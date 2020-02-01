Advertiser Disclosure

There’s almost no way to avoid car insurance, but you do have a choice when it comes to which car insurance company you use. Two providers that most everyone has heard of are household names Progressive and Geico.

Both leaders in the auto insurance industry, Progressive and Geico are known across the country for a reason. But each has its own advantages and disadvantages, so today we are going to evaluate Geico vs Progressive by comparing the providers’ car insurance rates, coverage, and customer satisfaction scores. Depending on what your individual needs are, you will likely find that one company is more appealing than the other.

Progressive And Geico Highlights

Pros Cons Geico Competitive rates Numerous discounts, including for federal employees Mechanical breakdown coverage Some customers complain about poor communication Progressive Easy quotes process Comprehensive roadside assistance Snapshot usage-based program Average customer satisfaction scores

Geico Vs Progressive: Reputation

Both of these companies have a reputation for entertaining advertisements – with the Geico Gecko and Progressive’s Flo as mascot and spokeswoman for the companies. But what do industry experts think? Here’s a quick look at Progressive vs Geico ratings from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), AM Best, and J.D. Power.

BBB Rating BBB Complaints AM Best Financial Strength Rating J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study Ranking J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study Ranking Geico A+ 1,064 in the last year A++ 848 / 1,000 879 / 1,000 Progressive D- 964 in the last year A+ 838 / 1,000 856 / 1,000

When it comes to customer satisfaction, Geico definitely shines. Geico’s strong BBB rating shows that the company is able to handle complaints in a timely and efficient manner, while Progressive seems to struggle with the BBB. J.D. Power’s Auto Claims Satisfaction Study placed Geico near the top of the list (in fourth place), while Progressive was near the bottom of the 24 providers in the study. The Insurance Shopping Study, which ranked 20 providers, saw Geico near the middle of the pack and Progressive in second-to-last place.

However, both companies showed strong financial strength, proving that they are able to fulfill claims for customers.

When you compare online reviews for Geico vs Progressive, you can find positive and negative reviews for both providers. Let’s take a look at a negative review for each to see what unhappy customers have reported:

“I ended up sliding on ice and hitting a wall. I contacted Geico, and the adjuster checked out my car and determined the damage was fresh. Geico decides to put an investigator on my case, who then asked me for the tow company’s information, the person that picked me up, the location of the accident, my coworkers’ numbers, neighbors’ numbers, my [boss’s] numbers, and all of this I provided… Then he tells me he will email me forms to sign. I [received] the email, and it’s a consent for my cell phone tower records and my car infotainment information, which I thought was ridiculous after almost two months dealing with this and no rental provided... I was furious and decided I won’t deal with a company that treats a customer in a way as if he’s a criminal.” -Justin J. via BBB

“They are not there for you when you need them the most. I switched to Progressive from [another] company that was great for a lower premium. I paid my premiums in full, and then an accident happened. Their claims adjuster tries to find a reason not to cover me instead of giving me that warm feeling of being covered. Now things will need to go to arbitration just to try to get them to cover me.” -Nathan S. via BBB

Geico Vs Progressive: Coverage Options

Both Geico and Progressive provide standard coverage in all 50 states. These coverages include:

Bodily injury liability (BI)

Property damage liability (PD)

Personal injury protection (PIP)

Medical payments (MedPay)

Collision

Comprehensive

Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Coverage (UM/UIM)

Most auto insurance companies offer standard coverage. What you really want to look at when comparing Progressive vs Geico is the additional car insurance coverage and other insurance options for your home, rental property, and more.

Plan Geico Progressive Usage-based insurance Yes, in some states Yes, in 48 states Gap insurance No Yes Ridesharing insurance Yes, in 39 states Yes, in 35 states and Washington, D.C. Accident forgiveness Yes, in 47 states Yes Other vehicle insurance (RVs, motorcycles, boats) Yes, in 47 states Yes Roadside assistance Yes Yes Mechanical breakdown coverage Yes No Homeowners insurance Yes (with partners) Yes (with partners) Renters insurance Yes (with partners) Yes (with partners) Life insurance Yes (with partners) Yes (with partners) Business insurance Yes (with partners) Yes (with partners) Flood insurance Yes (National Flood Insurance Program) Yes (National Flood Insurance Program) Umbrella liability insurance Yes Yes, in 42 states

Geico Vs Progressive: Cost

In our research, we found that Geico generally offers lower rates than Progressive. However, this may not always be the case depending on your details and driving history. The only way to know for sure how much a policy from one of these providers will cost is to obtain quotes from each. That’s because premiums are affected by the following factors.

Location: Not only are car insurance premiums different by state, but also the local area. If you live in a congested urban area, you will pay more than the driver living in rural America.

Not only are car insurance premiums different by state, but also the local area. If you live in a congested urban area, you will pay more than the driver living in rural America. Policy Coverage: Whether you choose minimum or full coverage can dramatically affect how much you pay.

Whether you choose minimum or full coverage can dramatically affect how much you pay. Deductible: Choosing a lower deductible may help keep money in your pocket during a claim, but will cost you more with your insurance premium.

Choosing a lower deductible may help keep money in your pocket during a claim, but will cost you more with your insurance premium. Age: Teen drivers pay more because of the additional risk. The more driving history you have, the lower your rates.

Teen drivers pay more because of the additional risk. The more driving history you have, the lower your rates. Driving Record: If you are a safe driver with few or no infractions, you can expect to pay less for auto insurance.

If you are a safe driver with few or no infractions, you can expect to pay less for auto insurance. Credit Score: Insurance companies look at your credit history to determine your reliability.

Insurance companies look at your credit history to determine your reliability. Vehicle Type: The car you drive also determines how much you will pay. Some cars cost more to repair because of expensive or rare parts. Before you buy a car, it helps to get a quote and see if your vehicle falls into the category of most expensive to insure, cheapest, or somewhere in between.

Geico Vs Progressive: Available Discounts

The next step in shopping is to look at available car insurance discounts. You could have a higher base premium with one company but then get a lower cost in the end because of your discount eligibility. Let’s compare Progressive vs Geico by looking at discounts for students, military, and more.

Discount Geico Progressive Good student ✔ ✔ Multiple vehicles ✔ ✔ Multiple policies ✔ ✔ Anti-theft device ✔ ✔ Defensive driver ✔ ✔ Military ✔ ✔ Pay in full ✔ ✔ Telematics ✔ ✔ Anti-lock brake system ✔ Air bags ✔ Good drivers ✔ Affinity Membership Alum ✔ Federal employment ✔ Homeowner ✔ Continuous coverage ✔ Paperless ✔

Geico Vs Progressive: Roadside Assistance

Roadside assistance is an important consideration for many drivers. After all, who wants to be stranded on the side of the road after an accident or breakdown? Both Geico and Progressive provide this coverage as an add-on. While the plans cost about the same amount of money, the exact services can vary. Here’s a closer comparison of Progressive vs Geico.

Roadside Assistance Program Geico Progressive Flat tire change Yes Yes Dead battery jumpstart Yes Yes Lockout services Yes Yes Towing Yes Yes Winching service No Yes Fuel and fluid delivery No Yes

From this chart, we can see that Progressive offers more comprehensive roadside assistance plan than Geico.

Geico Vs Progressive: Online Tools And Apps

Both Progressive and Geico have mobile-friendly websites and mobile apps. Through these avenues, you can manage your auto insurance policy online, pay your premiums, get access to ID cards, upload damage photos for claims, and call for roadside assistance. In addition, each company provides some extra digital tools to make insurance policy management easier.

Geico

Drive Easy: Geico’s usage-based tool can save you up to 20 percent on your monthly bill.

Geico’s usage-based tool can save you up to 20 percent on your monthly bill. Vehicle Care: This system reminds you when your vehicle requires maintenance.

This system reminds you when your vehicle requires maintenance. Locators: Easily find gas stations, nearby attractions, or parking with this tool.

Easily find gas stations, nearby attractions, or parking with this tool. Voice Assistance: You can use your Alexa device, Google Assistant, or Google Home.

You can use your Alexa device, Google Assistant, or Google Home. Find a Ride: Use the mobile app to hire a Lyft driver.

Progressive

Name Your Price®: This tool helps you find a policy that works with your budget.

This tool helps you find a policy that works with your budget. Snapshot: This is part of Progressive’s usage-based program. The app monitors your driving to see if you qualify for additional discounts.

This is part of Progressive’s usage-based program. The app monitors your driving to see if you qualify for additional discounts. Virtual Assistance: Use Google Home or Flo Chatbot (a Facebook Messenger app) for additional help.

Which Is Best: Progressive Or Geico?

After looking closely at the breakdowns between Progressive vs Geico, we have to declare the latter the winner, but not by much.

Overall, Geico scores higher in customer satisfaction and tends to have lower rates. With that said, you don’t want to overlook Progressive. The company provides great gap coverage and some additional perks with its roadside assistance program.

Best For Overall Rating Geico Students 4.5 Stars Progressive Military 4.5 Stars

To figure out which policy would be best for you, we highly recommend getting quotes from both companies. Like we mentioned, each person’s premium will be different, so we wouldn’t be surprised if you found better coverage with one provider than your neighbor did.

After comparing Geico vs Progressive, we highly recommend both auto insurance companies. However, there are a couple of other providers out there that you might consider while you shop. It doesn’t take long to get a few quotes from competing insurance providers. Spending this time could save you money on your premiums. Just make sure the provider you choose also supplies great customer service and claims processing, or you could end up frustrated in your time of need.

