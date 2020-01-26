Advertiser Disclosure

State Auto Insurance has been offering insurance products for almost a century. It caters to the needs of individuals, businesses, and farms and ranches with a variety of plans including property and casualty insurance, business insurance, and of course, auto insurance.

If you’ve been looking for State Auto Insurance reviews to help you decide if this is the insurer for your car, you’re in the right place. All you need to do is scroll down to learn more about this company, its perks, plans, process, and customer reviews.

State Auto Insurance Company Overview

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, State Auto Insurance was established by Robert Pein in 1921. Frustrated by high rates and unfair claim settlements, Pein vowed his company would offer reasonable rates and prompt, fair claim services. This has been the company’s hallmark to date.

What makes State Auto Insurance company stand out is its dedication to incorporating information technology (IT) to offer customers flexibility, be it while finding a local agent or filing claims. The company’s efforts were recognized earlier in 2019 when it received a CIO 100 award by IDG’s CIO. The award program recognizes and honors organizations that achieved the highest operational and strategic excellence in IT.

According to the company, it writes $2.0 billion in premiums to clients across 33 states. Reports from credit rating agency AM Best further confirm the company’s excellent financial strength. The company scored an A- (Excellent), which indicates its strong operating performance, long-standing market presence, and diversified product offerings.

State Auto Insurance Coverage Options

State Auto offers three insurance levels: Standard, AutoXtended Plus, and AutoXtended Premier.

The Standard plan offers basic auto insurance coverage such as liability, medical payments, and collision insurance. The AutoXtended Plus and AutoXtended Premier plans have even more coverage, with the latter offering higher limits. Some of the items included in these plans are:

Bail bonds

Locksmith/key replacement

Disability coverage

Ambulance coverage

Emergency travel expenses

Enhanced AutoXtended Coverages Endorsement is automatically included in Plus and Premier. With it, you’ll receive additional coverages to complement your insurance, including waiving the collision deductible, customizing equipment coverage, and personal effects coverage.

As these plans vary by state, you’ll need to contact a local agent to learn more about the coverage available for you.

Optional Coverages To Add To Your Plan

In addition to the three plans above, State Auto Insurance provides additional insurance products that offer added value, if available in your state.

Full Safety Glass Coverage : Offered with new AutoXtended Plus and AutoXtended Premier plans, this no-deductible plan covers the windshield, windows, and safety glass on the headlights. However, you won’t qualify for a claim if damage to your vehicle’s glass was caused by a collision.

: Offered with new AutoXtended Plus and AutoXtended Premier plans, this no-deductible plan covers the windshield, windows, and safety glass on the headlights. However, you won’t qualify for a claim if damage to your vehicle’s glass was caused by a collision. Roadside Assistance : This addition is available for all three plans. With it, your vehicle will be towed from a public road to wherever you wish. Other perks of this plan include the delivery of supplies such as water and fuel, battery jump-starts, tire changes, and lockout services (up to $100).

: This addition is available for all three plans. With it, your vehicle will be towed from a public road to wherever you wish. Other perks of this plan include the delivery of supplies such as water and fuel, battery jump-starts, tire changes, and lockout services (up to $100). Accident and Minor Violation Forgiveness: Not available in the Standard Plan, this coverage waives your first accident and first minor violation if you have been accident- and violation-free for 35 consecutive months. This coverage will save you from incurring higher insurance rates after a moving violation.

Getting Car Insurance Quotes From State Auto

To sign up for any of State Auto Insurance’s plans, you’ll need to contact one of its independent agents in your state. You can easily find a local agent near you directly on the company’s website. Before contacting one, however, make sure you have the following information ready:

Make, model, vehicle identification number (VIN), and year of the car

Rough estimate of how much you typically drive

List of things you drive with or have in your vehicle, including pets

These factors along with your age and location will influence the price of your policy.

The good news is State Auto Insurance provides several ways to reduce your car insurance rates.

State Auto Safety 360 : By enrolling in Safe 360, the company’s program for improving drivers’ habits, you can earn discounts off your premium at each renewal.You’ll even receive a 10 percent participation discount upon installing the Safety 360 device.

: By enrolling in Safe 360, the company’s program for improving drivers’ habits, you can earn discounts off your premium at each renewal.You’ll even receive a 10 percent participation discount upon installing the Safety 360 device. Multi-Policy Discount : If you have an umbrella policy or a home or dwelling policy, you are also eligible for a discount with your auto insurance.

: If you have an umbrella policy or a home or dwelling policy, you are also eligible for a discount with your auto insurance. Accident Prevention Course : This discount is available for drivers 21 years old and above who have attended an Accident Prevention Course in the last 36 months.

: This discount is available for drivers 21 years old and above who have attended an Accident Prevention Course in the last 36 months. State Auto Start Up : You can get discounted prices by having your agent provide a quote at least eight days before the policy goes into effect.

: You can get discounted prices by having your agent provide a quote at least eight days before the policy goes into effect. Driver Training : For drivers under 21, the insurance carrier will provide a discount if they attend a driving education course.

: For drivers under 21, the insurance carrier will provide a discount if they attend a driving education course. Anti-Theft Device : Car owners who go the extra mile to secure their vehicles are eligible for discounts.

: Car owners who go the extra mile to secure their vehicles are eligible for discounts. Good Student : If you’re a full-time student with a B (3.0) average, you can get discounts on your auto insurance.

: If you’re a full-time student with a B (3.0) average, you can get discounts on your auto insurance. Multi-Car: You can include two or more vehicles on the same policy for a reduced price. This extends to registered golf carts, motor homes, and off-road vehicles.

Paying Your Insurance Bill

You can pay your State Auto Insurance company bills in several ways depending on your policy. If your policy has 10 numbers and no letters, you can make payments online through One-Time Payment, or by calling 833-SAHELPS (833-724-3577).

If your policy has two to three letters and seven to eight numbers, you get two additional payment methods aside from phone and the website. You can either set automatic payments or mail a check to State Auto Insurance. If you plan on mailing payments, make sure to write the proper address, as there are two – one for standard mail and another for overnight express.

Filing A Claim

If you’re ever in a car accident, the first thing State Auto Insurance recommends is contacting your independent agent. They’ll guide you on how to get the most from your coverage. Next, you’ll need to file a car insurance claim by providing details such as policy particulars and the names and contact information of all drivers, passengers, and witnesses.

You can strengthen your claim with medical reports indicating personal harm, photos of the damage, a police report (if any), a proof of claim form, and sworn statements.

Once your claim is received, the company will assign your case to one of its claims professionals. You need to provide as many documents and details to them as possible. The claims professional will then evaluate your case and resolve it according to the company’s policies and your state’s governing laws.

If you only need to file an auto glass claim, you can simply call at 888-504-4527 or submit your claim online.

The Pros And Cons Of State Auto Insurance

Now that you have a better idea of this insurance carrier, let’s get to the most important part of this review: the pros and cons.

Why Buying A State Auto Insurance Plan Is A Good Idea

There are several reasons why getting car insurance from this company is worthwhile:

24/7 availability

Cheaper rates for safe, experienced drivers

Emergency roadside service with some plans

Local independent agents

Choice of certified repair facilities

Online claims service

Multiple policy discounts

Accident forgiveness

Reasons To Think Long And Hard Before Buying A Plan

Unlike some of the State Auto Insurance reviews you may come across, this one aims to be an honest guide for car insurance buyers. So, after going over the highlights of this insurer, it’s about time we mention the downsides:

Limited Standard plan

Not free to cancel policies

Limited vehicle equipment discounts

Expensive car insurance for young drivers

Not available on the West Coast

Fluctuating service delivery when dealing with lax agents

What Others Have Said About State Auto Insurance

State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. The company also ranked well on Consumer Reports’ car insurance test program, as respondents were satisfied with the price of premiums and handling of claims.

That said, the BBB has received 68 complaints in the last 3 years. Of these, 55 were related to a problem with the product or service. One reviewer mentioned being unable to get a response regarding their claim. Most of these complaints, however, have been answered in detail or resolved through BBB. This shows the company’s customer service isn’t as inefficient as some reviews make it out to be.

The Verdict

By now, you probably have decided whether or not State Auto Insurance is the right car insurance provider for you. However, if you ask us, we believe it’s a good option for experienced drivers who would like to get great value for their buck – especially if you’re in one of the 33 states where this provider’s plans are offered.

If you are a young driver or someone who lives in one of the other 27 states, then we would recommend looking elsewhere for auto insurance.

