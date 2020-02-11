Advertiser Disclosure

When you buy a new car, you’re typically covered against mechanical breakdowns under the manufacturer’s warranty for a few years. However, most vehicle owners keep their cars long after the manufacturer’s warranty expires, meaning they eventually need to start footing their own repair bills if something goes wrong.

While this doesn’t bother all car owners, many motorists prefer to have the peace of mind that vehicle service contracts provide – assuming you have a reputable provider, that is. A vehicle service contract acts like an insurance policy: You pay up front, and if your car ever needs any covered repairs, your provider will foot the bill. In this way, you don’t have to worry about any sudden and unexpected costs, because everything is included in your premium.

Here, we’ll give you an overview of vehicle service contracts – what they are, how to use them, if they’re worth it, and who the best providers are. By the end, you’ll be on your way to making an educated decision about whether vehicle service contracts are right for you.

The Basics Of Vehicle Service Contracts

A vehicle service contract, sometimes used interchangeably with the term extended car warranty, is a contract you purchase that covers the costs of repairs to your new or used vehicle. It’s sometimes referred to as an extended warranty because it acts as an extension of the manufacturer’s warranty by offering the same level of coverage – or better.

However, there are subtle differences between vehicle service contracts and extended warranties, even if they are the same for the most part. The key difference is that service contracts do not literally extend a manufacturer’s warranty – only the manufacturer can do that. Instead, they mimic the manufacturer’s warranty coverage. Sometimes, they provide additional coverage that isn’t included in the manufacturer’s warranty.

You may not end up using it, but if a major component of your car breaks and you don’t have coverage, you can easily start regretting your decision not to pick one up. Keep in mind, though, that not all vehicle service contracts are made equal, so be sure to check out our guide to the best extended car warranties if you haven’t yet.

Some companies make it so difficult to get a claim covered that you’d probably be willing to pay just to not have to deal with the provider. But when you purchase a vehicle service contract from a reputable business, you may find that the peace of mind it offers not only eases your worries about your car’s condition, but also helps you budget more easily – as your maximum car repair costs could be much more than the price of the vehicle service contract.

How To Use Vehicle Service Contracts

You can use vehicle service contracts anytime your vehicle needs a repair that’s covered by your contract. Bear in mind that all vehicle service contract providers offer multiple levels of coverage, so not every service contract will cover every repair. If you want to be completely covered, you’ll probably want to take out a contract that offers exclusionary coverage. This means the contract covers everything except the parts that are listed as exclusions in the contract.

Each provider will also have their own process as to how claims are filed and ultimately covered. Some providers require you to pay the repair facility upfront, after which they’ll reimburse you, while others deal with the repair facility from the get-go and pay them directly, meaning you rarely have to spend a dollar out of your pocket for repairs.

How Much Do Vehicle Service Contracts Cost?

There is no one set price for vehicle service contracts. The cost of your contract will depend on the make, model, year, and condition of your car, as well as the level of coverage and term length of your contract. Just like an insurance policy, the more risky your car is to the provider (i.e. likely to need repairs), the more you’ll need to pay for a contract.

A typical contract can cost anywhere from a few hundred dollars to $1,000. However, on average, most vehicle service contracts cost somewhere between $350 to $700 per year. Before purchasing a vehicle service contract, you should consider how much you would plan to spend on repairs without one to determine whether it would make financial sense for you.

Common Exclusions In Vehicle Service Contracts

When purchasing a vehicle service contract, it’s important to read the contract very carefully. Most contracts will specifically list all the parts that are covered. However, exclusionary contracts do the opposite, covering everything except the parts that are listed.

That said, even parts that appear to be covered by a contract won’t always be covered like you’d hoped. Many contracts specifically state that they only apply to mechanical breakdowns and exclude repairs due to wear and tear. This means that even if one of your covered components breaks for any reason other than the one specified in the contract, you’ll have to foot the repair bill.

Some providers may also deny you coverage if an excluded part breaks and then damages another part that’s supposed to be included in your coverage. Sometimes, diagnostics are required to figure out what’s wrong with your vehicle, and even if the actual damage is covered by the policy, the diagnostics are not, so you’ll be required to pay for those.

Clearly, exclusions are very complicated, so it’s vital that you carefully read through all the jargon to ensure that you understand what you’re getting yourself into before purchasing a service contract.

Are Vehicle Service Contracts Worth It?

Vehicle service contracts can be worth the money if you purchase from a reputable brand and value having some peace of mind, even if your service contract doesn’t end up saving you any money. For some people, the mere knowledge that they have a clearly defined limit on how much they will spend on repairs is more important than saving money on the actual repairs. For others, the contracts will come in handy and can end up saving those customers a few hundred or thousand dollars.

Whether a vehicle service contract is worth it is entirely dependent on the company you’re buying from, how much you’re paying, what’s covered, and the condition of your vehicle. Remember, it’s not uncommon these days for motorists to put over 150,000 miles on their cars during their vehicle’s lifetime, so if you plan to hold onto your car for a while, a vehicle service contract may be worth looking into.

Where Can You Buy Vehicle Service Contracts?

Motorists can purchase vehicle service contracts from dealers and from third-party providers. Let’s take a quick look at the differences.

Dealers

The advantage of purchasing a service contract from a dealer is that you’ll always get genuine replacement parts from your manufacturer when one of your repairs is covered. However, on the flip side, you’ll also be limited to servicing your vehicle at one of your manufacturer’s authorized service centers. Don’t plan to bring your car to your favorite auto body shop and still receive coverage.

Third-Party Companies

Third-party service contract providers act completely independently of your manufacturer. This brings some risk along with them: Unlike buying an extended warranty from Ford or Hyundai, you need to research a third-party provider to make sure the company is trustworthy.

However, vetting third-party providers doesn’t take long (we’ve already done it for you in this article), and if you do find a provider you like, you often have far more flexibility regarding your repairs. CARCHEX, for example, has a gigantic network of service providers across the United States, so it’s much more likely that you can get your car repaired at your favorite local store and still be covered.

The Best Vehicle Service Contract Providers

We’ve sorted through the best and worst providers, and a few companies that came out at the very top. Let’s take a look at what makes them great.

CARCHEX

CARCHEX has been in business for 20 years now and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). It has been endorsed by major brands like Edmunds.com, Kelley Blue Book, and CARFAX and has received numerous recognitions, including:

Thoroughly Reviewed 2017 Top Pick

A five-star rating on TopConsumerReviews.org for six years in a row

The BestReviewsHub.com Best Choice Award for four years in a row

CARCHEX always makes its customers’ satisfaction a top priority. It guarantees that calling in for a quote won’t put you on the line with a high-pressure salesperson. When you call, CARCHEX will put you in contact with someone who can help you make sense of the plans, which is helpful because, like all legal documents, the contracts can be confusing.

Since CARCHEX deals with claims directly with the repair facility, you won’t have to spend money out of your pocket to cover your repair costs. Plus, you can cancel your service contract within 30 days if you’re not happy with your decision.

CARCHEX offers five tiers of coverage for vehicle service contracts:

Plan Coverage Term Recommended For Details Titanium Up to 10 years Those seeking the most comprehensive coverage Provides comprehensive, bumper-to-bumper coverage Platinum

Up to 10 years Motorists looking for comprehensive but budget-friendly coverage Provides good coverage for many specific components Gold Up to 10 years Owners of vehicles with over 60,000 miles Provides flexible coverage for most major vehicle parts Silver Up to 7 years Motorists with high-mileage vehicles Only covers the most vital components of your vehicle Bronze Up to 6 years Motorists looking for basic coverage Covers the most common repairs

