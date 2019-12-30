Advertiser Disclosure

When you purchase a new or used vehicle from a dealership, you’ll likely be asked about adding an extended warranty or vehicle service contract to your purchase. While these plans can provide excellent protection, some car owners may wonder if they are worth the money. Your dealership may even offer you a warranty from a third-party company like NVP Warranty, who you may not know anything about.

Before signing on the dotted line for any extended protection plan, it’s important to do your homework on the coverage. We hope to make that research a little easier for you as we take a closer look at NVP Warranty.

NVP Warranty Overview

NVP Warranty was founded in 2005 by several industry professionals with years of insight into extended auto warranties and customer needs. The company works in conjunction with dealers to provide a variety of vehicle service contracts.

NVP plans are exclusively sold through the company’s network of automotive dealerships. Although this means that you can’t simply purchase a plan from the comfort of your home, it does mean that you can talk to a physical person who can walk you through all plan options and the entire purchase process.

Although NVP does not currently hold accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the company does have an A+ rating. It maintains relationships with the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association and the following state automotive dealership associations: Alabama, California, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Why Purchase An Extended Warranty?

If you’re like most vehicle owners, you may be wondering what value an extended warranty can provide. Before we dig into NVP Warranty any further, let’s explore the benefits of these vehicle service contracts.

Essentially, an extended auto warranty is a policy that provides car owners with coverage for needed repairs caused by parts malfunctions or manufacturer defects. An extended warranty can give drivers financial peace of mind for the lifetime of their car.

After looking at the costs of some common car repairs, you will see that an extended warranty can make up for its cost in just a few visits to the repair facility.

Repair Average Cost Thermostat replacement $211–$246 Ignition coil replacement $231–$332 Constant velocity (CV) joint replacement $3,198–$3,278 Transfer case replacement $2,588–$2,688

What Makes NVP Warranty Stand Out?

During our research, we found several qualities about NVP Warranty that set the company apart from other extended warranty providers. Here are a few of the positives:

Coverage Terms

NVP Warranty starts your coverage as soon as it receives your contract and accepts your form of payment. There’s no waiting period before coverage begins. This is very different from most other extended warranty companies, who clearly state a waiting period of around 30 days and 1,000 miles (or sometimes more).

While most warranty companies provide coverage for a specified duration of time and mileage, NVP Warranty has coverage with “add-on” terms. This means that the contract term length, specified in years and miles, begins at the start of your contract. For example, some providers will cover vehicles for 5 years or 60,000 miles, but the 60,000 miles refers to your car’s eventual odometer reading, not 60,000 miles from the date of your warranty purchase.

NVP Warranty actually covers your vehicle for 5 years or 60,000 miles beyond the contract purchase date and odometer reading when you purchase your contract. This means that you receive coverage for exactly the amount of time stated without receiving a plan that’s already partially used up.

Wear And Tear Provisions

Most extended warranties only cover repairs and parts replacements related to malfunctions or manufacturer defects. In fact, many companies clearly state that they do not cover any parts or repairs related to typical wear and tear. However, with the NVP Warranty Wear and Tear surcharge, you can add wear and tear coverage for specific parts and components.

NVP Warranty Plans

NVP Warranty has four extended warranty plans to choose from:

5-Star Coverage

NVP Warranty’s highest level of coverage is the 5-Star plan, which provides protection for most of the vehicle. It is the only NVP plan that comes with trip interruption coverage. Some of the covered components include:

Transmission

Drivetrain

Engine

Air conditioning and cooling

Fuel delivery

Electrical

Steering

Brakes

Suspension

Vehicle sensors

4-Star Coverage

The 4-Star plan is a mid-level plan that includes all components covered in lower-level plans, as well as the fuel system and vehicle sensors. More coverage is added for the air conditioning, electrical, and suspension systems. The plan includes 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car benefits, and towing reimbursement.

3-Star Coverage

In addition to complete powertrain coverage, the 3-Star plan covers limited parts within the air conditioning, steering, electrical, suspension, and brake systems. 24/7 roadside assistance and rental car benefits are included, however limitations may apply.

Powertrain Coverage

The most basic NVP Warranty plan provides coverage to all parts of the powertrain, including the engine, transmission, drive axle, and parts related to the four-wheel drive/all-wheel drive. All associated seals and gaskets are also covered. The plan includes towing reimbursement, however limitations may apply.

NVP Warranty Claims And Cancellation

If your vehicle requires repairs, NVP Warranty requires that you or your chosen repair facility call NVP for pre-authorization before starting any diagnostics or repairs.

A claims adjuster will assist you or your mechanic to quickly process your claim. As soon as the pre-authorized repair is finished, the mechanic will fax your repair order to NVP. Then, NVP will pay the repair shop directly for the covered service and repairs. NVP customers can choose from any licensed repair facility throughout the United States and Canada.

Although NVP Warranty plans have transferability and other perks, you may decide that you’d like to cancel your extended warranty at some point. To do so, you can call NVP Warranty directly or visit the dealership where you purchased the plan. The dealership is responsible for issuing any refund due, but note that you will only receive a prorated refund that takes into account the amount of time you’ve had the plan, regardless if you filed a claim or not.

Limitations And Exclusions Of NVP Warranty

Although there are things we like about NVP Warranty, there are negatives to the provider too. Here are a few of the limitations and exclusions we found with NVP plans:

Purchase Through Dealerships

The most obvious downside of NVP Warranty is that plans are only available at authorized dealerships. While this does provide car owners with the benefit of speaking with a representative in-person during their selection and purchase process, it also limits who can purchase plans and isn’t very convenient.

Non-Standard Perks

While most other extended providers include perks like 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and trip interruption coverage as standard benefits with all plans, NVP Warranty does not. You must purchase the 3-Star plan or higher to receive roadside assistance, and trip interruption coverage is only included with the 5-Star plan.

Limited Website Abilities

Many other companies provide the ability to check your plan, claims status, and other aspects of your specific coverage anytime through a website. Unfortunately, NVP has virtually no services through its very limited website.

Bottom Line on NVP Warranty

If your car dealership offers vehicle service contracts through NVP Warranty, the provider may be worth considering for its add-on wear and tear coverage and lack of wait times before the contracts begin. But don’t disregard the absence of standard perks and the website experience.

Regardless of which plan or provider you choose, we recommend obtaining quotes and comparing contracts from multiple sources before making a final decision.

