Advertiser Disclosure

Allstate’s car insurance commercials ask, “Are you in good hands?” Selecting a car insurance policy can definitely be an overwhelming task. You want to make sure you’re receiving great coverage for the best possible price, not to mention other considerations like a positive customer service experience and an easy claims process.

Below, we’ll break down Allstate’s options for coverage and look into customer experiences with the provider. Afterward, we hope you’ll know whether or not you would be in good hands with Allstate.

In this article:

Allstate Auto Insurance Overview

Unlike some other national car insurance companies, Allstate works through a network of local agents to provide coverage.

Allstate auto insurance comes with some unique programs and discounts, including the mileage-based program Drivewise®.

Although Allstate requires you to start your policy with a local agent, you can file claims online or over the phone.

Satisfaction with Allstate’s customer service seems to vary based on region.

About Allstate

Since 1931, Allstate has been protecting drivers with insurance policies. Now one of the largest publicly held personal property and casualty insurance companies in the United States, Allstate serves more than 16 million American households.

Allstate has a Superior financial strength rating with AM Best and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The provider posted $39.8 billion in revenue in 2018, making it 79th in the Fortune 500 list of largest U.S. corporations by total revenue. Allstate’s corporate headquarters are housed near Northbrook, Illinois, but the company’s focus on local agents across the country allow it to customize plans for each customer. Agents can cater solutions specifically for the communities they serve.

Allstate Car Insurance Plans

Allstate offers a vast range of insurance products in all 50 states and some parts of Canada.

Choices for car insurance coverage include:

Collision to pay for damage to your vehicle from a car accident, regardless of who is at fault.

Comprehensive to pay for non-collision damages from storms, theft, and more.

Bodily injury and property damage liability to pay for another driver’s injuries and vehicle when you are at fault in an accident.

Personal injury protection to pay accident-related expenses.

Medical payments to cover any injuries you or your passengers sustain.

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage to pay for vehicle damage caused by a motorist with no insurance or insufficient insurance.

Personal umbrella coverage to pay for at-fault claims that exceed your liability policy’s limits.

In addition to these basic types of coverage, Allstate offers:

Rideshare insurance for those who drive for ride-for-hire services like Uber or Lyft.

Classic car insurance for those with antique vehicles, custom builds, and hot rods.

Mexican travel insurance for policyholders who drive their cars into Mexico.

Custom parts coverage for those who have installed aftermarket parts or sound equipment.

Drivewise Program

Allstate’s mileage-based discount program, Drivewise®, rewards policyholders based on their drive-time data collected through Allstate's device. Drivers receive a three percent discount on their Allstate auto policy just for signing up and remaining active in the program. After 50 trips, drivers can receive up to 15 percent cashback for safe driving, with assessments every six months after that, as well as Allstate Rewards® points.

Safe driving habits include staying under 80 miles per hour, avoiding late-night driving, and avoiding hard braking. Check with your local Allstate agent to see if Drivewise® is available in your area.

Other Discounts

There are a number of ways to get discounted rates for your Allstate auto insurance, including bundling with other policies like home insurance, renters insurance, motorcycle insurance, and more.

New car discounts for the first owners of a vehicle

Multi-car and multiple-policy discounts for customers who bundle insurance policies

Student discounts for drivers under 25

Anti-lock brake and anti-theft discounts for equipped cars

Early signing discounts for policyholders who sign early

EZ pay plan discounts for policyholders who use Allstate’s automatic withdrawal feature

Allstate eSmart® discounts for policyholders who go paperless

FullPay® discounts for customers who pay their full premium at one time

Safe driving discounts for policyholders who meet safe driver requirements

Pricing

Since so many factors determine your exact car insurance premiums, it’s difficult to provide specific pricing. With that being said, U.S. News & World Report recently reviewed Allstate auto insurance and determined that the provider had more expensive premiums on average than competitors like USAA, Geico, State Farm, and Progressive.

The study showed the following annual premium estimates for Allstate car insurance:

Age and Martial Status Male Female 25 and single $1,991.16 $1,908.47 35 and married $1,742.19 $1,760.38 60 and married $1,676.41 $1,629.81

How Allstate Auto Insurance Works

Since Allstate works through a network of local agents, you’ll find that you must utilize your agent to complete most of your car insurance needs, from starting a new policy to changing policy details. While some may consider this burdensome, many like the personalized customer service they receive by doing things this way.

Quotes

When buying Allstate auto insurance, you can start the quote process online. However, you’ll need to finalize the estimate with an agent, so some customers prefer to call an agent directly to complete the process all at once.

Claims

Allstate tries making the claims process easy for customers. You can file a claim 24/7 through the website, mobile app, or claims hotline. You can also contact your agent to start the claims process if you’d prefer.

Once you file a claim, an Allstate agent or claims specialist will recommend that you take your car to a repair facility to receive an estimate. Then your adjuster will discuss your options based on your policy provisions, terms, and coverage. Your Allstate auto insurance will likely pay the repair shop directly after repairs are completed, meaning you never have to worry about financial obligations during the entire claims process.

You can check the status of your claims anytime on the Allstate website, by phone, or by contacting your agent.

What Others Say About Allstate Auto Insurance

Customer reviews can just as much reflect agents as they can the company as a whole, but industry experts look at the overall experience. J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study gave Allstate high rankings in regions including New England and the central United States. Allstate was the highest ranked provider in Florida, however it only received a score of 2 out of 5 in the southeast in general and the mid-Atlantic.

In other Allstate auto insurance reviews, the BBB gives the provider an A+ rating. As with any insurance company, there are some complaints logged. Some customers on BBB disagree with Allstate’s conclusions of fault for accidents, while others complain of unresponsive agents, especially during the claims process. Positive reviews note how much your agent can make a difference in the experience.

In terms of legal troubles, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office filed a lawsuit against Allstate in 2016 for misleading television advertisements. In the complaint, the DA claimed that Allstate promoted an accident forgiveness program that was not available to California policyholders. In the court’s final judgement, Allstate did not admit liability but paid $600,000 in penalties and investigative costs.

Our Verdict On Allstate Auto Insurance

Overall, Allstate auto insurance offers comparable coverage to many of the other large, national companies. The provider stands out with its extensive options for coverage, discount availability, and network of local agents. If you enjoy working with a local agent and you’re looking for great coverage, Allstate may be right for you.

Best Company Overall ★★★★☆ Get Quote A solid national provider with a great network of local agents.

Other Recommendations

Anytime you are looking for car insurance, we recommend getting quotes from several companies to compare your options for coverage. When we recently researched the top car insurance providers in the industry, we found Geico and Progressive to be among the best.

Geico

Geico claims that “15 minutes could save you 15 percent or more on car insurance,” and our research determined that this is true for some drivers. Geico’s industry ratings speak for themselves. The provider has an A+ rating with the BBB and an A++ rating in financial strength from AM Best. J.D. Power ranked Geico highly in most regions, too.

Unlike Allstate auto insurance, Geico provides 24/7 customer service through its smartphone app and website. Additionally, Geico has great discounts for federal employees, active-duty military, and safe drivers.

Allstate offers several coverage options that Geico doesn’t, including new car replacement coverage. However, if you’re looking for cheap car insurance or a policy that is easy to navigate without involving a local agent, then Geico may be the best pick for you.

Best Company Overall ★★★★★ Get Quote Our 2nd favorite and best for those ineligible for USAA: Offers competitive pricing and great coverage.

Progressive

Progressive’s Name Your Price® tool is a huge draw for customers, offering side-by-side quote comparisons so you can easily determine which coverage is best for you. This makes Progressive’s online quote process stand out against other car insurance companies.

Like Allstate, Progressive offers a wide array of coverage options. Both companies provide coverage for custom parts and offer deductible-lowering options for safe drivers. Progressive’s rates sometimes beat Allstate auto insurance prices, but not always. We recommend obtaining quotes from both insurers to decide which will be most effective for you.