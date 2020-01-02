Advertiser Disclosure

When you purchase a new or certified pre-owned car, you’re generally covered under the manufacturer’s warranty for an average of 3 years or 36,000 miles. That’s great if you plan to get rid of your car after a few years. But if you’re like most Americans, you’re going to be driving your car for an average of 11 years or 165,000 miles, and that means it’s generally a good idea to invest in an extended warranty that will cover the repairs and service you’re likely to need over many years of wear and tear.

Unfortunately, not all extended warranties are equal, so you need to do your research to ensure that you end up putting your money in the right place. Without properly vetting companies, you could end up wasting your hard-earned money on an extended warranty that will give you a major headache anytime you try to get a repair covered.

Luckily for you, we’ve done the heavy lifting and researched the best providers in the industry. In this guide, we’re going to give you our top recommendations for reputable extended car warranty companies, including the low-down on industry leaders, the different levels of coverage you can expect from them, and how they stack up to each other. By the end, you’ll be on your way to making a well-informed and educated decision about your extended warranty.

Who Needs An Extended Car Warranty?

Anyone who’s planning to keep their vehicle for a long time should consider investing in an extended warranty. In fact, the opposite is true too. If you plan on selling your vehicle after a few years, a transferable service contract will make your car more appealing to potential buyers.

The typical manufacturer warranty offers bumper-to-bumper coverage for 3 years/36,000 miles. While some manufacturer warranties, like the one from Hyundai, cover you for longer (5 years/60,000 miles), they still fall short of the more than 100,000 miles the average car owner can expect to put on their vehicle over the course of its lifetime.

An extended warranty is exactly what it sounds like: It acts as an extension to the original manufacturer’s warranty, albeit sometimes from a third-party provider. In a nutshell, it will cover your vehicle after your original warranty runs out, and depending on the provider you choose, it can sometimes offer even better coverage than your original warranty ever did.

Remember, insurance generally doesn’t cover repairs that are due to mechanical breakdowns. It covers damages caused by collisions and environmental factors, so don’t think that you’re in the clear just because you have auto insurance. If you want full financial peace of mind, an extended warranty is worth looking into. Considering that car repairs become more likely and more frequent as a car ages, it’s generally worthwhile to invest in an extended warranty that will cover your vehicle in its later years when the repair bills typically start to pile up.

How To Find Trustworthy Companies

When searching for reputable extended car warranty companies, you typically have two options: dealers and third-party providers. Let’s take a look at the differences between the two.

Dealers

Most car dealers and manufacturers offer their own extended warranty options. However, dealers may try to mark up the cost of extended warranties, so it’s a good idea to try to negotiate the price. Always make sure you’re clear on what will and won’t be covered before purchasing an extended warranty from your dealer.

When you purchase a contract from a dealer, you’re usually only able to carry out repairs at an authorized service center. This comes with ups and downs. On the one hand, you’re guaranteed you’ll get exact replacements for any parts that need to go, but on the other hand, you’ll typically have fewer service location choices.

Third-Party Providers

Third-party warranties are, in many ways, the reverse of dealer warranties. While you generally won’t be guaranteed to receive exact factory replacement parts, many third-party warranty companies have much larger service networks, meaning that there’s a much higher chance you can get your car repaired at your favorite local auto body shop and still be covered by your warranty.

The coverage options and additional perks are similar to what you’ll get from the dealership – and sometimes even better.

Top Reputable Extended Car Warranty Companies

Through our research, we found that CARCHEX, CarShield, Endurance, and autopom! are the most reliable and reputable extended car warranty companies. Here’s an overview of each company to see how they stack up to one another.

Coverage Levels Maximum Term Who It’s Best For Our Award CARCHEX Get Quote 5 10 Years Motorists that want to buy from a well-established brand Best Overall CARCHEX autopom! Get Quote 4 8 Years Motorists that want great customer service Best Quotes and Claims Process autopom! Endurance Get Quote 5 Not Stated Motorists looking for a direct warranty administrator Best Direct Provider Endurance CarShield Get Quote 6 Not Stated Owners of used or speciality vehicles Most Popular CarShield

CARCHEX

Best Overall ★★★★★ Get Quote (877) 253-0058 No. 1 overall, beating the competition in company reputation, coverage options, and customer service.

CARCHEX is one of the most well-known and trusted extended car warranty providers around. After 20 years in business, it has an A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating, BBB accreditation, and numerous endorsements from trusted brands like Kelley Blue Book, CARFAX, and Edmunds.com. In terms of reputable extended car warranty companies, it’s as good as it gets.

Along the way, it has racked up an impressive trophy case, with awards like the Thoroughly Reviewed 2017 Top Pick, a five-star rating on TopConsumerReviews.org for six consecutive years, and the BestReviewsHub.com Best Choice Award for four years in a row.

Customer Service

CARCHEX has a no-pressure signup process and generally low prices. You can call the company anytime and be sure that you’ll get a clear explanation of pricing and coverage terms, without a pushy salesperson on the other end.

The contracts and plans for the different levels of coverage that CARCHEX offers are long and rather confusing, but a representative can walk you through them, which is a major help. If you’re not satisfied with your warranty plan within the first 30 days, you can cancel it and receive a full refund as part of CARCHEX’s 30-Day Money Back Guarantee.

Levels of Coverage

CARCHEX has five tiers of coverage:

Coverage Tier Years of Coverage Who It's For Details Titanium Up to 10 Owners looking for the highest level of protection Bumper-to-bumper coverage with a short list of exclusions Platinum Up to 10 Long-term coverage of stated components Hundreds of specific components covered Gold Up to 10 Owners of vehicles over 60,000 miles Covers most major vehicle systems Silver Up to 7 High-mileage vehicles Provides essential coverage for many major systems Bronze Up to 6 Those looking for basic coverage Protects you against the most common and expensive repairs

Additional Information

CARCHEX is a good option for vehicle owners that already have a preferred mechanic or auto repair facility, as the company has a large, nationwide network of approved service providers. Vehicle owners don’t have to go through lengthy claims proceedings. Instead, the auto shop can file the claim directly with CARCHEX, saving you a lot of time and stress.

As an added bonus, CARCHEX offers 24/7 roadside assistance as a perk in all its coverage plans.

Endurance

Best Direct Provider ★★★★★ Get Quote (855) 465-2715 The best option for a direct provider, meaning you work with their team throughout every step of the process.

Endurance is a well-known direct provider backed by an AM Best A-rated insurance company. Its customer satisfaction score on BBB is just under four stars. It is not accredited by the BBB, but we know that some companies choose to forego the accreditation process as it can cost more than $10,000 in some cases.

Unfortunately, there is an alert on BBB stating that many customers are confused by the warranty terms, so be extra careful and read the fine print when working with this company. Most customers are satisfied, but you need to be sure you understand what you are signing up for when you work with Endurance so you don’t end up disappointed.

Customer Service

Endurance is a direct administrator of warranty plans, so there is no go-between when filing claims. You’ll always be dealing with Endurance directly, which can speed up and make the filing process much easier. It’s one of the reasons we think Endurance is one of the most reputable extended car warranty companies.

Levels of Coverage

Just like CARCHEX, Endurance offers five tiers of coverage. However, the term lengths are not specified for each tier. That said, we were able to find out that the longest term available is 8 years/125,000 miles.

Coverage Level Who It's For Details Supreme Exclusionary coverage The most extensive plan with bumper-to-bumper protection Superior The most stated component coverage Covers hundreds of specific components Secure Plus Fast coverage Covers steering, electrical, and brakes, with a shorter waiting period (30 days and 1,000 miles) than Select Premier Secure Motorists on a budget Covers the most vital car components Select Premier Motorists with aging vehicles Covers your basic powertrain components

Additional Information

Endurance is great for motorists that want a quick and easy claims process. Customers can file claims through an online portal or by phone, making the process quite pain-free. Plus, you’ll always get personalized assistance from an online concierge who will assist you anytime you need.

As an added bonus, Endurance offers two free tire repairs or replacements, which is uncommon amongst extended warranty companies. It also offers ID protection tools to make sure you get reimbursed if your identity is ever compromised.

CarShield

Most Popular ★★★★☆ Get Quote (800) 563-2761 A great provider with a history of over one million vehicles protected and thousands of customer reviews.

CarShield has been in business since 2005 and has a 4.1-star rating with Trustpilot based on over 5,000 reviews. The company has the largest market share as far as used cars are concerned. Because of its overwhelmingly good reviews and large market presence, we’ve named CarShield the Most Popular extended warranty provider.

Customer Service

Unfortunately, a look at its BBB page shows about 500 complaints, but considering it sold over 500,000 contracts in the same time period, this is actually quite impressive. It means the rate of complaints is only 0.1 percent, or 1 in every 1,000 customers.

There is also a BBB alert against CarShield, so make sure you understand that you are not talking to a dealer or manufacturer when you speak with a CarShield representative, and always read the fine print before signing any type of contract. All CarShield policies come with a number of exclusions, so it’s important to make sure you fully understand what’s covered, and what isn’t, lest you end up an unsatisfied customer.

Levels of Coverage

CarShield offers six levels of coverage:

Coverage Level Who It's For Details New Car Diamond Owners looking to maintain factory-level coverage Bumper-to-bumper coverage designed to be similar to a manufacturer’s warranty for new cars Platinum High-mileage vehicle owners Comprehensive coverage Gold Coverage for both minor and major vehicle parts Powertrain-plus coverage for the engine, transmission, water pump, air conditioning, starter, and more Silver The most basic coverage Powertrain coverage for the most important parts of your vehicle High Tech Vehicles with advanced electrical systems Protects the engine control module, alternator, navigation/GPS, electrical system, starter and more Specialty Owners of motorcycles, ATVs, or other off-road vehicles Variety of coverage levels and contracts for specialty vehicles

Additional Information

Some bonuses that come along with many CarShield plans include:

Low deductibles

24/7 roadside assistance

Towing services

Claims paid directly to the repair shop

Rental car reimbursement with some plans

autopom!

Best Quote And Claims Process ★★★★★ Get Quote (888) 504-4058 Another provider we recommend for their top-notch service, when getting a quote or submitting a claim.

The “pom” in “autopom!” stands for “peace of mind,” and luckily this company lives up to its name. We chose autopom! as one of the most reputable extended car warranty companies for a number of reasons. First, it has an A+ BBB rating and accreditation with only two complaints — that’s far fewer than its competitors. The company also has a Rating of Excellence from Trustpilot, and it’s a Top 10 Pick on ThoroughlyReviewed.

Customer Service

autopom! provides near-instant online quotes direct to your email that have the recommended plan, down payment, deductible, term, total price, waiting period, and a sample contract. This makes for a no-pressure quotes process. If you need further clarification on anything, you can call up a Coverage Consultant to ask questions or complete your purchase.

One nice perk of autopom!’s service is that the company will investigate the claims process for you whenever a claim is taking a particularly long time to process. It will also internally investigate denied claims with the claims administrator, but it doesn’t investigate using a neutral, third-party investigator, so your mileage may vary here.

Levels of Coverage

autopom! provides four levels of coverage:

.

Coverage Level Years of Coverage Who It's For Details Exclusionary Up to 8 The most comprehensive coverage Protects virtually all mechanical and electrical components unless the component is specifically listed as not covered High-Level Up to 7 A cost-effective alternative to an exclusionary plan Protects named components within major systems Mid-Level Up to 7 High-mileage vehicles Protects the systems included in Powertrain-Plus, as well as named additional components within the steering, suspension, fuel delivery, cooling, and braking systems Powertrain-Plus Up to 6 Powertrain coverage with optional add-ons Protects specific components in the powertrain system, with optional coverage for electrical, air conditioning, and fuel systems

The Importance Of A Reputable Provider

Extended warranties are all about peace of mind, but if you can’t trust your provider to be there for you when you need them, then that peace of mind you’re paying for can easily turn into stress.

Let’s be realistic: Any time a provider covers a repair, they lose money. While reputable extended car warranty companies will take those hits like champs, untrustworthy providers will do everything they can to weasel their way out of paying up, leaving you to foot the bill for costly repairs on top of the premium you’re paying for your extended warranty coverage. Ouch.

Before signing the dotted line with any extended warranty company, make sure you check its ratings on review sites like BBB. Reputable companies tend to be endorsed by major auto brands and even celebrities. Both of these scenarios are generally a good sign that the provider can be trusted.

Avoiding Car Warranty Scams

Unfortunately, some providers take their business practices to a new lows and are outright scams.

Spam Calls

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) reports that there are a number of car warranty scams in which a car owner will receive a sales call that states their warranty is about to expire. During these calls, the scammer may pose as an employee from a legitimate company and may even be able to provide specific information about the receiver’s car, further deceiving the receiver into believing the call is from a reputable business.

However, the caller is generally phishing for personal information, so do not provide any sensitive information. If you believe you have been contacted by one of these scammers, you can report it to the FCC.

Unreliable Companies

Outside of these phishing scams, there are car warranty companies that will simply make getting any of the coverage you’re paying for either impossible or an absolute nightmare. Red flags you should look out for when vetting an extended warranty company are a lack of industry endorsements, major limitations in coverage, and poor ratings on popular review sites.

The BBB lists consumer complaints on its site, so that’s a great place to look. Ideally, you’ll want to look for a company with an A rating or better that’s also BBB accredited, although there are plenty of legitimate companies out there that don’t have have BBB accreditation.

Choosing The Best Plan For You

All the reputable extended car warranty companies we’ve discussed will likely serve you well and provide you with peace of mind. However, each company offers plans that appeal to different types of vehicle owners, so the final decision comes down to your preferences.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the average cost of an extended car warranty?

Most extended car warranties cost between $350 and $750 per year, but costs vary depending on your vehicle, the provider, and the level of coverage you want.

Are extended car warranties worth it?

We think extended car warranties are worth it for vehicle owners that prefer to have peace of mind when it comes to repair costs. An extended car warranty functions similarly to an insurance policy: You may not end using it, but if you get coverage from a trustworthy provider, you can more easily budget for repair costs as there won’t be any surprises. Your repair budget will be based entirely on your warranty premium.