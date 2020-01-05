Advertiser Disclosure

Although most people don’t like to think about car insurance, it’s part of life. To make the process of finding a quality provider easier, we’ve researched the best car insurance companies to find the best options out there. In our study, we evaluated coverage options, customer reviews, cost, perks, and convenience.

Here, we’ll look specifically at The Hartford auto insurance. The provider has more than 200 years of experience and offers a wide variety of coverage, specifically for members of the American Association of Retired Persons.

The Hartford Car Insurance Overview

Every insurance provider has its unique benefits and perks. In the same regard, there are usually aspects of the company that could be better. Before we dive in to The Hartford auto insurance, let’s look at the biggest advantages and disadvantages that come with it.

Pros:

Variety of plan options

Locks in rate for 12 months

Lifetime renewability

Discounted rates for people over 50

Cons:

High rates for younger drivers

AARP membership required

What Is The Hartford?

The Hartford is officially known as The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. This company is based out of Hartford, Connecticut and has been in business since 1810. With more than 200 years under its belt, it’s become a leader in the industry.

The company sits in 161st place on the Fortune 500 List. Currently, it is ranked in 12th place among the largest property and casualty companies in the country. The Hartford focuses on selling various programs and plans to AARP members only.

Among the products and services offered by The Hartford, you will find:

Car insurance

Classic car insurance

Homeowners/renters insurance

Condo insurance

Flood insurance

Umbrella policies

Business insurance

General liability insurance

Workers compensation insurance

Various employee benefits

The Hartford Auto Insurance Coverage Options

Otherwise known as the AARP auto insurance program, The Hartford has several options when it comes to coverage. Plans are available in all 50 states and only to AARP members. You will find the standard selection of liability and comprehensive options, some of which are mandated by your state.

The Hartford auto insurance policies automatically include the following in most states:

Benefit Details Lifetime Renewability Once your auto insurance policy is in place, The Hartford promises never to deny you coverage. You must continue paying all premiums, maintain a valid driver’s license, and meet other requirements. This perk isn’t available in all states. RecoverCare This plan covers transportation, cleaning, cooking, or other costs that you need help with after an accident that causes an injury not covered by your health insurance or Medicare. New Car Replacement If your vehicle is totaled within 15 months or 15,000 miles of purchase, The Hartford writes you a check for the price of a newer model with the same equipment.

In addition, you can receive the following optional features:

First-Accident Forgiveness : The premium doesn’t increase after the first accident. To qualify, you must be accident-free for five years. This plan isn’t available in California.

: The premium doesn’t increase after the first accident. To qualify, you must be accident-free for five years. This plan isn’t available in California. Disappearing Deductible : Every year that you maintain a clean driving record, the collision deductible on your plan goes down $50, until it reaches $0. In New York, the minimum deductible is $100.

: Every year that you maintain a clean driving record, the collision deductible on your plan goes down $50, until it reaches $0. In New York, the minimum deductible is $100. One Deductible : If your claim involves two vehicles covered by The Hartford, you only pay the higher deductible. The same applies if you file a claim for your vehicle and home covered by plans with the company.

: If your claim involves two vehicles covered by The Hartford, you only pay the higher deductible. The same applies if you file a claim for your vehicle and home covered by plans with the company. Deductible Waiver : If you aren’t at fault for the accident, you won’t have to pay the deductible.

: If you aren’t at fault for the accident, you won’t have to pay the deductible. $100 Collision Deductible Reduction: If you use a Hartford-authorized repair facility, you only have to pay a $100 deductible. Terms for this plan vary by state.

Advantage Program Vs Advantage Plus Packages

The Hartford car insurance includes either the Advantage Program or Advantage Plus. Here are some of the highlights of each:

Benefit Advantage Program Advantage Plus 24-Hour Roadside Assistance Yes Yes Legal Representation for Accidents Yes Yes Customer Repair Service Program (CRSP) with Life of Vehicle Guarantee Yes Yes No-Deductible Windshield Repair Service Yes Yes Emergency Expense Coverage No Yes One Deductible No Yes $100 Collision Deductible Reduction with CRSP No Yes Disappearing Collision Deductible No Yes Accident Forgiveness No Yes Deductible Waiver No Yes

Getting A Quote From The Hartford

It doesn’t take long to get a car insurance quote from The Hartford. You can do it online or call a customer service representative. The company bases its insurance rates on the following criteria.

Driving Record : Your safe driving record helps to reduce the expense of paying your premiums. You can expect to pay more if you have accidents or moving violations on your record.

: Your safe driving record helps to reduce the expense of paying your premiums. You can expect to pay more if you have accidents or moving violations on your record. Driving Frequency : The Hartford takes into consideration how much time you spend on the road to figure out your risk. If you have a long commute or do a lot of traveling, you will likely pay more. However, this evaluation benefits people that don’t drive often.

: The Hartford takes into consideration how much time you spend on the road to figure out your risk. If you have a long commute or do a lot of traveling, you will likely pay more. However, this evaluation benefits people that don’t drive often. Vehicle Type : Modestly priced cars cost less to insure. In addition, the insurance company looks at safety features and ratings. Some vehicles are notoriously expensive to insure because of how much the parts cost or what type of vehicle it is.

: Modestly priced cars cost less to insure. In addition, the insurance company looks at safety features and ratings. Some vehicles are notoriously expensive to insure because of how much the parts cost or what type of vehicle it is. Coverage History : It’s crucial that you maintain continuous auto insurance coverage. This track record proves that you are responsible. If you allow your insurance to lapse, you will pay more.

: It’s crucial that you maintain continuous auto insurance coverage. This track record proves that you are responsible. If you allow your insurance to lapse, you will pay more. Location: The population density of your neighborhood will factor into the cost of your premiums. If you live in a heavily populated area, your chance of an accident rises.

Filing A Claim With The Hartford

It isn’t difficult to file a claim with The Hartford auto insurance. You can reach the claims department online or by phone at 800-243-5860. Representatives are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Among the options available, you can report a claim on:

Your auto policy

A glass-only incident

Another person’s car insurance policy

Once you report the event, you will have a claims representative assigned to the case. This rep documents all of the details and receives clarification on the damage, witnesses, and injuries. If you have questions throughout the process, you will want to speak with this rep. You can also track and check the status of your claim online.

To make the claims process simple, keep the following in mind:

Auto Repair Network : Use preferred repair shops, and receive a guarantee on the work for as long as you own the vehicle.

: Use preferred repair shops, and receive a guarantee on the work for as long as you own the vehicle. Rental Car Services : If you require a rental car, the representative will help you secure a vehicle while reporting your claim.

: If you require a rental car, the representative will help you secure a vehicle while reporting your claim. RESCUE 1-800®: Roadside assistance is available 24/7, 365 days a year.

The Hartford Car Insurance Reviews

Some of the most important factors when evaluating insurance companies are reputation and customer satisfaction reviews. The Hartford is clearly established and isn’t going anywhere in the near future. In fact, the organization has an A+ (Superior) rating from AM Best. This ranking proves that the company has the financial stability to pay out claims.

In addition, The Hartford has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). While it doesn’t have accreditation, the provider clearly cares about customers and satisfaction. In general, the amount of complaints is relatively low compared with other insurance companies.

J.D. Power ranked The Hartford in a few top spots in its 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, although the provider didn’t show up for every region of the country.

Unlike many auto insurance providers, The Hartford allows customers to leave reviews directly on the website. We think this level of transparency is refreshing and further proves that the company cares. Here are a couple of recent reviews about The Hartford auto insurance:

“My accident claim was handled quickly and with compassion. The questions were direct and to the point, which made the [claims] process very easy to complete. A check was issued within two days of my conversation with the agent. I highly recommend using The Hartford for all your insurance needs.” -Savoy 747 from Shreveport

“The staff at Hartford were knowledgeable and efficient. They processed my claim fast. I am so happy I have them as my insurance company. They are easy to deal with during a very stressful time after an accident. I would recommend them to anyone.” -Annie from Green Valley

Before you assume that the website only allows positive reviews, it’s important to note that negative reviews are also included. In the first few pages of great reviews, we only found one serious complaint.

“Terrible experience from claim handler, wouldn't respond to my emails. Would send me standard letters as if a new claim instead of an existing one.” -Red from San Antonio

Despite the occasional negative reviews, customers can’t seem to say enough good things about The Hartford auto insurance. With more than 40,000 reviews on its website, The Hartford ends up with a 4.8-star rating, which continues to affirm the value of the program for us.

How Much Does AARP Auto Insurance Cost?

The Hartford focuses heavily on offering car insurance discounts to drivers over the age of 50. That’s part of the reason for the partnership with the AARP. Because of this, it’s easy to get lower rates if you are in that age bracket.

The trouble comes in if you put younger drivers on your policy. For example, if you have a teenage driver in the home, you can expect to pay significantly more through this company in comparison to one of our best car insurance providers for teens.

Thankfully, The Hartford does provide a variety of discounts you might qualify for. Here are a few:

Available Discount Details Bundled Insurance If you have multiple insurance policies through The Hartford, you might qualify for a discount. Pay in Full You can receive a discount for paying for the entire policy at once. Anti-Theft Devices If your vehicle has a locator or alarm, you might get a lower premium. Defensive Driving Courses Send in your completed defensive driving course certificate to get a discount. These classes are great for all drivers, even with plenty of experience. Vehicle Fuel Type If you drive an electric or hybrid vehicle, there are additional discounts available. Driver Training If you have a young driver on your policy, you will want to have them take an approved driver training course to help keep the costs to a minimum.

The only way to know for sure what the car insurance premium will be is to receive a quote from the provider.

The Hartford Auto Insurance Verdict

There is a lot to love about the AARP’s car insurance provider. The Hartford has several benefits that aren’t normal in the industry. We especially like these perks:

Locked-in rate

Lifetime renewability

Classic car coverage

Help with household tasks after an accident

Guaranteed repairs with select facilities

Mobile access for policy management

The only glaring issue with TheHartford auto insurance is that it isn’t available for all drivers. If you don’t have an AARP membership, you won’t get coverage. Additionally, if you want to insure any teenage drivers through your policy, you might pay more than you would somewhere else. That being said, we think The Hartford is a great option for some drivers.

Alternative Insurance Provider Recommendations

While we are fond of the coverage offered by The Hartford, we always recommend receiving multiple quotes to compare coverage for yourself. From our top providers evaluation, we found several other companies you might get better rates through.

USAA

If you are a military member, veteran, or family member of someone in the service, you might get the best rates from USAA. In the 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study from J.D. Power, USAA is listed as a top choice. It also maintains high customer reviews and has strong financial backing.

Best for Military Families ★★★★★ Get Quote Our best overall pick: Offers great customer service to military members and their families.

Progressive

If the rate you receive from The Hartford seems too high, try out the Progressive price comparison tool to see what else is available. The company is known for providing low rates and competitive plans. Once again, we also see decent reviews on the 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study by J.D. Power.

Great for Discount Bundles ★★★★★ Get Quote Our 3rd best overall pick: Offers a number of ways to get a discount, including the Snapshot tool or bundle options.

Geico

Another option for affordable plans is Geico. It might not rank as high in the customer service department, but the company does have an A+ rating from the BBB and has proven itself as a leader in the insurance industry. We also like its specialty coverages like mechanical breakdown insurance and rideshare insurance.

Best Company Overall ★★★★★ Get Quote Our 2nd favorite and best for those ineligible for USAA: Offers competitive pricing and great coverage.

State Farm

Some people believe that State Farm has higher rates, but we think the customer service and coverage options are top-of-the-line. You can also shop for a variety of discounts to keep the rates to a minimum. State Farm even allows you to get a discount by letting the company monitor your driving habits. Both its A+ BBB rating and rankings in J.D. Power’s Auto Insurance Study further justify the value of using this insurance provider.