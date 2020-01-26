Advertiser Disclosure

From our research, it seems like Acceptance auto insurance caters to drivers that can’t find affordable rates from other insurance companies. A large portion of the website is directed at high-risk drivers, people with bad credit, and teens.

If you have a clean driving record, Acceptance might not be your first choice for car insurance. However, if you haven’t been able to find insurance from other companies, Acceptance could be a good option for you. Let’s take a closer look.

In this article:

Pros And Cons Of Acceptance Auto Insurance

Pros Cons Roadside assistance coverage Not available in all states Acceptance Express Inspection app Limited customer service hours Rental car reimbursement More expensive for good drivers Good coverage for high-risk drivers Average to poor customer service reviews

Acceptance Car Insurance Availability

At this time, you can only get Acceptance car insurance if you live in one of the following states:

Alabama Arizona California Florida Georgia Illinois Indiana Mississippi Missouri Nevada New Mexico Ohio Pennsylvania South Carolina Tennessee Texas Virginia

The nice thing is that Acceptance doesn’t just deny coverage if you begin a quote from another location. Instead, it will start a comparison quote with providers in your area through EverQuote.

Acceptance Auto Insurance Coverage

With Acceptance car insurance, you can find a coverage option that satisfies the minimum requirements in your state. Here’s what the standard options look like:

Insurance for you and your car: Collision and comprehensive insurance cover damage to your car from accidents or other events like natural disasters. Medical payments (MedPay) covers hospital bills for you and your passengers regardless of fault. Personal injury protection (PIP) also covers hospital bills plus lost wages and death benefits. Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) covers injury and property damage when you get hit by an uninsured or underinsured driver.

Insurance for the other party: Bodily injury liability and property damage liability pay for other drivers’ medical bills and repairs in accidents that you cause. Most states require this type of coverage.

Extras: Acceptance car insurance offers two more coverage options beyond the standard choices. Roadside assistance covers towing, fluid delivery, flat tires, jumpstarts, and lockout services. Rental car reimbursement pays rental car costs after a covered accident.

Other “Types” Of Acceptance Car Insurance

In addition to the standard coverage options, Acceptance also lists a few more types of insurance that it offers. However, these aren’t really types of coverage, but the types of drivers that Acceptance caters to. Here’s the list:

Bad credit

Non-standard

SR-22

High risk

Non-owner

Senior

Teenager

Many of these categories overlap, even in the descriptions on Acceptance’s website. For example, non-standard also means high risk, while high-risk drivers include teenagers, drivers with bad credit, and drivers that have an SR-22 requirement. (An SR-22 form is issued after a DUI or negligent driving conviction and requires the driver to carry insurance for three years.)

Interestingly, most of these categories don’t cater to good drivers. We’ll take a look at price later on in this article, but if a company insures a lot of risky drivers, rates will be higher for everyone.

Does Acceptance Provide Discounts Or Extras?

Acceptance auto insurance discounts are a bit hard to find. In fact, the company doesn’t list any discounts on its main site. A number of local Acceptance agency webpages mention that the company provides discounts, but the identity of those discounts is a mystery. However, Acceptance is an average car insurance provider, so you might be able to find some of the discounts listed below depending on your location and situation:

Good driving discount

Good student discount

Claim-free discounts

Low mileage discounts

Accident forgiveness

Gap insurance

Remember, these are just a few discounts and extras that are common to the industry. You may or may not find them when you shop for Acceptance car insurance.

Other Insurance Products From Acceptance

In addition to car insurance, you can get the following insurance coverages through Acceptance:

Renters insurance

Homeowners insurance

Business owner’s insurance

Commercial vehicle insurance

Pet insurance

Life insurance

Travel insurance

Motorcycle insurance

As we mentioned above, Acceptance doesn’t publish a list of discounts on its website, which is a little disappointing. If you have multiple policies with Acceptance, you might expect a multi-policy discount. Just because it isn’t listed on the website doesn’t mean you can’t get it from an agent. Similarly, multi-car discounts are common in the industry and could be offered when you purchase Acceptance auto insurance.

Quotes And Claims With Acceptance Auto Insurance

Getting an Acceptance car insurance quote is quick and easy. In testing out the feature, it took us about five minutes to end up with a final quote.

At that point, you can go back and edit drivers and vehicles. You can also change the coverage options that you see. By clicking a help link next to each insurance option, you can read more about the option, too. At the top of the page, the price is clearly laid out. You will pay about 10 percent more for breaking down your premium into monthly payments.

When it comes to filing a claim with Acceptance auto insurance, the company doesn’t really stand out from the pack. Here’s how you can file a claim:

Calling the claims phone number Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM CST or Saturday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM CST

Sending an email to the claims email address

Filing a claim on the website (only customers of Acceptance)

The main disappointment here is that there is no 24/7 claims service – or any other kind of customer service. You can submit a claim online, but the claims office will only respond during business hours.

There is one nice thing about filing a claim with Acceptance, though, and that’s the Acceptance Express Inspection app. The app allows you to submit photos and videos of your car and add them to your claim. While it doesn’t let you start a claim, it can help you save time throughout the process. However, not all claims can be settled with photos, and Acceptance may need to send an adjuster to see your car in person before authorizing a repair.

Acceptance Car Insurance Reputation

Acceptance auto insurance tends to get average to poor ratings from different review sources. While it does have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the reviews and complaints on its BBB pages aren’t as positive.

Problems With Claims And Communication

In looking over the company’s BBB reviews page, an interesting pattern emerges. A large number of reviews are written by drivers who don’t have Acceptance insurance but who got in an accident with one of the company’s insured drivers.

According to many of the reviewers, some Acceptance insurance agents will go days and weeks without contacting them or returning calls about the claim. One reviewer said that the repair shop they were dealing with held Acceptance in low regard for issues with claims. Another reviewer said that getting hit by an Acceptance-insured driver is worse than getting hit by an uninsured motorist. Finally, someone reported that their car was totaled by a driver with Acceptance auto insurance. At the time of the review, over 30 days had passed, and the reviewer hadn’t heard from an adjuster or agent at Acceptance.

Application And Cancellation Fees

On the BBB complaint page for Acceptance car insurance, another issue comes up. In one complaint, the customer began a policy, realized it was too expensive, and canceled it on the same day. Acceptance refunded their money minus $85 – which included a $50 cancellation fee and a non-refundable $35 application fee. According to the response by Acceptance, The cancellation fee applies when a customer cancels their policy within 30 days.

Some insurance companies charge cancellation fees, though $50 is a little expensive. However, not many companies charge new customers a fee just to start a policy. Application fees are more common in the world of risky credit cards, not automobile insurance companies. You might pay a down payment upfront, but that usually applies to your premium for the rest of the term. Of course, these fees can vary by state, so there’s no guarantee you’ll find them on your personal quote from Acceptance.

Does Acceptance Have A Grace Period?

According to the BBB complaint mentioned above, it doesn’t seem that Acceptance auto insurance has a grace period. Also, the search term “grace period” doesn’t bring back any results from the company’s website. It’s possible that some customers may get a grace period according to their state’s regulations, but it’s not guaranteed.

How Much Does Acceptance Car Insurance Cost?

Since car insurance prices vary so much from person to person, it’s usually hard to find average auto insurance prices online. In the case of Acceptance car insurance, pricing is even vaguer since the company is small and only available in a few states.

Because of that, we decided to perform a little experiment. We pulled Acceptance auto insurance quotes for three different drivers from three states. All our hypothetical drivers owned a 2013 Toyota Camry SE and had clean driving records, but other characteristics varied between them. We also only selected minimum liability coverage along with comprehensive and collision insurance. Comprehensive and collision both had $500 deductibles. We didn’t select extras like rental reimbursement or roadside assistance. Here’s what we found:

Driver's Age Driver's Gender Driver's State 12-Month Policy with Acceptance Average 12-Month Policy in the State 18 Male Tennessee $4,046 $1,366 24 Female Pennsylvania $4,100 $1,304 39 Male California $1,291 $1,656

Data in the last column, which shows the average yearly price in each state, comes from The Zebra’s State of Auto Insurance report.

Generally, we’d expect the best rates for drivers like these to be lower than the quotes we received from Acceptance. A 39-year-old in California can probably do better than just a few hundred dollars below the average. Also, 20- to 29-year-olds average about $2,000 for yearly policies, according to The Zebra, so $4,100 seems pretty expensive for the 24-year-old driver. Teen drivers who need car insurance do see rates of around $4,000 to $5,000 on average, but teens with clean records can still find much better rates.

At the end of the day, these quotes are just pieces of anecdotal evidence. You may find cheaper or more expensive prices from Acceptance auto insurance. Also, many other things can affect your rate. In addition to your age and location, these factors include:

Driving habits (for usage-based insurance)

Driving history

Experience behind the wheel

The car that you drive

Recent claims (rates rise an average of 31 percent following a claim)

Frequency of natural disasters in your area

New, high-tech vehicles entering your local marketplace

Our Verdict On Acceptance Auto Insurance

If you’re a high-risk driver with a few claims on your record, Acceptance auto insurance could be a good fit – after all, it’s called Acceptance for a reason. Its website has sections for people with bad credit, poor driving records, and SR-22 requirements.

However, if you have a decent driving history, we think you could find better deals by shopping around for cheap car insurance. If Acceptance insures a higher portion of risky drivers, the good drivers pick up the tab.

