For most of us, the monthly or yearly auto insurance bill is an unpleasant but necessary part of life. Of course, if you’re shelling out hundreds of bucks each year to protect yourself, you’ll want to make sure you’re getting the best coverage for the best possible price, and if you’ve been shopping around for car insurance, you’ve no doubt heard of Travelers.

In this article, we’re going to go in-depth into Travelers auto insurance and see how it stacks up against the competition. We’ll take a look at coverage, whether or not the company is trustworthy, and what customers have to say about their experiences. Ultimately, we hope you’ll be able to decide whether Travelers car insurance is right for you.

About Travelers

Travelers is one of the biggest names in the auto insurance industry, and its focus on in-person interactions with insurance agents makes it a perfect choice for motorists who feel that our digital age has lost that all-important personal touch.

The company has an A++ rating for financial strength from AM Best, and it has fewer than the median number of complaints for similarly sized agencies according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. We think Travelers auto insurance is a good option for teens and young drivers due to its student and new driver discounts. Travelers also offers longer new car replacement coverage than most providers.

On the downside, we discovered that Travelers car insurance can be generally more expensive than other companies.

Travelers Car Insurance Coverage

Like most car insurance companies, Travelers offers the following standard coverages:

Liability coverage : Covers you for any bodily injury or property damage you may cause in an accident where you are at fault, as well as any legal fees for your defense

: Covers you for any bodily injury or property damage you may cause in an accident where you are at fault, as well as any legal fees for your defense Comprehensive coverage : Covers you for non-collision related damages, such as hitting a deer, damage from a storm, theft, vandalism, etc.

: Covers you for non-collision related damages, such as hitting a deer, damage from a storm, theft, vandalism, etc. Collision coverage : Covers you for damage that occurs during a collision with another car or object, regardless of who is at fault

: Covers you for damage that occurs during a collision with another car or object, regardless of who is at fault Personal injury protection : Pays for medical expenses and sometimes lost wages due to a car accident

: Pays for medical expenses and sometimes lost wages due to a car accident Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage : Covers you for damages incurred during an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver

: Covers you for damages incurred during an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver Medical payments coverage: Covers you and your passengers for medical costs no matter who is at fault

The amount of coverage you are required to have by law varies by state. It’s important to note that these coverages come in different amounts and may not always cover the entirety of all expenses incurred.

Along with standard coverages, motorists can take out additional coverages with Travelers auto insurance. You have access to the following:

Loan/lease gap insurance: This covers you in the event that your vehicle is totaled before the loan or lease is paid off.

This covers you in the event that your vehicle is totaled before the loan or lease is paid off. Rental coverage : This provides rental reimbursement in the case that your car isn’t driveable for more than 24 hours and you need to use a rental car.

: This provides rental reimbursement in the case that your car isn’t driveable for more than 24 hours and you need to use a rental car. Roadside assistance : Travelers provides assistance and gives you peace of mind in case of a breakdown or similar circumstance.

: Travelers provides assistance and gives you peace of mind in case of a breakdown or similar circumstance. New car replacement : If you total a new car within five years of purchase, Travelers will replace it with a brand new car of the same make and model.

: If you total a new car within five years of purchase, Travelers will replace it with a brand new car of the same make and model. Accident forgiveness : With the Responsible Driver Plan, Travelers will forgive one accident and minor traffic violation every 36 months. With the Premier Responsible Driver Plan®, Travelers will apply a $50 credit up to $500 to your deductible for every 6 months that all drivers on the plan are free of an accident or major traffic violation.

: With the Responsible Driver Plan, Travelers will forgive one accident and minor traffic violation every 36 months. With the Premier Responsible Driver Plan®, Travelers will apply a $50 credit up to $500 to your deductible for every 6 months that all drivers on the plan are free of an accident or major traffic violation. Ridesharing: This covers drivers that work for ridesharing companies. Coverage is only available in Colorado and Illinois.

Travelers Quotes Process

You can get a quote from Travelers online or by calling to speak to an agent. The process is fairly easy – you’ll just need to enter some information about your vehicle, your driving history, and any other drivers who will be on the plan. According to Travelers, the entire process should take about seven minutes, after which you’ll receive your free quote.

Travelers Claims Process

If you take out a policy with Travelers, you can file a claim by phone or online. Travelers has three different phone numbers you can call depending on the urgency and severity of your claim, and agents are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

If you’d like to file a claim online, you’ll need to provide:

Your policy or account number

Your contact information

The type of claim you’re filing

The date of the incident

A description of what happened

From there, Travelers will investigate your claim. You can check the status of your claim online or by phone.

Travelers Auto Insurance Reviews

Travelers auto insurance has a long track record of happy customers that has cemented its position as one of the major players in the car insurance industry. Like we mentioned, Travelers has an A++ financial strength rating according to AM Best, and it has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). However, it has just over a 1-star customer rating and 380 customer complaints on the same site.

Customers that are satisfied with their plans leave reviews like:

“I have had Travelers auto insurance for two years with my truck (Florida). Travelers has been great since day one. They are very friendly and straightforward. I have had to make two claims. One when a rock damaged my front windshield, and the other when I had an emergency and needed an immediate tow. Both situations were handled seamlessly and I had no problems. Thank you, Travelers!” -via BBB

Customers that were dissatisfied with their customer service experiences left reviews like this one:

“My family has been Travelers customers for over 18 years! Now, it is becoming time for me to move onto my own car insurance plan. Today I have been on hold for over two hours to get any kind of help. I would contact our local agent, but he is completely incompetent. His voicemail box is full, and he never returns a call. We had a different local agent, but he retired two years ago. Moreover, I have no one to help me! Other agents are not helpful because they refer me to the 1-800 number, and as mentioned, I have been on hold for two hours and ten minutes as of writing this. I have no idea how much longer I am going to sit here. As a note to possible clients of Travelers, please don't waste your time.” -Matt via BBB

Remember that most people only deal with their insurance company when in times of stress or when paying their premiums, so insurance companies are more likely to receive bad reviews than other businesses. As we noted, Travelers still has a small number of customer complaints relative to its competition.

Our Verdict

Travelers is a good option for any motorist due to its comprehensive coverage options, strong financials, and long-standing reputation. It is a particularly good choice for teens and students thanks to student and new driver discounts. Overall, we rate Travelers auto insurance 4 out of 5 stars.

Motorists who prefer to speak with an agent instead of filing claims online will also appreciate the numerous options available to them. That said, it is equally easy to file a claim online if you prefer to do things digitally.

Unfortunately, a full-coverage policy will cost you more than a similar policy from other insurance companies, so it is still worth researching and getting quotes from other companies before making a decision and signing the dotted line for Travelers auto insurance.

Alternatives To Consider

In our review of the most popular car insurance companies, there are few that stood out above the rest. Here are the companies we recommend looking into for car insurance:

Q: Does Travelers insurance have accident forgiveness?

A: Travelers auto insurance has two tiers of accident forgiveness: the Responsible Driver Plan and the Premier Responsible Driver Plan®. With the basic plan, Travelers will forgive one accident and minor traffic violation every 36 months. With the premium plan, Travelers will apply a $50 credit up to $500 for every 6 months that all drivers on the policy are free of accidents and major traffic violations.

Q: How do I cancel my Travelers auto insurance?

A: To cancel your Travelers auto insurance policy, you must send a written cancellation notice via mail to Travelers. This is a legal requirement, as auto insurance companies are required to provide customers with a 30-day grace period in the case of a late payment. By requiring written notice of cancellation, they protect motorists from having their insurance cancelled due to a late payment.