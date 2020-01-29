Advertiser Disclosure

No matter where you live in the United States, car insurance is a part of life. The specific requirements for what type of insurance you need, however, vary from state to state. When it comes to finding the best car insurance in Utah, we’ve done the research for you. We compared top insurance companies based on coverage, customer experience, discounts, and the claims process to determine which provider is best.

In this article, you’ll learn how to find the cheapest auto insurance in Utah, what type of coverage you are required to carry by law, and more about driving in the Beehive State.

In this article:

First Choice For Utah Car Insurance: Geico

Geico is the second largest insurance provider in the country and has a reputation for creative marketing campaigns, but Geico offers more than just a charming mascot. In our research, we found that Geico has great financial strength and customer service ratings, average to low premiums, and tech that makes it easy to work with the provider.

Geico has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and an A++ rating in financial strength from AM Best, demonstrating that finances are not a hindrance to the fulfillment of customer claims. J.D. Power also ranked Geico highly in its 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. Overall, the provider checks all of our boxes for great Utah auto insurance.

In addition to standard coverages such as liability insurance and collision insurance, motorists with a Geico policy can opt for coverage like:

Mechanical breakdown insurance

Classic car coverage

Rideshare insurance

Rental car reimbursement

Emergency roadside assistance.

Quotes And Claims

Geico is known for its easy quotes process. Prospective customers can get a quote by navigating to the website and inputting personal information and vehicle details. Shortly thereafter, Geico will provide a quote for a policy, which can be purchased online. There are also local Geico agents that you can visit to purchase your Utah car insurance policy.

Geico customers have several ways to file a claim: online, via an app, in-person, and over the phone. The provider really shines when it comes to its mobile app, which was the highest-rated insurance app on the Google Play store at the time we conducted our research.

Our Verdict

After doing our homework, we’ve rated Geico as the best auto insurance provider available to all consumers, and we think it’s the best choice for car insurance in Utah. Geico provides reasonable premiums, good customer service, and convenience in the form of its top-notch mobile app. Additionally, optional accident forgiveness coverage offers financial protection that some insurance companies don’t provide.

Best Company Overall ★★★★★ Compare Policies Our 2nd favorite and best for those ineligible for USAA: Offers competitive pricing and great coverage.

Runner-Up For Utah Car Insurance: State Farm

State Farm is the largest insurance provider in the United States and our second choice for Utah auto insurance. The provider has been in business since 1922 and has built up a substantial reputation. With an A+ rating from the BBB and an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best, State Farm shows it has the customer service and financial means to fulfill claims.

Additionally, J.D. Power named State Farm the second best provider in the Southwest its 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study based on customer satisfaction.

State Farm offers standard insurance coverages, as well as standout coverage options like rental and travel insurance, which will cover the cost of a car rental, lodging, and food if you’re left without a car more than 50 miles from home. Classic car insurance and sports car insurance are also options for those shopping for Utah auto insurance.

Quotes And Claims

Getting a quote from State Farm is a straightforward process: You can either go online or contact State Farm by phone. You’ll simply fill out some information about yourself and your vehicle, and you’ll receive a PDF detailing your suggested coverage by email.

Like Geico, State Farm offers four ways to file a claim: online, via a mobile app, by phone, or directly with an agent. The variety of options makes filing a claim with State Farm convenient and far easier than some of its competitors that only provide telephone filing service.

Our Verdict

State Farm has the reputation, coverage, and customer experience to make it a great choice for auto insurance in Utah. We also like the provider’s variety of available discounts, which include student discounts, multi-car discounts, and more.

Most Popular Car Insurer in the U.S. ★★★★★ Compare Policies Most popular auto insurance company that services over 83 million policies.

How Does Auto Insurance Vary From State To State?

We’ve already established that car insurance is a legal requirement for drivers in almost every state. But what exactly changes from one state to another?

Well, laws about car insurance requirements are set at the state level, not the federal level, so each state gets to set their own regulations about what type and how much insurance drivers need to have. That means that while one state may require only very minimal coverage, another one may require drivers to take out a very comprehensive insurance policy. Consequently, states that require higher levels of coverage will also generally have a higher average premium.

Utah Car Insurance Requirements

When shopping for car insurance in Utah, keep in mind that all drivers must have at least the following state minimum coverage.

Bodily injury liability: $25,000/person and $65,000/accident

$25,000/person and $65,000/accident Property damage liability: $15,000/accident

$15,000/accident Personal injury protection (PIP): $3,000/accident

$3,000/accident Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: $25,000/person and $65,000/accident

The loss of income portion of PIP coverage may be rejected in writing, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage may be rejected in writing.

Do You Need More Coverage?

While the numbers above represent the minimum requirements for Utah car insurance, it’s generally recommended that motorists take out more than the absolute minimum. If you end up getting into an accident and causing $100,000 worth of bodily injury damage, your insurance will only cover $65,000, and you’ll be on the hook for $35,000.

Here’s a closer look at what each type of standard insurance covers, including collision insurance, comprehensive insurance, and medical payments, which are not required by Utah auto insurance laws.

Liability insurance: Covers you for property damage or injuries you cause to a third party, as well as any legal fees they may sustain from a lawsuit

Covers you for property damage or injuries you cause to a third party, as well as any legal fees they may sustain from a lawsuit Collision coverage: Covers your vehicle in an accident

Covers your vehicle in an accident Comprehensive coverage: Covers you from damage received in non-collision incidents such as floods, fires, theft, and vandalism

Covers you from damage received in non-collision incidents such as floods, fires, theft, and vandalism Personal injury protection: Covers medical expenses, lost wages, and death benefits for you and your passengers

Covers medical expenses, lost wages, and death benefits for you and your passengers Medical payments: Covers medical expenses for you and your passengers with no waiting period while claims are being settled

Covers medical expenses for you and your passengers with no waiting period while claims are being settled Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: Covers you in the event that you get into an accident with a driver who doesn’t have sufficient auto insurance coverage

No-Fault Laws In Utah

Utah is a no-fault state. This means that if you get into an accident in Utah, you’ll need to file a claim with your insurance company no matter who was at fault in the accident. Any minor injury or property damage will be covered by your own insurance, not the other driver’s insurance. However, if there are any serious injuries or damage over a certain threshold (known as the “tort threshold”), you can bring the case to court and sue.

The Cost Of Utah Auto Insurance

How much you pay for car insurance in Utah is about average when compared to other states. According to the Insurance Information Institute, Utah was the 28th most expensive state for auto insurance in 2016, with drivers paying an average of $824.46.

Here’s a closer look at the cost of liability, collision, and comprehensive car insurance in Utah:

Type of Insurance Average Premium in 2016 Liability coverage $523.73 Collision coverage $276.41 Collision coverage $113.49

Like all states, Utah auto insurance prices are affected by things like average annual mileage rates, likelihood of accidents, and more. Luckily, Utah has one of the lowest drunk driving rates, so drivers may get a break on their premiums because of that.

What Happens If You Drive Without Insurance In Utah?

Driving without car insurance in Utah is a criminal offense and requires the offending driver to appear in court. It is technically classified as a class B misdemeanor, and a conviction may appear on a criminal background check.

If you’re caught driving without auto insurance in Utah, you may suffer the following penalties:

Driver’s license suspension

Vehicle registration suspension

Vehicle impounding

$400 minimum fine on first offense

$1,000 minimum fine on subsequent offenses

Put simply: Don’t drive without car insurance in Utah. If you’re going to be hitting the open road, make sure you have an insurance policy in place first – preferably one that covers you beyond the state required minimum.

FAQs

Who has the cheapest car insurance in Utah?

Across the board, USAA has the cheapest car insurance rates in Utah. However, USAA insurance is only available to military members and their families. For the general public, we found the cheapest car insurance in Utah with Geico and State Farm.

How much is car insurance in Utah?

Utah car insurance rates are approximately $900 to $1,300 per year on average, according to the Zebra. However, the cost can vary widely from driver to driver based on your driving history, age, and vehicle. Other factors, such as your zip code, affect your premium too. The best way to figure out how much you will pay for auto insurance in Utah is to get a few quotes from reputable insurance companies.

What auto insurance is required in Utah?

Drivers in Utah need a minimum of $25,000 in bodily injury liability per person, $65,000 in bodily injury liability per accident, $15,000 in property damage liability, and $3,000 in personal injury protection. The loss of income portion of PIP coverage may be rejected in writing. Additionally, $25,000 of uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage per person and $65,000 per accident is required unless you reject the coverage in writing.