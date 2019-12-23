If you drive a car then you have probably dealt with car insurance companies at some point. For most of us, we want the security that car insurance provides without breaking the bank due to high insurance premiums. This type of coverage can be difficult to find, but hopefully we can make it a bit easier.

Most of us have seen commercials for The General with their humor and catchy jingle, but what really points to quality car insurance? Here, we will look into The General to help you decide if the coverage the company provides is a good match for you.

Good for Price-Conscious Shoppers ★★★★☆ Get Quote A low cost provider with a handful of unique perks.

In this article:

The General Car Insurance Overview

The General is in great standing with many industry leaders like the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and AM Best.

The General provides coverage in nearly every state and has options for even the most high-risk drivers.

The no-frills website has great functionality to accomplish everything you need.

The General has a higher-than-average number of complaints, mostly in regard to claims processing and rate increases.

About The General

The General began selling car insurance under the name Permanent General Agency in 1963. Since then, the company has simply abbreviated its name to The General and works as a licensed insurance sales subsidiary of Permanent General Assurance Corporation (PGC Holdings) and an affiliate of American Family Insurance.

With more than 50 years of experience, The General holds its own among industry professionals. The company has an A+ rating and accreditation with the BBB, as well as a financial strength rating of “A” with AM Best. The General currently has an above average complaint ratio of 1.98 (with 1.00 being average) with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

The General markets itself as being able to provide auto insurance policies to everyone, even high-risk drivers with poor credit and/or extensive driving records. The General offers car insurance policies in all states except for Massachusetts, Michigan, and New Jersey. Additionally, The General offers Mexico Tourist Auto Insurance Policies through partner companies.

Car Insurance Plans From The General

Like most auto insurance companies, The General offers required state minimum coverage options for each of its 47 states, plus additional coverage.

Bodily Injury Liability : Covers another driver's injuries if the accident is your fault

: Covers another driver's injuries if the accident is your fault Property Damage Liability : Covers car/property damage if you are at fault

: Covers car/property damage if you are at fault Medical Payments : Covers your medical bills in case of an accident

: Covers your medical bills in case of an accident Personal Injury Protection : Covers medical and other expenses, such as wage loss

: Covers medical and other expenses, such as wage loss Comprehensive : Covers damage to your vehicle caused by other sources, such as weather

: Covers damage to your vehicle caused by other sources, such as weather Collision : Covers your vehicle’s damages during an accident

: Covers your vehicle’s damages during an accident Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist: Covers costs if the at-fault motorist is uninsured or underinsured

Since The General offers auto insurance to high-risk drivers, SR-22 insurance forms are available as needed. In fact, The General specifically asks about this form during the quote process. This means you can obtain coverage and file your SR-22 in a matter of minutes through The General’s website.

With a focus on low-cost, minimum coverage for high-risk drivers, The General doesn’t have the substantial dollar amount coverage options that some other insurance companies do. Bodily Injury Liability caps out at $100,000 per person/$300,000 per accident, and Property Damage Liability caps at just $100,000 per accident. Some other insurance companies offer as much as $500,000 in liability per accident, so shop around if you feel you need higher coverage.

Remember: No car insurance provider covers manufacturer defects or part failures. If you want this type of protection, you might be looking for an extended auto warranty.

The General Insurance Perks

The General auto insurance policies come with some great benefits, including:

24/7 roadside assistance, including battery jump start and gas delivery

Towing coverage (up to 15 miles or $50)

Rental car reimbursement for up to 20 days (amounts depend on vehicle)

Deductible waiver for windshields and window glass

Coverage for custom equipment, aftermarket parts, or other additions (up to $5,000)

The General Insurance Pricing

It’s difficult to find specific prices on The General car insurance through the company’s website, because car insurance prices ultimately depend on a driver’s location, age, driving record, vehicle, and coverage choices. The General auto insurance reviews we have seen place the provider’s rates in close competition with other companies.

Discounts

The General doesn’t offer multi-policy discounts because it only provides car insurance. But the provider does have an array of other great discounts:

Homeowners : This discount is available to any customer who owns a home.

: This discount is available to any customer who owns a home. Multicar : This is offered to customers who insure multiple cars with The General.

: This is offered to customers who insure multiple cars with The General. Double Deductible : This optional discount doubles the deductible for comprehensive and collision coverage for the first 45 days of a policy, which also reduces the plan cost.

: This optional discount doubles the deductible for comprehensive and collision coverage for the first 45 days of a policy, which also reduces the plan cost. Paid In Full : The General offers a discounted rate for paying the premium for a year instead of in monthly payments.

: The General offers a discounted rate for paying the premium for a year instead of in monthly payments. Previous Insurance: If you switch to The General from another insurance company, The General will discount your rate.

How The General Auto Insurance Works

Unlike insurance companies that require customers to talk to local agents, The General gives customers the ability to do everything either online or over the phone. The website is easy to use and allows customers to obtain quotes, sign up for policies, make changes, make payments, file claims, and more. The company now also offers an app that allows customers to access everything on their smartphones.

Quotes Process

The General has free auto insurance quotes that customers can obtain online within two minutes. All you need is your personal information and vehicle specifics, then you’ll just select which coverage options you’d like and The General will give you an instant quote. Once you obtain a quote, you can instantly purchase your policy and print proof of insurance, too, meaning you can be road-ready within five minutes or less.

If you’d rather talk to someone, The General also offers the option to call and receive quotes over the phone. There are local agents, so if you’d prefer to meet with someone in person, you can simply visit the website and find the contact information for your nearest The General auto insurance agent.

Claims Process

You can file a claim instantly with The General either by using your smartphone app or calling the 24/7 claims hotline at 800-280-1466.

After you call The General and file your claim, you will be assigned a claims adjuster. The adjuster will collect information from you, take pictures of damage or ask you to send them, and contact other drivers involved. The claims adjuster will be your contact person throughout the claims process.

According to the website, The General will pay your claims then settle with the other driver’s insurance company (if the other driver is at fault) at a later point.

The General Insurance Reviews

As we previously mentioned, one issue with The General auto insurance is an above average amount of complaints from customers. A number of these complaints cite regular rate increases and slow claims processing. With that being said, other customer reviews praise the quick quotes process and low rates, so it would seem customers have experiences across the board.

Here are a few reviews of The General that stood out to us:

Positive Reviews

“Really easy and quick! My quote went down even more as I went through the process, making them the cheapest I had found! We got a 1-year quote and locked in even cheaper than a 6-month quote from other competitors!” -Minnie C. via Trustpilot

“Wow, I’m surprised [by] how cheap it is compared to the others I looked over. This had the best deal and most affordable rate even with accidents and speed tickets!” -Said via Trustpilot

Negative Reviews

“I paid for a year policy. Paid the whole thing off so I wouldn't have a bill for a year. After 3 months they are billing me again with an outrageous raise in my rates and nothing has changed.” -Aubrey S. via BBB

“Yeah, they have cheap insurance and will insure anybody, but when you have an accident they do nothing to help you. My daughter got [rear-ended] by somebody with a suspended license and totaled her car, and The General has done absolutely nothing to help her. No rental. No help with medical. No help going after the other person's insurance company… So while they have cheap insurance, they won't do anything for you if you get in an accident.” -Robin F. via Trustpilot

Our Verdict On The General

The General car insurance seems like a great choice for high-risk drivers whose credit scores or driving records would prevent them from obtaining car insurance coverage through other companies. The General makes it easy to obtain a quote, enroll in car insurance coverage, and even obtain an SR-22. Although the provider doesn’t offer the greatest discounts, the already low rates for high-risk drivers make up for this. Overall, we rate this provider 3.5 out of 5.

Good for Price-Conscious Shoppers ★★★★☆ Get Quote A low cost provider with a handful of unique perks.

Unlike most insurance companies, The General offers some unique perks like Mexico Tourist Auto Insurance Policies and custom parts coverage. The mobile app provides a lot of convenience with 24/7 access to products and services. Unfortunately, The General also has a high number of complaints about its claims process and unexpected rate increases. This is why we always recommend you compare rates and reviews between multiple car insurance companies before selecting your insurance products.

Other Recommended Insurance Providers

We recently researched top car insurance providers across the country and compared them in terms of products and services, pricing, and overall customer satisfaction. Based on that research, here are a few of our top recommendations for auto insurance.

Geico

Geico is one of the largest car insurance companies in the country, largely thanks to its extensive online resources and well-developed smartphone app. In fact, Geico is one of the only insurance companies that offers 24/7 service for every aspect of your car insurance policy.

Like The General, Geico offers coverage for high-risk drivers. However, if you’re a high-risk driver, you’ll likely pay more for Geico. Geico charges significantly higher rates for young drivers and drivers with substantial records than drivers in good standing. This is likely because Geico offers multiple discount incentives for safe drivers and drivers who don’t file claims.

Also like The General, Geico gives customers the option to instantly file claims through the company’s smartphone app. Unlike The General, Geico actually offers accident forgiveness and rate decreases for dedicated customers.

Best Company Overall ★★★★★ Get Quote Our 2nd favorite and best for those ineligible for USAA: Offers competitive pricing and great coverage.

If you’re looking for affordable car insurance with great online management tools, Geico might be a great option for you.

AAA

Although AAA is mostly known for its auto club memberships, the company also offers car and homeowners insurance. AAA has fairly affordable rates that compete with many other car insurance companies.

Most Trusted Brand ★★★★★ Get Quote Our 5th favorite provider: Offers a variety of discounts and is made up of regional auto groups.

Unlike The General, AAA holds high marks for customer service and claims. The only drawback is that you must be a AAA member to be eligible for insurance through AAA, however a membership doesn’t cost much. AAA members receive free roadside assistance, repair discounts, travel perks, and more. So it may be worth considering AAA for auto insurance if you want this membership or already have a AAA membership.