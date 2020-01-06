Advertiser Disclosure

When it comes to your new or pre-owned vehicle, you want to make sure you can get where you need to go for years down the road. Unfortunately, all vehicles experience malfunctions as they age. An extended warranty can help you cover the costs of the most expensive repairs and parts replacements for your vehicle.

With so many companies out there, though, how can you know who to trust?

We’ve been researching the top extended warranty companies in the auto industry to see who provides the best coverage and customer experience. Below, we will take an in-depth look at EasyCare warranty offerings and compare them to other leading brands.

In this article:

What Is EasyCare?

Concerned by the state of the car buying and servicing experience, Larry Dorfman set out to create peace of mind for vehicle owners in 1984. His idea soon turned into a business, and by the early ‘90s, Automobile Protection Corporation and its EasyCare warranty brand became known by consumers on a national scale.

Today, EasyCare provides a variety of vehicle service contracts designed to protect car owners from unexpected repair costs. You can also find scheduled maintenance plans, guaranteed asset protection (GAP) coverage, and wear and tear coverage among its offerings.

Vehicle owners can purchase an EasyCare warranty directly from the company or through dealerships partnered with EasyCare. The extended warranties range from bumper-to-bumper coverage to basic protection.

After more than 30 years in business and providing service to more than 7 million customers, it’s clear why EasyCare holds high accolades. The company is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has been given an A+ rating.

Why Would I Want An EasyCare Warranty?

Although most vehicles come with a manufacturer's warranty, the warranty often only lasts for a few years. Your vehicle is more likely to encounter malfunctions or part failures as it ages. Time in the repair shop can add up and really pull at your wallet, especially if you plan to keep the car until it reaches the end of its life. This is where extended auto warranties come into play.

EasyCare provides extended warranties with varying coverage so you can choose a plan that best fits your needs, whether you want coverage for only the most essential parts of your vehicle or something more comprehensive.

Also, keep in mind that average repair costs for most vehicles can be around $500. If your car ends up needing a few repairs during its lifetime, you may quickly realize how much your extended warranty is worth.

Here are some of the things we like about EasyCare:

Renewability: With an EasyCare warranty, you may be able to renew or extend your vehicle service contract before it expires. This is a great benefit that many other extended warranty companies don’t offer.

With an EasyCare warranty, you may be able to renew or extend your vehicle service contract before it expires. This is a great benefit that many other extended warranty companies don’t offer. Rideshare and Commercial Coverage: Unlike most providers, EasyCare offers vehicle service contracts and other plans for rideshare cars and commercial vehicles.

Unlike most providers, EasyCare offers vehicle service contracts and other plans for rideshare cars and commercial vehicles. Choice of Repair Shop: The company allows you to use any licensed repair shop, meaning you can call on the most knowledgeable mechanics in the industry.

The company allows you to use any licensed repair shop, meaning you can call on the most knowledgeable mechanics in the industry. Transferability: Since you can transfer your EasyCare warranty when you sell your car to another person, this helps you maximize what you get back out of it – even if that value is simply increased curb appeal.

EasyCare Warranty Plans

EasyCare offers four extended warranties. Although the provider does not list term durations on its website, it does mention that terms are negotiable, along with deductibles and payment plans. This provides vehicle owners with great flexibility.

Plan Coverage Details TotalCare EasyCare’s most comprehensive plan is comparable to a bumper-to-bumper factory warranty with hundreds of parts included and only a short list of exclusions. StatedCare The StatedCare plan includes all components covered in lower-tier plans, as well as electrical, suspension, and steering systems. PrimaryCare This warranty covers the powertrain, plus the heating, air conditioning, cooling, fuel delivery, and brake systems. PowerCare The PowerCare plan provides basic powertrain coverage.

Additionally, an EasyCare warranty comes with the following perks:

24/7 Roadside Assistance: All EasyCare plans include roadside assistance benefits. Included in this service are items like gas delivery, jump start service, lockout assistance, and tire changes.

All EasyCare plans include roadside assistance benefits. Included in this service are items like gas delivery, jump start service, lockout assistance, and tire changes. Rental Car Reimbursement: When your vehicle is in the repair shop for authorized repairs, your EasyCare warranty will keep you on the road with reimbursement for rentals. All contracts come with $30/day coverage, or you can pay to upgrade your plan to $50/day coverage.

When your vehicle is in the repair shop for authorized repairs, your EasyCare warranty will keep you on the road with reimbursement for rentals. All contracts come with $30/day coverage, or you can pay to upgrade your plan to $50/day coverage. Trip Interruption Coverage: When traveling, you don't have to worry about accruing extra expenses if you end up stranded with a breakdown. All plans include trip interruption coverage (up to $300) if you're more than 50 miles from home.

When traveling, you don't have to worry about accruing extra expenses if you end up stranded with a breakdown. All plans include trip interruption coverage (up to $300) if you're more than 50 miles from home. Tire and Wheel Road Hazard Coverage: One great perk that EasyCare provides is tire and wheel coverage. It will repair or replace any tires or wheels that sustain damage during a road hazard, with some restrictions.

One great perk that EasyCare provides is tire and wheel coverage. It will repair or replace any tires or wheels that sustain damage during a road hazard, with some restrictions. Towing Reimbursement: Sometimes you can't make it to the repair shop before your vehicle fails. An EasyCare warranty includes up to $100 per towing.

Other Plans From EasyCare

In addition to its vehicle service contracts, EasyCare provides many other automotive protection and service plans, including:

GAP coverage plans

Tire and wheel protection

Everyday wear and tear coverage

Scheduled maintenance plans

Interior and exterior appearance protection

EasyCare Claims Process

EasyCare’s goal is to make its claims process as easy as possible. This is evident in the fact that you can simply take your car to the licensed repair shop of your choice to start the process.

Once you provide the repair facility with your EasyCare contract information, the mechanic will complete diagnostics and contact the EasyCare claims department to receive approval. Then the shop will perform repairs to get you back on the road and receive payment straight from EasyCare.

Note that the EasyCare claims department is only open Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM EST and Saturday from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM EST.

Cancelling An EasyCare Warranty

EasyCare allows you to cancel your extended warranty at any time. You can either cancel by contacting the dealership where you purchased your EasyCare warranty or by contacting the provider directly. It may take up to five business days for EasyCare to process your cancellation request.

Warranty Exclusions

None of the EasyCare warranty plans provide coverage for maintenance items, cosmetic damages, or aftermarket parts.

EasyCare doesn’t clearly state on its website what ages of vehicles it will cover, just that you need to have that information available to obtain a quote. The provider also doesn’t clearly state if maintenance records are needed to approve coverage or to file a claim.

Our Conclusion

If you’re considering an extended warranty for your new or used car, EasyCare is a decent all-around provider. The fact that it offers coverage like GAP insurance and wear and tear protection in addition to warranties is definitely a perk.

With that being said, we do think there are better companies out there. We always encourage you to shop around and make sure you’re getting the best bang for your buck in the specific protection you need for your vehicle.

Other Choices For Extended Warranties

When we researched the top extended warranty companies, we found CARCHEX and CarShield to be among the very best.

As you compare providers, remember to consider the following: level of coverage, company reputation, additional benefits, customer satisfaction, and price.

CARCHEX

Great coverage and a wonderful customer experience made CARCHEX our pick for Best Overall extended warranty company. The popular provider is accredited by the BBB with an A+ rating and holds a number of awards and industry endorsements.

Among its five plans, the Titanium plan provides the most protection with comprehensive, bumper-to-bumper coverage, while the Bronze plan provides basic powertrain protection to cover your vehicle in the event that an essential system fails. All five plans are customizable, and coverage is available for as long as ten years with higher-level plans.

Along with warranty coverage, a CARCHEX plan comes with 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, trip interruption coverage, and other perks. A 30-Day Money Back Guarantee allows for peace of mind with your warranty purchase.

CarShield

Our choice for Most Popular extended warranty provider is CarShield. The company has covered more than one million vehicles since opening its doors 14 years ago.

In addition to four versatile plans ranging from comprehensive to powertrain coverage, CarShield has a plan designed specifically to protect high-tech components and a plan for specialty vehicles like motorcycles and ATVs.

Month-to-month contracts can be cancelled at any time, and there is a money back guarantee for contracts cancelled within the first 30 days. CarShield offers roadside assistance and other great benefits with most plans.

More Top Providers

As we researched the industry’s best extended warranty companies, a few more stood out to us for the following reasons: