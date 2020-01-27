Advertiser Disclosure

If you’re old enough to join the AARP (50 years old), then you’re probably wondering whether the AARP auto insurance policies provided by The Hartford can help alleviate some of the stress that you’ve probably come to associate with car insurance.

Lucky for you, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve dug deep into AARP car insurance policies and compared them to other major providers like Geico, Progressive, and State Farm, so that you can make a well-informed decision about your where to put your money.

In this article, we’re going to take a look at AARP/The Hartford’s coverage options, strengths and weaknesses, the claims process, and AARP auto insurance reviews from real customers. So, buckle up, and let’s get started.

AARP Overview

Founded in 1958, the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) works to address the needs and interests of middle-aged and older people across the country. Membership is open to those 50 and older, whether currently working or retired.

AARP auto insurance by The Hartford comes with great rates for AARP members. Benefits such as first-accident forgiveness and RecoverCare are available, and 12-month premiums can protect against rate increases over the course of a year.

In terms of negatives, we found that the billing, claims, and quotes processes can be a bit confusing for some seniors. Additionally, rates can increase if you move.

AARP Car Insurance Coverage

The AARP’s car insurance is provided by The Hartford. The basic level of coverage is called the Advantage plan, but the insured can add on additional coverage options by upgrading to the Advantage Plus plan. All AARP auto insurance plans include the following:

AARP member discounts: AARP members who take out a car insurance policy with The Hartford receive a substantial discount on their premium.

AARP members who take out a car insurance policy with The Hartford receive a substantial discount on their premium. Lifetime renewability: Once you take out a policy, you can renew it for as long as you like. That means The Hartford can’t deny you coverage for any reason, so long as you have a valid driver’s license and pay your premiums. However, be advised that this perk isn’t available in every state, so make sure it’s available where you live if this is important to you.

Once you take out a policy, you can renew it for as long as you like. That means The Hartford can’t deny you coverage for any reason, so long as you have a valid driver’s license and pay your premiums. However, be advised that this perk isn’t available in every state, so make sure it’s available where you live if this is important to you. 12-month rate protection: While some insurance companies only lock in your premium for 6 months at a time, The Hartford locks in your premium for 12 months.

While some insurance companies only lock in your premium for 6 months at a time, The Hartford locks in your premium for 12 months. RecoverCare: If you’re injured in a car accident, RecoverCare can help cover your non-medical expenses while you recover. This can include lawn mowing services, house cleaning services, and even taxi rides to work if you’re unable to drive.

If you’re injured in a car accident, RecoverCare can help cover your non-medical expenses while you recover. This can include lawn mowing services, house cleaning services, and even taxi rides to work if you’re unable to drive. New car replacement coverage: The Hartford will replace your car with a new car of the same make, model, and trim if you total your car within 15 months or 15,000 miles after buying it.

The Hartford will replace your car with a new car of the same make, model, and trim if you total your car within 15 months or 15,000 miles after buying it. Lifetime car repair assurance: If your car needs repairs after an accident, and you get the repairs done at one of The Hartford’s more than 1,600 authorized repair facilities, the repair will be guaranteed for the rest of the vehicle’s lifetime or until the end of your lease agreement.

If your car needs repairs after an accident, and you get the repairs done at one of The Hartford’s more than 1,600 authorized repair facilities, the repair will be guaranteed for the rest of the vehicle’s lifetime or until the end of your lease agreement. 24/7 insurance claims: The Hartford’s 24/7 claims hotline allows the insured to file claims at any time, day or night.

If you’d like more coverage, you can upgrade to the Advantage Plus package, which provides the following benefits:

First accident forgiveness: If all drivers on your policy have a clean driving record for five years in a row, your first accident will be forgiven and won’t result in a higher premium.

If all drivers on your policy have a clean driving record for five years in a row, your first accident will be forgiven and won’t result in a higher premium. Disappearing deductible: For each year that you maintain a clean driving record, your deductible will go down. If you keep a clean driving record, it will eventually reach $0.

For each year that you maintain a clean driving record, your deductible will go down. If you keep a clean driving record, it will eventually reach $0. One deductible: If you need to file a claim for one loss that includes two vehicles, both of which are covered by an insurance policy from The Hartford, you’ll only pay the highest deductible. If you have homeowners insurance from The Hartford as well and your home is implicated, the same will apply: You will only pay the highest deductible.

If you need to file a claim for one loss that includes two vehicles, both of which are covered by an insurance policy from The Hartford, you’ll only pay the highest deductible. If you have homeowners insurance from The Hartford as well and your home is implicated, the same will apply: You will only pay the highest deductible. Waiver of deductible accidents where you are not at fault: The Hartford will waive your collision deductible for most accidents in which you are not at fault. However, this is not available in all states, so check for your state if this is important to you.

The Hartford will waive your collision deductible for most accidents in which you are not at fault. However, this is not available in all states, so check for your state if this is important to you. $100 deductible reduction: If you carry out your vehicle repairs at one of The Hartford’s authorized repair shops, your deductible will be reduced by $100.

As an added bonus, anyone who takes out an AARP auto insurance policy and an AARP Home Insurance Program Policy will qualify for a discount on both: up to 5 percent on car insurance and up to 20 percent on condo, renters, or home insurance.

The Hartford Quotes And Claims Process

The Hartford has a quick and easy online quote process. Just navigate to the AARP car insurance quote page, click to start a quote, and enter information about yourself, the drivers on your plan, and your vehicle to get a quote.

The Hartford has two ways to file a claim:

The 24/7 insurance claims hotline

Online (simple car accident claims only)

When you file a claim, you’ll need to describe and document the car accident. That means explaining what happened, what was damaged, if anyone was injured, and if there were any witnesses.

From there, The Hartford will investigate the claim. You can track the progress and status of your claim online.

AARP Auto Insurance Reviews

Customer satisfaction with AARP auto insurance is mixed. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) gives The Hartford an A+ rating, but as with any insurance company, there are negative reviews. Many complaints refer to a confusing quotes process and sudden rate increases. There also seem to be some customers who have had their policies cancelled unexpectedly.

“No empathy, no compassion, no honesty. That is the customer service. Impossible to get [The] Hartford to be accountable for what they promise and advertise… they will cancel policies in a heartbeat with no warning or explanation. They will tell you everything is covered then never send reimbursement and make all sorts of excuses as to why they won’t.” -Lori G. via BBB

On the other end of the spectrum, The Hartford has a five-star rating on Trustpilot, with reviews like the following.

“What a wonderful experience to have someone that was so thoroughly knowledgeable, professional, and at the same time very personable. [The agent] had answers to questions that I didn't even know I had. She made the choice, and more importantly, the transition to go from my current provider to The Hartford extremely easy, and smooth. Thank you so very much for saving me a bunch of money.” -Tom B. via Trustpilot

Throughout all this, it’s important to remember that all products and services are bound to have bad reviews, and that is especially true for insurance companies. For the most part, people only interact with their insurance companies during stressful times or when paying bills. No one likes taking out a new insurance policy, so it’s not surprising that there are a larger number of bad reviews than you might expect for a more pleasant product.

Our Verdict

The AARP/The Hartford provides comprehensive auto insurance with quite a few enticing benefits at a price that is far below the U.S. average auto insurance premium. The company is reputable, trustworthy, and many customers are extremely satisfied with the service they’re receiving.

If you are a member, we recommend getting a free AARP auto insurance quote to see how much your premium would be.

To get a free quote from AARP, call 1-844-359-5736 or visit the website.

Other Choices For Car Insurance

Although we believe the AARP offers a quality insurance product, it’s always a good idea to look into other options to see if you can get a better deal. Here are a few alternatives to consider from our review of the industry’s top car insurance companies.

State Farm

State Farm is the largest auto insurance provider in the United States and has approximately 17 percent of the market share, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). It has an A++ financial strength rating according to AM Best. We ranked the provider 4.5 out of 5 stars and named it the No. 1 choice for students.

State Farm is well known for its reasonable rates and quick payouts for claims. Its Steer Clear program is great for helping drivers under 25 save money, but it won’t help out anyone who is at the age to consider AARP auto insurance.

Geico

Geico is the second largest auto insurance provider in the nation with approximately 13 percent of the market share, according to NAIC, and an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best. We have rated the provider 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Geico is a great choice for motorists who prefer to manage their claims online, thanks to a state-of-the-art website and mobile app. Drivers aged 50 and older who prefer in-person interactions can still find a local Geico agent in many states.

USAA

USAA falls right in line with The Hartford’s discounted AARP member rates. However, USAA insurance is only available to military service personnel, veterans, and their families, so if this isn’t you, then unfortunately USAA is not an option. That said, the provider was the only one to receive 5 out of 5 stars in our rating of the industry’s top car insurance companies.

Progressive

Progressive is another auto insurance provider that we highly recommend to military service members, but not as much as USAA. Progressive is a tech-focused insurance provider, and it even offers discounts to motorists who sign their policies online. There are also several other perks like a discount for insuring multiple cars and a discount for bundling home and auto insurance.

FAQs

Does AARP have good auto insurance?

AARP auto insurance is generally well regarded, with very competitive rates for AARP members and benefits like lifetime renewability and a disappearing deductible. Motorists insured under AARP/The Hartford’s car insurance policies can also benefit from perks like RecoverCare and first-accident forgiveness.

How much does AARP auto insurance cost?

We found that AARP car insurance has some of the cheapest average annual premiums for full coverage policies, clocking in below the national average.

What is the best car insurance for seniors?

AARP auto insurance is a great option, assuming you are an AARP member and can benefit from the discount. According to our research, Esurance also provides top-notch coverage for seniors.

How old do you have to be to get AARP auto insurance?

You have to be at least 50 years old to become a member of the AARP and take out an auto insurance policy. If you are not a member, you can still take out a policy with the AARP’s provider, The Hartford, but you will not receive the AARP discount.

Is The Hartford insurance only for AARP members?

The Hartford auto insurance policies are exclusively available to AARP members and their families.