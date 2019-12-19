Advertiser Disclosure

You’d have to be living under a rock to not know who Flo is. As the youthful face of Progressive, she wields the Name Your Price® tool and promises to get you great rates. Rates will vary depending on several factors, but Progressive car insurance can be a good option for drivers who are in their 20s and people with a DUI in their history.

We’ve reviewed a number of the top insurance companies and pitted Progressive against its peers. In addition to customer reviews, we also looked at things like financial stability and insurance coverage options. Since you’re most likely required to carry car insurance in your state, you might as well go with a reputable company.

Snapshot Of Progressive Auto Insurance

Progressive is one of the top auto insurers in the United States and wrote over $27 billion in insurance premiums in 2018. As far as the company’s financials go, AM Best reaffirmed its A+ rating for Progressive, which means it has superior financial ability to meet insurance claims.

The company has been around since 1937, but it continues to evolve with the times. Progressive auto became the first insurance that people could purchase on the internet in 1997. The company was also the first to introduce a usage-based insurance option in 2008. As one of the largest insurance providers, the company offers a number of different coverage options.

That’s all great. The not-so-great thing is that Progressive actually scores about average on things like satisfaction during the claims process, but we will explore that in more detail soon. Before looking at some Progressive auto insurance reviews, we’ll cover the company’s coverage options.

Progressive Car Insurance 101

We’re going to briefly cover some Progressive car insurance lingo here. First, you might have seen the acronym BI/PD before. This stands for bodily injury liability and property damage liability. These are the two main types of insurance coverages that are required by most states, and they apply to other drivers in accidents that you cause.

Bodily Injury Liability and Property Damage Liability

Bodily injury coverage has two components: maximum per person and maximum per accident. Property damage coverage applies per accident. Many states require that you cover $25,000 in bodily injury per person, $50,000 per accident, and $25,000 in property damage. This coverage scenario is commonly written as 25/50/25.

With Progressive auto insurance, you can elect to purchase either your state’s minimum or go beyond that. Generally, it’s a good idea to pay a bit more each month and have better coverage, since medical bills can eat up $25,000 like a bag of potato chips. After your insurance gets maxed out, the other party can sue you for your personal assets. A good coverage plan is 100/300/100 which would cover $100,000 in medical bills for one driver and $300,000 per incident. Having that kind of coverage can save your financial stability after a serious accident.

Beyond BI/PD, there are a few more coverage options common to most Progressive car insurance policies.

Collision Coverage

Collision coverage is what covers your own car regardless of who is at fault. States don’t require this coverage, but if you don’t have it, you’ll have to pay for repairs on your own car when you’re the one at fault.

Comprehensive Coverage

This is not required by any state, but it is helpful nonetheless. Comprehensive coverage will pay for damage from external events like fire, theft, broken glass, vandalism, falling tree branches, and more. You’ll probably have a deductible to claim benefits. Keep in mind, an auto insurance deductible isn’t like a medical deductible. You have to pay your auto deductible every time you make a claim that requires it.

This plan is sometimes called “full coverage,” but it doesn’t cover everything. For example, it doesn’t cover mechanical or electrical failure – that’s what extended warranties are for.

Underinsured/Uninsured Coverage

This type of coverage helps you out when an uninsured or underinsured motorist (UM) has caused an accident. It also comes in bodily injury and property damage flavors and is required by some states.

Medical Coverage/Personal Injury Protection

Medical coverage/personal injury protection (PIP) covers medical bills caused by an accident. Some states require you to file a PIP claim before you seek coverage from your health insurance. PIP also covers lost wages and funeral expenses, which health insurance normally doesn’t cover. Remember, if you cause an accident and sustain injuries, the other party’s insurance won’t help with your medical expenses.

Add-Ons

Additionally, Progressive car insurance offers a few add-ons that can enhance coverage:

Add-On Details Roadside Assistance This optional add-on offers towing, lockout service, flat-tire changes, and fuel delivery. Loan/Lease Payoff This coverage option will pay for the difference between your totaled car’s market price and the amount you have left on your loan. However, unlike gap insurance, this will only cover up to 25 percent of the current value of your car. For example, if you had $27,000 left to pay on a car that was now valued at $20,000, collision coverage would pay that amount, while the loan/lease payoff would cover $5,000 and you’d cover $2,000. Rental Car Reimbursement This covers about $30 to $50 per day for a rental car if your car has been in a covered accident. Custom Parts and Equipment Value This coverage option will pay for replacement items that you’ve added to your car. For example, if you installed a $1,000 subwoofer and then got in an accident, this option would repair or replace it. Rideshare Coverage Many rideshare apps only offer extended coverage when you’re actually on a pickup or dropoff route, not when you’re waiting around on the app to get a trip. This Progressive auto insurance option extends your coverage for that period of time.

Progressive Car Insurance Money-Saving Features

Progressive has a number of ways for customers to save money either on monthly payments or deductibles:

Deductible savings bank : For every six-month period without an accident or ticket, you get $50 toward your next deductible. For example, after two years, you’ll have $200 saved up. If your stated deductible is $500, you’ll only pay $300 on a deductible at that point.

: For every six-month period without an accident or ticket, you get $50 toward your next deductible. For example, after two years, you’ll have $200 saved up. If your stated deductible is $500, you’ll only pay $300 on a deductible at that point. Bundling : Like most auto insurance providers, Progressive also offers other types of insurance. If you bundle another policy with your Progressive auto insurance, you could save about 5 percent on your auto policy. Other policies include home, renters, boat, RV, motorcycle, ATV, segway, snowmobile, golf cart… you get the point. If it’s valuable, you can likely insure it with Progressive.

: Like most auto insurance providers, Progressive also offers other types of insurance. If you bundle another policy with your Progressive auto insurance, you could save about 5 percent on your auto policy. Other policies include home, renters, boat, RV, motorcycle, ATV, segway, snowmobile, golf cart… you get the point. If it’s valuable, you can likely insure it with Progressive. Snapshot : This program tailors your policy’s price to the way that you drive. Either download an app or receive a device in the mail, plug it into your car, and drive normally for six months. Depending on your driving habits, your rate could go down. However, some people see their Progressive car insurance rates go up, so that’s something to consider. Things like hard braking and late-night driving will work against you. Some states also allow Progressive to collect data on how you use your phone while driving. Needless to say, texting or browsing Facebook in the car could lead to a higher rate. Progressive says most people with good driving habits get a $145 policy discount at the end of the program.

: This program tailors your policy’s price to the way that you drive. Either download an app or receive a device in the mail, plug it into your car, and drive normally for six months. Depending on your driving habits, your rate could go down. However, some people see their Progressive car insurance rates go up, so that’s something to consider. Things like hard braking and late-night driving will work against you. Some states also allow Progressive to collect data on how you use your phone while driving. Needless to say, texting or browsing Facebook in the car could lead to a higher rate. Progressive says most people with good driving habits get a $145 policy discount at the end of the program. The Name Your Price® tool: This tool doesn’t necessarily save you money, but it lets you see a plan configuration that fits your budget quickly. Even within Progressive auto insurance, there are dozens of ways you can configure different coverages like BI/PD, PIP, uninsured motorist, medical, and more. Instead of tweaking each one to get to your desired monthly payment, the Name Your Price® tool starts from your desired payment and lays out an ideal coverage plan for you to see. It certainly can save you time, and time is money.

Progressive Auto Cost

At the end of the day, people in low-cost states pay about $137 per month according to Progressive’s website. People in medium-cost states pay around $167, and people in high-cost states pay $232. The state you live in also influences how your rates go up after an accident. If you’re looking for the best rates, it’s good to know which cars are cheapest to insure.

Why Do You Need Car Insurance?

Unlike many other types of insurance, car insurance is not an optional purchase unless you meet certain requirements. When accidents happen, property and injury damages can rack up a huge bill, and insurance protects you from being sued for your personal assets. If you want to forego purchasing insurance, you have to prove to your state that you have the financial means to provide for injury and property damage restitution in the case of an accident where you are at fault.

The easiest way to ensure financial responsibility is to purchase an insurance policy. After a while, it might seem like your monthly premium isn’t giving you anything in return. However, not having to use your auto policy is a good thing. You might be a great driver, but you never know who you share the road with.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, car accidents in 2017 cost Americans $75 billion in medical bills and lost productivity. That doesn’t take property damage into account. The National Safety Council estimates that in the first half of 2019, motor vehicle deaths, injuries, and property damage together cost $191.7 billion.

State Insurance Requirements

All but two states require you to carry auto insurance or proof of financial responsibility. Virginia and New Hampshire are the only two states that have different requirements. In Virginia, you can pay $500 to register an uninsured vehicle, though you are still responsible to cover costs for accidents you cause. In New Hampshire, you are required to provide proof of financial responsibility. If you can’t cover the cost of an accident up to the state’s minimum, you can have your license and registration suspended or revoked.

All other states set requirements for BI/PD, and some states require PIP, uninsured motorist, or underinsured motorist coverage. Florida has the lowest BI/PD requirement of 10/20/10, while Arkansas and Maine tie for the highest with 50/100/25.

Progressive Auto Insurance Quotes Process

So now that you know why you need insurance, let’s talk about how to get and use a Progressive auto plan. As far as the quote process goes, the information Progressive requires is pretty standard. All you need is your license, vehicle information, ticket history, and your current coverage information if you have any. While you are getting a Progressive quote online, you can also compare quotes from other insurance companies side-by-side.

The menu for choosing your coverage is easy to navigate and makes it clear how different coverage levels impact your premium. Once you purchase a plan, you’ll receive a digital insurance card that lets you start driving right away (if your state accepts them).

Be aware that Progressive – and all other insurance companies – can adjust your rate as the company investigates your background further. This underwriting period lasts between 30 and 120 days depending on your state. Insurance companies can cancel a new policy during this period if the customer failed to disclose information like ticket history or family members living in the home.

Progressive Auto Insurance Claims Process

When it comes time to use your car insurance, you want things to go smoothly. In this arena, Progressive provides a relatively standard experience. According to the 2019 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study by J.D. Power, Progressive came in 16th place out of 23 companies. The study found that on average, it takes insurance companies about 13 days to repair vehicles, and that’s what Progressive customers can expect.

Progressive Car Insurance Reviews

While many people find affordable premiums with Progressive, the company has mixed reviews in terms of customer service – which is common with insurance providers. Looking at Progressive’s Better Business Bureau (BBB) page, the company closed 943 complaints in the last year. That sounds like a lot, but remember that the company also had 19 million policies in 2018, so the number of complaints filed with the BBB is less than 0.1 percent.

One recent complaint is about an increase in the customer’s premium, right at the beginning of the term. Progressive responded by saying they had requested additional information by mail before the term began and did not receive that within a certain time frame. They later received the information and reduced the premium to the original amount.

This review highlights something that’s good to keep in mind – Progressive communicates by snail mail. Like other insurers, Progressive maintains adequate documentation by requesting information and warning of policy changes by mail. In the age of paperless billing, don’t assume a letter from your insurer is just a statement or policy summary.

Our Verdict on Progressive

Progressive’s affordable coverage, valuable add-ons, and long history in the industry gets a “yea” vote from us. We give the company 4.5 out of 5 stars. If you can find a good rate, then Progressive is a smart bet and will fulfill covered claims.

Alternatives For Car Insurance

While we highly recommend Progressive, it’s always smart to get insurance quotes from a couple of providers before signing up for a policy.

We recently compared 12 of the industry’s most popular insurance companies and found Progressive, Geico, USAA, and State Farm to provide the best value when looking at the big picture. Geico has great industry ratings in areas like financial strength, USAA offers excellent coverage for military and veterans, and State Farm provides a positive customer service experience during quotes and claims.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Progressive car insurance?

On average, people pay between $137 and $232 per month depending on which state they live in. Costs can be influenced by a number of things like population density, driving history, and state insurance regulations.

What kind of insurance does Progressive offer?

Progressive offers auto insurance that can cover anything from a classic car to a boat or golf cart. The company also provides home, health, property, pet, travel, and life insurance, professional liability, and more.

Does Progressive auto insurance raise rates after six months?

Progressive recalculates its rates every six months, but that doesn’t mean your rate will go up. It would if you have been in an accident or received a ticket. It could also go up if you move into a more populated area.