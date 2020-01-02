Advertiser Disclosure

If you own or operate a motor vehicle, car insurance is part of your life. While most of us look for ways to receive maximum coverage at the least expensive cost, there’s something to be said about a car insurance company’s reputation and stability, too.

Dairyland has been in business for over 60 years. But since it is not a household name like Geico, you may not really know if Dairyland is a good fit for you. In this article, we’ll explore the ins and outs of Dairyland auto insurance and compare the company to other trusted brands.

Dairyland Car Insurance Overview

Dairyland is based in Wisconsin and is a subsidiary of Sentry Insurance Group.

The company offers “nonstandard driver” policies for those who are high-risk or cannot get coverage with other providers.

Dairyland has an online enrollment process, meaning customers can get car insurance from the comfort of their homes.

Dairyland has very few local agents available to its customers.

The company has many complaints about the claims process, especially for those involved in accidents with someone who uses Dairyland.

About Dairyland Insurance

Now a member of Sentry Insurance Group, Dairyland and Viking Insurance (among others) are a merged company. In addition to car insurance policies, Dairyland offers motorcycle, scooter, and moped insurance.

A University of Wisconsin professor started Dairyland back in the 1950s to help inexperienced drivers, drivers with bad records, and those who had other auto issues obtain insurance. Today, Dairyland continues to offer competitive rates for drivers who struggle to get affordable insurance.

Dairyland car insurance is available in 37 states. States that Dairyland does not offer insurance in include: Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Rhode Island.

Dairyland Car Insurance Plans

Every state requires that drivers carry a minimum amount of insurance coverage before they get on the road. If you’re still paying off your car, you may be required to carry additional coverages. Those that live in one of the 37 states where Dairyland auto insurance is available can elect for anything from the minimally required coverage to maximum benefits when they sign up for a plan.

Let’s look at what Dairyland car insurance options are available and how prices compare to the competition.

Coverage Options

Dairyland has a variety of choices for coverage, from the bare minimum to more comprehensive protection for you and your vehicle. Here’s a closer look:

Personal Liability: If you’re at fault for an accident, this plan reimburses damages and injuries sustained by the other driver and their vehicle.

If you’re at fault for an accident, this plan reimburses damages and injuries sustained by the other driver and their vehicle. Comprehensive and Collision: Essentially, these options cover damage to your vehicle. Collision coverage pays for damages sustained to your vehicle during an accident, whereas comprehensive coverage insures the vehicle against things like theft and forces of nature.

Essentially, these options cover damage to your vehicle. Collision coverage pays for damages sustained to your vehicle during an accident, whereas comprehensive coverage insures the vehicle against things like theft and forces of nature. Personal Injury Protection (PIP): PIP and medical payments (MedPay) reimburses the costs of any physical harm you or your passengers sustain in an accident.

PIP and medical payments (MedPay) reimburses the costs of any physical harm you or your passengers sustain in an accident. Uninsured Motorist Coverage: If you are the victim in an accident with someone who doesn’t have auto insurance or lacks coverage, this plan reimburses you for bodily injury or property damage sustained in the accident.

If you are the victim in an accident with someone who doesn’t have auto insurance or lacks coverage, this plan reimburses you for bodily injury or property damage sustained in the accident. Motorcycle Insurance and Scooter Coverage: In addition to cars, Dairyland offers coverage options for motorcycles, scooters, and other road vehicles.

For those with DUIs, a history of uninsured driving, or non-vehicle owners, some states require a specific proof of insurance called an SR-22. Although some insurance companies won’t insure high-risk drivers, you can get a Dairyland car insurance plan quickly and the required SR-22 documentation to get on the road.

Additional Offerings

Along with standard coverages, Dairyland auto insurance has the following benefits available for car owners to add to their policies:

Towing: Whether you’re in an accident or your vehicle breaks down, towing coverage will help you get your vehicle to a repair shop.

Whether you’re in an accident or your vehicle breaks down, towing coverage will help you get your vehicle to a repair shop. Rental Reimbursement: In the event that you end up without a car for an extended period of time, this coverage will reimburse you for rental car costs.

In the event that you end up without a car for an extended period of time, this coverage will reimburse you for rental car costs. Special Equipment: This offering provides coverage for aftermarket parts and post-factory touches you’ve added to your vehicle (some restrictions apply).

Discounts

One great perk of Dairyland auto insurance is the abundance of discounts the company provides to its customers. These include:

Multi-Car Discount: If you insure more than one vehicle with Dairyland, the company will offer you a multi-car discount.

If you insure more than one vehicle with Dairyland, the company will offer you a multi-car discount. Advanced Quote Discount: If you request a quote and purchase the quoted policy at least seven days in advance, Dairyland will provide you a discount.

If you request a quote and purchase the quoted policy at least seven days in advance, Dairyland will provide you a discount. Transfer Discount: If you switch to Dairyland auto insurance from a company that you’ve used for over six months, you’ll receive a discount as well.

If you switch to Dairyland auto insurance from a company that you’ve used for over six months, you’ll receive a discount as well. Payment Frequency Discount: If you pay your premium on a quarterly, semiannual, or annual basis instead of monthly, Dairyland will discount your rate.

If you pay your premium on a quarterly, semiannual, or annual basis instead of monthly, Dairyland will discount your rate. Homeowners Discount: Insured homeowners receive a discount.

Insured homeowners receive a discount. Defensive Driving Discount: For those who complete a driver’s education course and submit proof, Dairyland will offer a discount.

For those who complete a driver’s education course and submit proof, Dairyland will offer a discount. Anti-Theft Discount: If your vehicle is equipped with anti-theft items, Dairyland will also offer a discount.

Pricing

It’s impossible to find specific prices on the Dairyland website because car insurance prices vary based on state, driver age and record, vehicle information, and selected coverage. However, most reviews claim that Dairyland car insurance rates appear higher than average for low-risk, safe drivers but competitively low for high-risk drivers who struggle to obtain insurance elsewhere.

How Dairyland Auto Insurance Works

Unlike some insurance companies where car owners meet or speak with local agents, Dairyland mostly works with customers through its website and national call centers. While some may see this as a drawback, others see it as a plus since it makes customer service available 24/7.

Quotes

If you live within one of the 37 states where Dairyland car insurance is available, then you can quickly get a quote anytime through the Dairyland website or by calling in. You’ll simply need to provide your information, specifics on the vehicle, and details about any other family members you’d like on the policy. Then, you’ll select which coverage options you’d like and Dairyland will provide you with your quote.

Claims

Dairyland only accepts claims over the phone. After a vehicle incident, you should immediately call to report your claim. A Dairyland car insurance representative will ask some initial questions before connecting you with a claims associate. The associate will review your insurance policy, then explain the next steps.

Dairyland lets you choose your repair shop. After you start the claims process, you will likely be asked to take your car to a repair facility and get an estimate. Then, Dairyland and the repair facility will remain in contact and get the needed repairs completed. If you opted for Dairyland’s rental car coverage, you will receive a reimbursement for your rental car while your vehicle is in the repair facility.

What Others Say About Dairyland Auto Insurance

Dairyland maintains fairly high ratings with review organizations. Its parent company, Sentry Insurance, has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), although it is not accredited. Dairyland itself holds a 4.5 star rating on Trustpilot and a 3.8 out of 5 rating with Consumers Advocate.

Positives: Price and Customer Service

While reading through online reviews, the two biggest positives customers listed were the price of Dairyland car insurance and the excellent customer service.

“I was treated with dignity and respect… You eased my mind and found the best price for me. Thank you for your kindness.” -Lisa M. via Trustpilot

“I have had insurance with [Dairyland] a few times but it was good to see I was given wage loss for a year when I was in a car accident and was unable to work. Dairyland gave me the help I [needed] from the insurance I had. What was even better was that I was able to get insurance again at [an] affordable price that was better than any other company I received [a] quote from.” -Laura R. via Trustpilot

Negatives: Non-Consumer Claims and Cancellations

Despite the high ratings for Dairyland auto insurance, we read through a number of complaints from people involved in accidents with drivers insured by Dairyland. Another issue appears to be unexpected policy cancellations.

“Terrible customer service. I was hit by a driver insured by Dairyland. First of all, I've never even heard of this company before. Anyways, I have called and called for two weeks and never received a phone call back. Finally fed up with being ignored, I called to speak with my adjuster’s supervisor. She wasn't too happy with that. She was extremely rude, and so was I. But things are finally moving.” -Demetrice R. via Trustpilot

“This agency cancelled my insurance without notice and would not reinstate my policy… Very poorly run business. Would not let me pay my past amount due with fees, would not accept competitive rates for my area, and did not even try to resolve my issue.” -Daniel W. via BBB

Our Conclusion About Dairyland

If you are a new driver or have an extensive driving record that makes it difficult to otherwise obtain insurance, Dairyland car insurance rates appear competitive and policies are easy to obtain through the website. With that being said, we encourage you to ask questions and read policies over carefully so you don’t find yourself in a bind.

Other Auto Insurance Companies To Consider

We recently researched a number of the top car insurance companies out there. Based on our findings, here are some of our top picks for your auto insurance needs.

Progressive

The nation’s third largest car insurance provider, Progressive earned 4.5 out of 5 stars in our book. The company’s Name Your Price® tool is one of its most popular draws, especially for very cost-conscious customers.

Progressive has an extensive variety of policies and perks. Like Dairyland, Progressive offers coverage to high-risk drivers and will provide an SR-22 to those who need proof of insurance. The provider has discounts for improved driving records and accident forgiveness for those who experience a first-time auto accident.

The Progressive smartphone app and website make it easy to file claims anytime. Additionally, Progressive offers coverage that Dairyland does not, including homeowners policies.

USAA

If you (or your spouse or parent) are a current or former military member, then consider USAA car insurance, which we awarded 5 stars. We think the company has the total package with reasonable rates, great customer service, and discount offerings. USAA car insurance consistently earns high ratings from J.D. Power and other auto industry rating organizations, too.

USAA has great discounts, some of which are specifically targeted to current military. The provider also offers homeowners insurance, making it a one-stop shop for some.

Unfortunately, USAA car insurance is only available to qualifying military and their families, and you’ll need to verify your position before even receiving a quote. However, if you have served in the military or are an immediate family member of someone who has, you’re in luck.