with the BBB and an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best. The company’s dedication to integrating technology makes it convenient and easy to use when it comes time to make changes to a policy or file a claim. Along with standard coverages, you can get things like mechanical breakdown insurance and rideshare insurance with Geico.