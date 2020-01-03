Advertiser Disclosure

As an active member of the military or a veteran, you’ve faced unique life challenges that not everyone else has. When it comes to protecting your car and your finances, some companies offer great auto insurance for service members, while others don’t. A lapse in car insurance can count against you even if you were on deployment at the time, but there are providers that can help you save money while you’re overseas.

In this article, we’ll compare a few car insurance companies that offer military discounts, and we’ll take a close look at the two best options. We think USAA and Geico should be on your shopping list of auto insurance for veterans and military.

The two companies were actually our first and second picks in our research into top car insurance providers, as well. Whether you end up with a policy from USAA or Geico, you really can’t go wrong. Of course, insurance rates are very personal and you may find better ones somewhere else, so it’s always a good idea to shop around.

What Does Auto Insurance For Service Members Look Like?

Auto insurance for veterans and active duty military personnel includes standard coverages, some of which are required by state laws. While offerings can vary between companies, you’ll see these basic choices:

Liability insurance : Bodily injury liability covers medical expenses for other people in accidents you cause, while property damage liability covers the cost to repair their vehicles.

: Bodily injury liability covers medical expenses for other people in accidents you cause, while property damage liability covers the cost to repair their vehicles. Collision : This insurance covers damage to your car from an accident, and you can usually use it no matter who caused the accident.

: This insurance covers damage to your car from an accident, and you can usually use it no matter who caused the accident. Comprehensive : This option covers damage to your car from other sources like vandalism or hail.

: This option covers damage to your car from other sources like vandalism or hail. Medical coverage : Medical payments (MedPay) covers your medical expenses no matter who was at fault. Personal injury protection (PIP) is similar, but it adds coverage for lost wages and certain services as well.

: Medical payments (MedPay) covers your medical expenses no matter who was at fault. Personal injury protection (PIP) is similar, but it adds coverage for lost wages and certain services as well. Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) : This option pays your medical bills and car repairs if you had an accident with an underinsured or uninsured driver.

: This option pays your medical bills and car repairs if you had an accident with an underinsured or uninsured driver. Gap insurance: This optional coverage pays the difference between what your totaled car is worth and the amount you have left on the loan.

Most car insurance companies don’t pay for mechanical breakdowns or failing parts, but that can be covered under an extended auto warranty.

Military Car Insurance During Deployment

While standard coverages are important to have, there are some situations that are unique to service members. Auto insurance for veterans and military usually comes with a military discount, but not all companies offer special options for military deployment. Even when you’re deployed, you still have to maintain some level of coverage on your registered vehicles.

Suspend Or Reduce Coverage

One option that USAA and Geico both offer is to reduce your coverage during deployment. With Geico’s Military Storage Protection, you can suspend or reduce your insurance if you’ll be away for 30 days or more. However, remember that other family members won’t be able to drive your car if you reduce or suspend your insurance. With USAA, you can save up to 60 percent on your premium by storing your vehicle during deployment.

Non-Owner Coverage

Instead of reducing your coverage, you might choose to sell your car right before deployment. Doing this would avoid any lapse in coverage since you wouldn’t have a car registered to your name. However, what do you do when you come back on leave and want to drive a rental or a family member’s car?

Well, that’s what non-owner coverage is for. You can get this type of coverage through a number of popular providers. Non-owner coverage includes everything that standard coverage does except collision and comprehensive options. Since it covers less, it also costs less, too. Depending on whether or not you want to sell your car, carrying non-owner insurance during your deployment might be cheaper than continuing coverage with a company like USAA or Geico.

International Military Auto Insurance

You might want to take your car with you or purchase a vehicle to use overseas, but your standard insurance won’t automatically cover this. The good thing is that USAA and Geico both have options to add international coverage, and they both have offices abroad. Also, Geico offers a marine insurance option to cover your car if you ship it to a new location.

If you’re shipping your car, you’ll have to set up an international insurance policy before you leave. If you had left your car at home but decided to rent a car at your destination, you still need a separate international insurance policy.

An international insurance policy with USAA covers your car during transport. You also need insurance before you can register a car abroad, and most U.S. bases can help with the registration process. Finally, make sure you familiarize yourself with the roads at your destination. Many SUVs and trucks from the U.S. are too large to drive in other locations.

Car Insurance Discounts For Military

When it comes to auto insurance for veterans and military, there are a few companies that give discounts year-round, whether you are on deployment or not. You’ll notice that USAA isn’t on this list, and that’s because the company only offers discounts for garaging your car on a base or storing it during deployment.

Geico : 15 percent

: 15 percent Farmers : About 5 percent

: About 5 percent Liberty Mutual : Discount varies

: Discount varies Esurance : Discount varies

: Discount varies Wawanesa: Discount varies (only Oregon and California)

Military Car Insurance Company Comparison

Availability Discounts/Perks Reputation Cost USAA 50 states 15% garage on base, 60% deployment High J.D. Power rankings for claims and shopping process Affordable Geico 50 states 15% military discount, 25% for emergency deployment A+ BBB rating Affordable Liberty Mutual 50 states Varies A BBB rating Average Armed Forces Insurance (AFI) 10 states direct, 38 more through partners 15% garage on base A+ BBB rating Average Esurance 43 states Cancel policy during deployment without lapse in coverage A- BBB rating Average Best Overall Military Auto Insurance With USAA Even though USAA doesn't give service members a discount at all times, it's still the most popular auto insurance for veterans and military. That's because rates from USAA tend to be cheaper than rates from other companies, even with military discounts. With USAA, you also have the advantage of working with people who know what veterans need and want. USAA has an A++ rating from AM Best , so you know the company is on solid financial footing.

Best for Military Families ★★★★★ Get Quote Our best overall pick: Offers great customer service to military members and their families.

That means a majority of customers are satisfied with USAA’s claims process. You can file claims online or in the USAA app, and you can also call a phone number for immediate assistance. The USAA app has a Photo Estimation Tool that you can use for certain types of claims, too.

Another thing we like about USAA’s car insurance for veterans and military is that the company provides helpful information on joining the military, deployment, changing stations, and leaving the military. Available tools include:

Military pay calculator

Personalized military timeline

Deployment frequently asked questions

Permanent change of station (PCS) moving checklist

Military separation checklist

Military separation assessment

These resources show that USAA has knowledgeable staff that can help members of the military in a variety of situations. Of course, USAA’s product offerings extend beyond auto insurance for veterans and military and include financial planning, renters insurance, investing, life insurance, mortgage services, and more. The company’s life insurance options, in particular, include specialized options for service members.

To join USAA, you’ll need your basic contact information, plus details about your military service or that of a family member. If you have an immediate family member who has had a USAA auto or home policy, you are also eligible.

Geico Is The Second Best Auto Insurance For Service Members

While Geico doesn’t offer as deep of a discount when you’re on deployment, the company does give you a 15 percent discount for having served. You can get this discount for as long as you have coverage with Geico, which is pretty nice. Overall, Geico tends to cost a bit more than USAA, but the military discount can definitely help with that.

Best Company Overall ★★★★★ Get Quote Our 2nd favorite and best for those ineligible for USAA: Offers competitive pricing and great coverage.

The company wrote over $33 billion in premiums in 2018. Compared to other companies in the industry, it’s the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S. Geico also has a financial strength rating of A++ from AM Best, which means it’s fully capable of managing its assets.

The only downside of Geico’s auto insurance for veterans and military is that the company only gives you a 25 percent discount during deployment. Also, to get that discount, you have to be deployed to an imminent danger pay area or store your vehicle under an approved storage plan.

If you’re deployed somewhere else, you won’t be able to get that discount unless you can store your vehicle. You do have the option to downgrade your policy, as we said earlier, so that you don’t have a break in insurance coverage.

Here are some more discounts you can get with Geico that can lower your premium:

Discounts for being a good driver and a good student

Discount for passing a defensive driver course

Discounts for airbags, anti-theft devices, and anti-lock brakes

Multi-policy, multi-vehicle discounts

Federal employee discount

That last discount is something to keep in mind since many veterans go on to work for the federal government. If you do so, you could take advantage of both the military discount and the federal employee discount.

Geico also performed well on J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. According to the study, many customers had positive experiences when filing a claim with Geico. The average time to close a claim in 2019 was 13 days, but Geico customers may experience shorter times on average. Customer satisfaction with Geico’s shopping experience isn’t as high since participants in J.D. Power’s 2019 Insurance Shopping Study rated it as average.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the best auto insurance for veterans?

A: We think there are two great options for auto insurance for veterans and military. USAA has excellent rates and ratings for customer satisfaction. Active duty military will get low premiums plus a big discount for deployment. If you’re a retired member of the military, you might find better rates through Geico, which gives veterans a discount at all times.

Q: Is USAA insurance only for veterans and military?

A: You can get USAA insurance if you’re an enlisted, active, honorably separated, or retired member of the military. National Guard and Reserve officers are eligible. Candidates in commissioning programs (ROTC) and spouses and children of USAA members can also get a policy. After a military member registers with USAA, eligibility can stay in the family as long as each generation purchases an auto or home insurance plan.

Q: Is USAA the cheapest car insurance?

A: USAA offers cheap car insurance, and it can be the cheapest for many people. However, the rates you see depend on many things like your driving history, age, state you live in, and the type of car you drive.

Q: Does the military provide car insurance?

A: No, the military doesn’t provide car insurance. However, many auto insurance companies offer discounts for members of the military and make it easy to manage coverage during deployment.