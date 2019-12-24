Advertiser Disclosure

If you operate a motor vehicle, then you most likely carry car insurance. Just because you are required to have car insurance doesn’t mean you should suffer with high rates or poor customer service, though. So who has reasonable coverage in your area?

If you live in California or one of 10 other states, Mercury Insurance may be a viable option for you. Here, we will explore Mercury car insurance coverage, customer satisfaction, and more.

Mercury Car Insurance Overview

Mercury Insurance is currently only available in 11 states.

Mercury offers comparable policies to other popular insurance companies, plus add-ons for rideshare vehicles and mechanical breakdowns.

Mercury has competitive rates and discounts for good drivers.

Mercury receives mixed reviews for its claims processing.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance, a subsidiary of Mercury General Corporation, has provided comprehensive auto insurance since 1962. It’s the leading independent agency writer of car and home insurance in California, and California customers account for 80 percent of the company’s total revenue. Mercury car insurance is also available in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia.

Mercury promotes itself as providing competitive rates and excellent customer service. The company works through a force of over 8,000 independent agents, plus provides 24/7 policy and claims service online and over the phone.

The provider’s record of success shows in its standings with many national agencies. In fact, Mercury has earned an A rating from A.M. Best and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Forbes named Mercury one of “America’s Most Trustworthy Companies.”

In addition to auto insurance, Mercury offers home and renters insurance.

Mercury Car Insurance Plans

Even the most responsible drivers need car insurance. Most states require that all drivers at least carry state-mandated amounts of bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverage. Luckily, Mercury provides a variety of coverage, along with various perks and discounts.

What Mercury Offers

Like most other auto insurance companies, Mercury has the following coverage options available:

Bodily Injury Liability (BI): Covers injuries sustained by other drivers or passengers that the insured person is legally obligated to pay

Covers injuries sustained by other drivers or passengers that the insured person is legally obligated to pay Property Damage Liability (PD): Covers physical damages the insured person is legally obligated to pay, including the other party’s vehicle and other property damage

Covers physical damages the insured person is legally obligated to pay, including the other party’s vehicle and other property damage Collision Coverage: Covers damage to your vehicle incurred through an auto accident, regardless of fault

Covers damage to your vehicle incurred through an auto accident, regardless of fault Comprehensive Coverage: Covers vehicle damage by vandalism, theft, falling objects, animals, civil disturbance, and other natural disasters

Covers vehicle damage by vandalism, theft, falling objects, animals, civil disturbance, and other natural disasters Medical Payments Coverage: A supplemental policy that can be added to existing auto insurance to cover medical expenses from a covered accident

A supplemental policy that can be added to existing auto insurance to cover medical expenses from a covered accident Personal Injury Protection: A supplemental policy that pays for medical and other expenses after a car collision, regardless of fault

A supplemental policy that pays for medical and other expenses after a car collision, regardless of fault Uninsured Motorist Coverage: Covers bodily injury to you and others in your insured vehicle in accidents caused by uninsured or underinsured drivers

Mercury Insurance Add-Ons

In addition to the traditional options for coverage, Mercury has the following add-ons:

Mercury Mechanical Protection: This optional add-on works similarly to an extended auto warranty. Mercury Mechanical Protection includes coverage for major failures like transmission problems with coverage terms up to 7 years or 100,000 miles.

This optional add-on works similarly to an extended auto warranty. Mercury Mechanical Protection includes coverage for major failures like transmission problems with coverage terms up to 7 years or 100,000 miles. Ride-Hailing Coverage: Unlike some car insurance companies, Mercury offers add-on coverage for customers who drive for rideshare companies like Uber or Lyft for as little as 90 cents per day.

Unlike some car insurance companies, Mercury offers add-on coverage for customers who drive for rideshare companies like Uber or Lyft for as little as 90 cents per day. Rental Car Coverage: This add-on reimburses a driver for the cost of a rental vehicle in the event of an accident. Mercury offers coverage options ranging from $30 to $100 per day for a maximum of 30 days per incident.

This add-on reimburses a driver for the cost of a rental vehicle in the event of an accident. Mercury offers coverage options ranging from $30 to $100 per day for a maximum of 30 days per incident. Roadside Assistance: This service covers roadside needs like towing, battery charging, tire changes, and locksmith services. Customers can select coverage ranging from $75 to $1,000 per occurrence.

Pricing

Although pricing varies based on your location, car model, elected coverage, and driving record, Mercury car insurance reviews highlight low prices compared to other insurance providers. The Mercury website states that some drivers have saved hundreds of dollars upon switching to Mercury from another company.

Drivers can save with the following discounts:

Mercury RealDrive®: Mercury offers a specialty discount plan based on mileage. Customers receive a 5 percent discount for enrolling in the program, then have access to discounted rates based on reported mileage.

Mercury offers a specialty discount plan based on mileage. Customers receive a 5 percent discount for enrolling in the program, then have access to discounted rates based on reported mileage. Anti-Theft Feature Discount: Mercury offers this discount to drivers who install an anti-theft device in their vehicles.

Mercury offers this discount to drivers who install an anti-theft device in their vehicles. Auto Pay Discount: Drivers who prove to be reliable by paying on time each month through an auto-pay system enjoy a discount.

Drivers who prove to be reliable by paying on time each month through an auto-pay system enjoy a discount. E-Signature Discount: Since electronic signatures save time, Mercury offers discounts to those who elect to use an e-signature.

Since electronic signatures save time, Mercury offers discounts to those who elect to use an e-signature. Good Driver Discount: This discount applies to drivers who go a specified period of time without getting into an accident or receiving a ticket.

This discount applies to drivers who go a specified period of time without getting into an accident or receiving a ticket. Good Student Discount: Mercury offers this discount to students and families of students who perform well in school. Proof of student performance may be required.

Mercury offers this discount to students and families of students who perform well in school. Proof of student performance may be required. Multi-Car Discount: Policyholders with more than one vehicle on their car insurance policy receive a discount.

Policyholders with more than one vehicle on their car insurance policy receive a discount. Multi-Policy Discount: Policyholders who insure both their car and home through Mercury receive a discount.

Policyholders who insure both their car and home through Mercury receive a discount. Pay in Full Discount: Mercury reduces rates for customers who pay for an entire term upfront instead of in monthly installments.

How Mercury Car Insurance Works

Mercury has a network of independent agents across the 11 states where the company provides coverage. An easy-to-use website allows customers to obtain quotes, view and change policies, make payments, and file claims with just a few clicks.

Quotes

Potential customers can obtain a quote in minutes via the website or by calling in. All drivers need to obtain a quote is personal information including address and driver’s license, vehicle information, and an idea of what coverage options they’d like. Customers can also obtain quotes through local agents.

Claims

Mercury runs a 24/7 claims hotline where customers can call to report accidents and file claims anytime. The provider recommends that you complete a claims checklist before calling, as this will help save you time on the phone. When you call, you’ll speak with a customer service representative who will gather information about your incident. The representative will explain any relevant policy coverage and help locate one of Mercury’s preferred body shops. If needed, the representative will also arrange for towing services and rental car reservations.

What Customers Are Saying About Mercury Car Insurance

Many customer reviews praise Mercury Insurance for low rates and positive customer service interactions. With that being said, Mercury’s claims processing seems to receive mixed reviews from consumers. J.D. Power backs up these reports in the 2019 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, where Mercury received a score of 2 out of 5 for claim servicing and a score of 2 out of 5 for overall satisfaction with the claims experience.

Here’s a look at what some customers have to say about Mercury car insurance:

“We have cancelled all 3 of our insurance policies with Mercury (2 auto and 1 homeowners) because of the terrible customer service experience we've had. It's unacceptable that our claim wasn't approved and paid out as it should have been… We had been Mercury customers for 15 years, and saw no appreciation for our loyalty.” -Drew via Trustpilot

“I just opened my new policy renewal and my rates actually went down! Thank you, Mercury. Now I can afford to buy some more stuff for my truck.” -Heather via Trustpilot

Our Conclusion About Mercury

If you’re looking for competitively low rates for car insurance in California or one of Mercury’s other states, Mercury may be your best bet. However, when it comes to claims processing and overall customer satisfaction, Mercury car insurance seems to fall in the middle of the pack. It’s probably worth shopping around and comparing all your options before committing to Mercury.

