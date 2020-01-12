Advertiser Disclosure

As part of our research into the best providers of car insurance, we did our homework on giant Liberty Mutual. The well-known provider wrote $34 million in premiums in 2018 with 5.1 percent of the market share, according to the Insurance Information Institute. But does this mean that Liberty Mutual has what you need?

Below, we take a look at Liberty Mutual car insurance reviews, coverage options, the quotes process, and average costs to answer that question.

Liberty Mutual Auto Highlights

Our research into insurance companies shows that Liberty Mutual auto insurance has a lot to offer. Here are a few things we really like about the provider and a couple of disadvantages.

Pros:

Strong company financially

Comprehensive coverage options

Average amount of customer complaints

Cons:

Low J.D. Power scores

High premiums in some states

What Is Liberty Mutual?

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Liberty Mutual ranks 75th on the Fortune 500 list. The company employs more than 50,000 people throughout 900 locations. It was founded in 1912 and currently offers a vast array of insurance products and services.

In addition to car insurance, you can find:

Homeowners/renters insurance

Motorcycle insurance

RV insurance

Boat insurance

Umbrella policies

Flood insurance

Life insurance

Accident insurance

Pet insurance

Identity theft protection

You will also find some options for commercial accounts.

Liberty Mutual Auto Insurance Coverage

Liberty Mutual has a full selection of standard insurance options in all 50 states, including liability, comprehensive, collision, uninsured motorist, personal injury protection, and medical payments. Because the company must follow the state law in each location, coverage options vary by state.

Let’s look at a few of the unique options offered with Liberty Mutual car insurance.

Benefit Details Liberty Mutual Deductible Fund This optional add-on works as a savings plan toward the deductible. Liberty Mutual also contributes to the deductible with this plan. Lifetime Repair Guarantee When your vehicle requires repairs, this coverage takes care of making the arrangements. The company works with over 2,000 Guaranteed Repair Network facilities nationwide. Accident Forgiveness This optional coverage keeps your premiums from rising after an accident. To qualify, you must be accident-free for five years before signing up. New/Better Car Replacement This coverage add-on ensures that your totaled vehicle will be replaced with a model one year newer. The plan works on all vehicles that are a year old or newer with 15,000 miles or less on the odometer. Roadside Assistance With this optional coverage, you have protection for towing, flat tires, dead batteries, lockouts, and fuel delivery. Rental Car Reimbursement If your vehicle is in the repair shop because of an accident, Liberty Mutual reimburses you for your rental car. Original Parts Replacement This coverage ensures that your vehicle receives original parts during replacement following an accident. Auto Loan/Lease GAP If you owe more than your vehicle is worth, this plan ensures that the difference is covered in the event of a total loss.

Liberty Mutual Car Insurance Quotes

Getting insurance quotes with Liberty Mutual auto is simple and only takes a few minutes. The company claims that insurance rates are based on several criteria:

Your age : As you get older, you are generally less likely to be involved in a car accident, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Liberty Mutual uses your age to determine an appropriate premium.

: As you get older, you are generally less likely to be involved in a car accident, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Liberty Mutual uses your age to determine an appropriate premium. Location : The area you live in has a lot to do with your risk. From how many cars are on the road to the elements you might encounter, Liberty Mutual takes all of this into account.

: The area you live in has a lot to do with your risk. From how many cars are on the road to the elements you might encounter, Liberty Mutual takes all of this into account. Type of car you drive : Some cars are more expensive to insure. The company looks at the cost of replacement parts, age, and safety features on your vehicle.

: Some cars are more expensive to insure. The company looks at the cost of replacement parts, age, and safety features on your vehicle. Driving history: If you have a good driving record and no tickets, you can expect a lower premium.

On top of these personal criteria, some other factors increase policy premiums in general, including:

Spike in distracted driving incidents

More drivers on the roads

Higher auto repair costs

Higher medical costs

Filing A Claim With Liberty Mutual

If you should find yourself in an accident, you want to know that the claims process is seamless and easy to navigate. After all, you have enough to worry about after any car-related incident.

Liberty Mutual claims that it takes less than 10 minutes to file a claim when you visit the Liberty Mutual auto insurance website. Here’s what you can expect in the aftermath of an accident or other covered incident:

File the claim online. Have the damage reviewed by your local repair shop. You can choose from Liberty Mutual’s repair network. Get a rental car. Liberty Mutual works with Enterprise Rent-a-Car to provide discounted rates. Receive your estimate and schedule repairs. Liberty Mutual will pay the shop directly, minus your deductible.

It’s easy to manage the entire claims process online. From the website, you can check on claims, contact a customer service representative, upload documents and photos, and view your payments.

Liberty Mutual auto insurance plans also come with some additional benefits that make claims simpler than ever.

Express Estimate : If your vehicle is drivable, you can send photos and receive a fast estimate through the Liberty Mutual app. If you don’t have the app, you can upload the pictures through your online account or send them by text or email.

: If your vehicle is drivable, you can send photos and receive a fast estimate through the Liberty Mutual app. If you don’t have the app, you can upload the pictures through your online account or send them by text or email. Guaranteed Repair Network: If you choose a shop from the Liberty Mutual network, all repairs are 100 percent guaranteed for as long as you are the owner of the vehicle.

Liberty Mutual Auto Insurance Reviews

Liberty Mutual has an A financial strength rating with AM Best, which indicates that the company is financially stable and can pay claims. It also has an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). While there are numerous complaints posted with the BBB, it’s nothing different from most insurance companies.

The trouble comes with subpar ratings from J.D. Power. In every region, the rankings place Liberty Mutual at either average or below average. This research indicates that there might be better options out there for today’s driver.

Let’s take a look at one negative customer review and one positive customer review to get a better idea of what Liberty Mutual customers are saying:

“I have had a very negative experience with this company. Simply put, they refuse to return your calls, texts, and emails. You cannot get in touch with them no matter what you try. I left countless messages, texts, and emails over the course of a couple of weeks, and no one responded to me, despite their voicemail message stating that they would get back to me within one business day. Not once was I called, emailed, or texted back by either the adjuster or her supervisor. I had several questions that were never answered, which made for a difficult, time-consuming, and frustrating case.” -Uta B. via BBB

The biggest complaints are either related to price or a slow claims process. Again, this is typical with many insurance providers, so it’s nothing that is overly alarming. The large amount of complaints with Liberty Mutual correlate to how much business the company does. Amidst the complaints, you will also find happy customers, such as this one:

“My [agent] is the most friendly, resourceful insurance agent I have ever had the pleasure [of] working with. She's always available to answer questions at mostly any time of the day (reasonable hours). She is also very informative on the policies and most other topics concerning insurance.” -Derrick J. via Google

Cost Of Liberty Mutual Car Insurance

Average auto insurance rates are difficult to estimate, mainly because premiums vary based on the state and a number of other factors. While we might not have exact numbers for Liberty Mutual auto insurance, we do see that the company has a long list of discounts that can reduce what you pay for car insurance.

Discount Details Homeowner If you are a homeowner, you receive additional savings. Military Active, retired, or reserved personnel with the United States military receive a discount. Early Shopper If you get a quote before your current policy expires, you can earn up to 45 percent off. Good Student Any full-time student with a B average or better gets rewarded. Student Away at School If a child is away at school and only occasionally drives the vehicle, premiums are lower. Advanced Safety Features If your vehicle has advanced safety features, you can receive a discount. Some of the main components include anti-lock brakes, adaptive headlights, and electronic stability control. Alternative Energy If you drive a hybrid or electric car, Liberty Mutual rewards you. Anti-Theft Device Any anti-theft technology qualifies you for additional savings. Accident-Free Liberty Mutual thanks those who haven’t been in an accident with lower premiums. Violation-Free If you haven’t received any violations, you can expect further discounts. RightTrack If you enroll in the RightTrack safe driving program, you get a discount for participation and a final break up to 30 percent. Multi-Policy If you have more than one policy with Liberty Mutual, you can expect to save more money. Multi-Car Families with multiple vehicles earn a lower premium. Preferred Payment Enroll in automatic payments to get a discount. Pay In Full Pay for your premium in one or two payments, instead of monthly, and you will spend less overall. Online Purchase When you get your free quote online and begin the policy, you get an additional discount. Paperless Policy Save the environment and get a discount when you receive your statements through email.

To determine what discounts apply to you, you will need to reach out to the Liberty Mutual auto customer support team. When you get an online quote, you will also see a breakdown of what you are eligible for.

Our Verdict On Liberty Mutual

While Liberty Mutual might struggle slightly with customer satisfaction, it’s hard to deny that it is a leader in the industry for a reason. For customers that want a proven brand with great coverage options and benefits, it makes sense to go with Liberty Mutual auto insurance. Plus, it’s simple to bundle policies in one place to make life even easier.

If you’ve been mesmerized by the 1970 yellow Plymouth Duster, the LiMu Emu, and Doug on the latest Liberty Mutual commercials, then you might be ready to consider switching your existing car insurance policy. Thankfully, the process is simple and fast.

Good Option for Most Drivers ★★★★☆ Compare Policies This provider offers a wide variety of discounts and unique benefits, making it a good option for most people.

Other Top Auto Insurance Providers

We always recommend receiving multiple insurance quotes to determine the best coverage for your needs. Here are a few of our top-ranked providers to consider:

USAA Car Insurance

Not only has USAA received top marks from A.M. Best Rating Services for its financial strength, but the 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study from J.D. Power also lists USAA as the best insurance option. Of course, the plans offered by the USAA are only available to military personnel, retired vets, and their families, so not everyone will qualify.

Best for Military Families ★★★★★ Compare Policies Our best overall pick: Offers great customer service to military members and their families.

Geico Car Insurance

You can expect superior coverage from Geico that has nothing to do with the provider’s popular gecko mascot. We found Geico’s plans to be ideal for students and military personnel, as well. The company has an A+ rating from the BBB and is one of the leaders in the industry.

Best Company Overall ★★★★★ Compare Policies Our 2nd favorite and best for those ineligible for USAA: Offers competitive pricing and great coverage.

Progressive Car Insurance

Progressive is known for its price comparison tool that allows you to get multiple quotes, even from competitors. If you are in a hurry, you might prefer this option over other insurance shopping. In addition, the Auto Insurance Study by J.D. Power ranked this company highly in many regions, so you know you can depend on it.

Great for Discount Bundles ★★★★★ Compare Policies Our 3rd best overall pick: Offers a number of ways to get a discount, including the Snapshot tool or bundle options.

State Farm Car Insurance

State Farm is another provider that ranked highly in J.D. Power’s Auto Insurance Study and also maintains an A+ BBB rating. It appears that State Farm has some lower rates, especially for teen drivers, so it’s worth checking out.

Most Popular Car Insurer in the U.S. ★★★★★ Compare Policies Our 4th pick: Most popular auto insurance company that services over 83 million policies.

Protect Your Vehicle

Car insurance is state-mandated, so there’s no way to get out of having coverage in most states. Even though you might dread car insurance shopping, you will be thankful for the time spent comparing policies when you see how much you can save and how many additional benefits you can receive for your money.

Whether you decide to go with Liberty Mutual auto insurance or not, investing a short amount of time whenever your policy is up for renewal can put more money back into your pocket and make you rest easy knowing you have the coverage you need.