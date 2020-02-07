Advertiser Disclosure

At first glance, you might think that AA Auto Protection is affiliated with AAA, but it isn’t. Whether the similar company name was intentional or not, it’s important to look closely at the coverage provided by AA Auto Protection before purchasing an extended warranty.

We always advocate for heavy research before buying a product or service. That’s why we recently evaluated the top extended warranty companies in the nation. In this article, we will explore the reputation, coverage plans, and quotes and claims process offered by AA Auto Protection to see how it compares.

AA Auto Protection Overview

To evaluate any car warranty company, there are several aspects that are important to consider – starting with the company’s online reputation and industry endorsements.

Reputation

The AA Auto Protection website gives the impression that the provider has an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but that’s not true. A closer look at the logo indicates that only the provider’s insurers are highly rated by the BBB. This tricky advertising raises some red flags. It turns out that AA Auto Protection itself is not rated or accredited by the BBB.

In fact, there aren’t any customer reviews logged with the BBB, despite AA Auto Protection being in business for 17 years. BBB further goes on to issue a small warning that mail sent to the business in 2017 was returned as undeliverable.

While this information isn’t enough to make a choice about AA Auto Protection, it’s something to keep in mind as we proceed.

Industry Endorsements

AA Auto Protection states that MotorTrend, Cars.com, ABC, NBC, PBS, and Fox News have all had spots for the warranty provider. While this may be accurate, we were unable to find any additional information via Google search.

How To Get A Quote From AA Auto Protection

AA Auto Protection advertises a fast, free quote tool, so we decided to give it a try. After answering a few simple questions, we were told that we would receive the quote soon by email. About 30 minutes later, the quote arrived with a breakdown of all the information needed to make an informed decision about the coverage.

We give AA Auto Protection points for confirming that the company won’t sell or share information to anyone else. In today’s world, that says something.

AA Auto Protection Coverage Plans

There’s no shortage of choice with AA Auto Protection coverage. The provider has five coverage tiers that break down into 17 unique plans – giving consumers a lot of flexibility in what parts of their vehicles are protected.

Here’s an overview of the five tiers:

Full Coverage The most comprehensive plan offered by the company, covering most components except what is excluded in the contract Premium Stated Component Coverage Extended service contract for vehicles that can’t receive full coverage Stated Component Coverage Covers most of the major parts and components of a vehicle Premium Powertrain Plus Coverage Protects the engine, transmission, drivetrain, water pump, alternator, and a few other essential parts Premium Powertrain Coverage A basic plan for the engine, transmission and drivetrain

Something to point out is that the contracts can be complicated to review. Instead of simply listing what is and isn’t covered, AA Auto Protection has made understanding the terms quite challenging. Consumers may need to read more than 35 pages and could still have questions about what they are paying for by the end.

Additional Perks

AA Auto Protection has plans that include roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement, but you will want to check the coverage limits. Not every contract offers unlimited access to these services.

Why You May Need Extended Warranty Coverage

Whether you have recently purchased a vehicle or you want coverage for your used car, there are many reasons to consider a vehicle warranty.

You want to keep your vehicle for many years. A vehicle service contract ensures that your car’s components keep working the way that they should.

You want to sell your vehicle. If you purchase an extended warranty that is transferable, your car may be more appealing to potential buyers.

You don’t want to foot a high repair bill. Even a simple fix can cost hundreds of dollars. With the right warranty coverage, you know precisely what you are going to pay for each service. In most cases, it will just be a deductible.

You want peace of mind. Even if you can afford the repair bills, who wants to deal with the stress of a breakdown? With added perks like roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement, you don’t have to worry about how your car will get to a repair shop or how you will get around with a good extended warranty.

The Cost Of AA Auto Protection

When we reached out to AA Auto Protection for a free quote, we listed our vehicle at 120,000 miles to see what kind of coverage was available for high-mileage vehicles.

The plan that was recommended was the Royal Administration Services Titanium plan, which lasts for 48 months or 48,000 miles for a total price of $2,770. A down payment of $138.50 was required, followed by 24 monthly payments of $109.65. The deductible was only $100, and roadside assistance was included as an option.

Overall, this plan comes to about 5 cents per mile, which seems a little high. Of course, this quote doesn’t reflect an average by any means. All makes, models and coverage terms will come with a customized price. The only way to know what your car will cost is to get a free quote for yourself.

What Customers Are Saying

Google reviews for AA Auto Protection are a mix of positive and negative, with the provider currently sitting at 3.4 out of 5 stars. Negative reviews suggest that the provider finds loopholes to avoid paying out on claims, while positive reviews cite excellent customer service.

“All I will say is stay away. [AA Auto Protection] will take your premiums happily, however when it comes to issuing a refund you can forget it. In addition, [its] administrators will look for anything to deny claims.” -Michael

“I had the pleasure of working with Joseph Navarro when I was looking for extended coverage for our vehicle. Joseph was very professional and knowledgeable about the product. He was very upfront as far as what was and was not covered. The process was easy and simple… he was not trying to force anything on me.” -Rubentz D.

It’s important to remember that most warranty providers will have some negative reviews. During the claims process, consumer stress can be high. That being said, what we found to be alarming about AA Auto Protection reviews was that almost all of the recent reviews were negative.

AA Auto Protection Claims Process

The claims process for AA Auto Protection looks painless. According to the company, you simply follow these steps when you run into trouble:

Take the vehicle to a licensed repair facility. This can be any repair shop, auto dealership, or private mechanic that you pick. Allow the mechanic to diagnose the vehicle and contact the claims center. AA Auto Protection will authorize any covered repairs. After you pay your deductible, the claims department will pay the repair facility directly.

We did notice that the AA Auto Protection website states on its FAQ page that there may be times when the claims department must reimburse the policyholder. This is not standard with leading industry providers that always pay the repair facility directly.

Conclusion

We want to like AA Auto Protection, especially since the company has been in business for so long. But it’s tough to fully trust the coverage based on customer reviews and advertising that could easily be misinterpreted. Overall, we recommend choosing a different provider for your extended protection needs.

Our Recommendations

When we reviewed the best extended warranty companies in the industry, there were four that came out on top. We looked at factors such as company reputation, customer service, coverage, and additional perks like roadside assistance to make our choices.

CARCHEX: Best Overall

Unlike AA Auto Protection, CARCHEX has an A+ rating and accreditation with the BBB. According to its BBB page, CARCHEX was a 2011 finalist and 2012 award recipient of BBB Greater Maryland’s Torch Awards for Marketplace Excellence.

With CARCHEX coverage plans, you can quickly determine what is and isn’t covered. Five customizable coverage tiers ensure protection for all types of vehicles, from full bumper-to-bumper coverage to simple powertrain coverage. Aside from that, CARCHEX provides:

Roadside assistance

Simple claims processing

Choice of provider, with claims paid directly

30-day money back guarantee

Endurance: Best Direct Provider

If you want to work with a single company for the quote, coverage, and repairs, then Endurance might be your best option. The organization doesn’t broker any of the plans but instead provides all of the coverage on its own.

Endurance has five protection levels, from bumper-to-bumper coverage to a powertrain warranty for high-mileage vehicles. The company’s website doesn’t list out term limits, but that is information you can get from a free quote.

An Endurance extended warranty comes with a one-year Endurance Elite Membership, which gives you access to roadside assistance, repair financing, key fob replacement, and other benefits. After the year, you have to start paying for the membership if you want to keep the benefits.

A few things we like about Endurance include:

Easy claims processing

Free tire repair or replacement

ID theft protection included

CarShield: Most Popular

CarShield has been in business since 2005 and has protected more than a million vehicles over the years. The company has a 4.4-star rating on Google with over 2,500 reviews.

CarShield provides six coverage options, one of which is reserved for specialty vehicles like ATVs and motorcycles. There is also a plan that specifically covers advanced electronic systems of a vehicle. Along with great coverage, CarShield customers receive: