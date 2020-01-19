Advertiser Disclosure

If you’re looking for auto insurance and have a poor credit score or other factors that make it hard to get reasonable insurance rates, CURE Auto Insurance should be on your radar. Unlike other insurers, CURE Auto Insurance places much higher importance on your driving record than other aspects, leading to lower rates for safe drivers with unfortunate credit histories or anything else that may make them unappealing to most insurance companies.

To help you with your search for car insurance, we’ve reviewed and compared the top insurance providers based on factors like financial strength, reputation, customer satisfaction, pricing, and coverage options. In this guide, we’re going to let you in on our findings for CURE Auto Insurance. By the end, you’ll have a solid grasp of how it stacks up to similar providers and whether it’s a good choice for you.

About CURE Auto Insurance

CURE stands for Citizens United Reciprocal Exchange and is a nonprofit company that began business in the 1980s. According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), CURE Auto Insurance has been offering car insurance since 1990. The company only provides insurance to drivers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

CURE Auto Insurance was founded with the express purpose of providing favorable insurance rates to drivers who may not be the most appealing to other insurance companies. This could be due to an occupation that requires driving often, not being a homeowner, or having a low credit score. To counteract this, CURE bases the cost of its premiums primarily on a motorist’s driving record, thus rewarding safe drivers with reasonable rates even if they don’t meet the traditional criteria for a low premium.

Pros

Good choice for drivers with poor credit or other factors that make them ineligible for low rates from traditional providers

Customers generally satisfied with their coverage

Cons

Only available to drivers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania

Many customers report that the claim filing process is long, tiresome, and unenjoyable

Coverage Options

CURE Auto Insurance offers two packages: Basic Car Insurance and Standard Car Insurance. Let’s take a look at each.

CURE Basic Car Insurance

The Basic Car Insurance package from CURE provides up to:

$10,000 in extended medical payments coverage

$15,000 in personal injury protection coverage

$5,000 in property damage coverage

Motorists can also opt to take out up to an additional $10,000 in bodily injury liability coverage and personal injury protection.

CURE Standard Car Insurance

Unlike the Basic Car Insurance package, Standard Car Insurance doesn’t come with a set offering. Instead, motorists can pick and choose from standard insurance options like comprehensive insurance, collision coverage, personal injury protection, and liability coverage.

CURE Auto Insurance also offers some non-standard options like towing and labor coverage and extended transportation coverage.

CURE Quotes And Claims

Getting a quote from CURE Auto Insurance is straightforward. After filling out information about yourself on the CURE website, you will receive a quote via email.

To file a claim with CURE Auto Insurance, customers need to call its claims hotline, which is open 24/7. Unfortunately, there’s no way to file a claim online or via a mobile app, which is a major oversight in today’s digital age, especially considering that most competitors offer online filing capabilities.

Filing a personal injury protection (PIP) claim is a fairly complicated process, as these claims are processed first by another company. It’s clear just by looking at CURE’s claims page that the process can be confusing — there are quite a few forms to wade through just to figure out what needs to be sent where.

Customer Reviews And Satisfaction

Although many customers are satisfied with their CURE Auto Insurance policies, there are quite a few customers who complain of poor claims filing experiences. Reviews note that the filing process is obtuse, uncoordinated, and takes a long time. Additionally, customers have noted the agents are rude and unprofessional.

“I was in an accident back in December 2016. I was given a collision rep and a [health] insurance rep. The rep who handled the collision was quick in her assistance, getting that part of the claim handled within a month. My rep regarding the health insurance is not so helpful. I have spoken with managers who [are] rude and have no customer service experience while trying to get this [matter] resolved. I leave messages and send emails, and I only get short replies via email that are not helpful. I have never received a call back when having questions regarding the claim and what I need to send to them. I have been yelled at, I have been rudely spoken to, and I still have yet to get this matter resolved.” -Chan F. via BBB

CURE Auto Insurance has an A rating with the BBB. While this is noteworthy, most of the top insurance companies we’ve reviewed have an A+ rating.

Our Verdict On CURE Auto Insurance

CURE Auto Insurance has a laudable goal, but its filing process is lacking and leaves a bad taste in many customers’ mouths. That said, CURE may still be a good choice for New Jersey and Pennsylvania motorists that have poor credit scores.

All in all, CURE achieves its goal of offering fair rates to nontraditional candidates, but it falls a bit short on the claims process and customer service.

Other Options To Consider

Whenever you’re in the market for auto insurance, it’s always a good idea to compare different providers. Let’s take a look at a couple alternatives that are worth considering over CURE Auto Insurance.

State Farm

State Farm is one of the premier auto insurance companies in the United States and one of our top choices for drivers of all backgrounds. Its strong financial standing and customer service paired with reasonable rates make State Farm one of our top recommendations.

Coverage Options

State Farm not only offers standard coverage options such as liability insurance, medical payments coverage, and collision insurance, but it also offers several more unique options like classic car and sports car coverage.

We were particularly impressed with its travel and rental coverage, which ups the ante on traditional rental reimbursement coverage by paying for lodging and food if you’re stranded more than 50 miles from home.

Discounts and Rewards Programs

State Farm customers have ample opportunity to lower their premiums through discounts such as the good student, good driver, and multi-policy discounts. We ranked State Farm as one of our top providers for young drivers due to its student discounts, as well as its Steer Clear program, which rewards drivers under 25 who complete a State Farm-approved driver safety course with a lower premium.

Reputation and Financial Strength

State Farm is the largest insurance provider in the United States with 9.67 percent of the market share, and it touts an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best. Combined, these two figures indicate that State Farm is not only a reputable insurance company, but that it has the financial backing to fulfill claims from its customers.

Pricing

In our research, we found that State Farm had some of the cheapest policies, although not as low as USAA, which is exclusive to military members. This low pricing extended even to motorists with poor credit scores, making it a good alternative for most drivers who would consider CURE Auto Insurance.

USAA

If you’re a military member, USAA provides some of the best rates for auto insurance and is definitely a provider worth considering. Unfortunately, USAA auto insurance is only available to service members and their families, so non-qualifying motorists will need to look elsewhere for a similar quality insurance plan.

Coverage Options

USAA offers standard coverage options such as liability insurance, personal injury protection, and collision insurance to its customers. The company also offers rental reimbursement coverage, roadside assistance, and accident forgiveness.

Discount and Rewards Programs

In a way, USAA is one big discount program in itself, offering a major discount to all military members. However, USAA also offers other discounts as well, including the following:

Military installation discount: This provides up to a 15 percent discount if your car is stored in a garage on a military base.

This provides up to a 15 percent discount if your car is stored in a garage on a military base. Defensive driver course discount: Drivers who take a defensive driver course can save on their premiums.

Drivers who take a defensive driver course can save on their premiums. Good student discount: Full-time students who meet certain GPA specifications are eligible for a discounted premium.

Full-time students who meet certain GPA specifications are eligible for a discounted premium. Family discount: USAA customers with family members who are also USAA customers are eligible for discounted premiums.

USAA customers with family members who are also USAA customers are eligible for discounted premiums. New vehicle discount: Motorists with a vehicle less than three years old are eligible for discounted premiums.

Motorists with a vehicle less than three years old are eligible for discounted premiums. Automatic payments discount: USAA offers up to a 3 percent discount for drivers who schedule automatic payments.

USAA offers up to a 3 percent discount for drivers who schedule automatic payments. Annual mileage discount: USAA offers drivers over 29 years old a discount based on annual mileage. The extent of this discount varies from driver to driver.

USAA offers drivers over 29 years old a discount based on annual mileage. The extent of this discount varies from driver to driver. Driving research discount: Drivers who plug a device into their car that collects data on their driving and sends it back to USAA for research purposes can receive up to a 5 percent discount on their premium.

Reputation and Financial Strength

USAA has been in business since 1920 and built up a strong reputation over the past 100 years. With an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best, customers should have no worries that USAA will be able to fulfill their claims in an orderly and timely manner and without too much hassle.

Pricing

We consistently found that USAA had the cheapest average policy cost out of every provider we reviewed – even for drivers with poor credit. Unfortunately, USAA auto insurance is only available to military members, so this cuts out a large portion of the potential applicant pool. But for those who qualify, USAA can be a great choice for affordable car insurance.