Delta Auto Protect joined the extended warranty marketplace in 2013, and since then the company has grown to be a nationwide provider of extended warranty policies. These Extended Service Programs, as the company officially calls its vehicle service contracts, pay for your covered auto repairs should a mechanical breakdown occur.

Our Delta Auto Protect review below explains the company’s Extended Service Programs, quote process, and quality of customer service. We’ll also compare Delta Auto Protect with other top extended warranty brands we’ve researched to see how it fares against the competition.

Summary: What We Think About Delta Auto Protect

The extended car warranties provided by Delta Auto Protect are competitively priced and cover the major systems and components across the three levels of coverage. However, the company’s quote process is slower than other providers, and the quotes expire quickly, which may leave you feeling pressured to decide on an extended warranty plan without reviewing all the possible options. Its customer service is also inconsistent, with varying ratings across the board.

Delta Auto Protect offers Extended Service Programs that will work for some customers but not for everyone.

Pros

Affordable plans: With a price matching guarantee and a 24-month payment plan, you can count on having a low extended warranty payment.

With a price matching guarantee and a 24-month payment plan, you can count on having a low extended warranty payment. Older vehicle coverage: Delta Auto Protect will provide coverage for vehicles up to 20 years old.

Delta Auto Protect will provide coverage for vehicles up to 20 years old. Direct provider: Coverage is administered directly by Delta Auto Protect and is involved at every step of the claims process.

Coverage is administered directly by Delta Auto Protect and is involved at every step of the claims process. Additional perks: Delta Auto Protect includes roadside assistance and reimbursements for towing, car rental, and other services.

Cons

Inconsistent customer service: Customers filing for claims tend to have a better experience than those requesting policy refunds.

Customers filing for claims tend to have a better experience than those requesting policy refunds. High-pressure quote process: Expect daily follow-up calls and a quick expiration date for your quote.

Delta Auto Protect Coverage Options

Delta Auto Protect divides its coverage into three tiers: Diamond, Diamond Plus, and Diamond Premier. Like most other providers, these three tiers range from the most comprehensive coverage (Diamond Premier), to simply the basic powertrain coverage (Diamond), and a mid-range option (Diamond Plus). Be sure to review the Extended Service Program agreement in detail for full coverage details and limitations.

Plan Diamond Premier Diamond Plus Diamond Description The Diamond Premier plan is Delta Auto Protect’s highest level of coverage and protects most of the components in your vehicle. The Diamond Plus plan is Delta Auto Protect’s mid-range level of coverage and protects most of the essential components in your vehicle. The Diamond plan is Delta Auto Protect’s entry-level coverage and protects your vehicle’s powertrain and some additional components. Covered Items -Gasoline/diesel Engine -Transmission -Electrical system -Cooling system -Drive axle -Brakes -Super/turbo charger -4x4/all-wheel drive (AWD) -Steering system -Fuel system -Differential assembly -Air conditioning -Front and rear suspension -ABS-brakes -Hi-tech -Gasoline/diesel Engine -Transmission -Electrical system -Cooling system -Drive axle -Brakes -4x4/AWD -Steering system -Gasoline/diesel -Engine -Transmission -Engine -Transmission -Electrical system -Cooling system -Drive axle -Brakes -AWD

Additional Perks of Delta Auto Protect

Regardless of the coverage option you choose, Delta Auto Protect offers all policyholders 24/7/365 roadside assistance. It will also pay a fixed reimbursement amount for:

Towing to the nearest repair facility ($120 per occurrence)

Lockout assistance (up to $30)

Battery boost or jump start ($40 per occurrence)

Out of gas fuel delivery ($40 per occurrence)

Emergency trip interruption ($50 per day, for up to three days)

Rental car costs ($65 per day, for up to four days and a total of $260 per breakdown)

The rental car reimbursement is especially competitive and could cover the full cost of a basic rental car.

How Does The Quotes Process Work?

The fastest way to get a quote from Delta Auto Protect is to call. If you use the online form, expect a phone call instead of an email. Once you get your quote, you may have a limited amount of time (sometimes only a few hours) to decide whether to accept the quote before it expires.

Additionally, expect to receive daily follow-up calls after submitting a quote to convince you to purchase an Extended Service Program. This aggressive sales approach will undoubtedly turn some customers away, while others will feel compelled to purchase an Extended Service Program without having reviewed the coverage and quotes from other extended warranty providers.

Cancellation Policy

Delta Auto Protect provides a no questions asked 30-day money back guarantee. As long as you’ve not filed a claim within the first 30 days, you should receive a full purchase price refund. If you have filed a claim within the first 30 days, your refund will be a prorated amount based on either the number of days you’ve had the contract or the number of miles driven since you purchased the contract, whichever results in a lesser refund. The cost of any claims will also be deducted from the refund.

If you cancel your contract after the 30-day grace period, the same refund rules apply. You will receive the lesser refund amount based on either the number of days you’ve had the contract or the number of miles you’ve driven since the contract began, in addition to the cost of any claims you’ve filed. There is also a $25 processing fee for refund requests after 30 days.

Delta Auto Protect Reviews

Depending on whom you ask, Delta Auto Protect’s customer service is hit or miss. From the customer reviews posted online across several sites, filing a claim is generally a much more positive experience than trying to cancel your contract.

The ratings across customer review sites vary. While the brand has an “F” Better Business Bureau rating, we found higher scores on Trustpilot, Google, and similar sites.

When we contacted Delta Auto Protect for a quote, the call wait times were short, and the representative was friendly, answered our questions, and gave several car tips. It took several minutes for them to generate the quote and terms, and we had the numbers, the sales tactics were a little more aggressive. The representative quickly asked for a billing address and got pushy once we said we wanted to look around.

Cost Of Delta Auto Protect Coverage

The cost of a Delta Auto Protect extended warranty will depend on factors such as the year, make, model, and current mileage of your vehicle, as well as your location.

Delta Auto Protect requires a down payment when you purchase your extended warranty that will vary depending on the level of coverage you’ve chosen and whether you’ve elected a plan with no deductible.

The company also offers a price match guarantee if you identify a competitor’s policy that offers identical services at a lower price. There are exclusions such as special hourly, daily, and holiday sales, but if you’re willing to shop around, you may end up with a better extended warranty at a lower price. You may also get a discount for being a first-time caller.

During our call, we were quoted $75 for 24 months to cover a reliable vehicle 30,000 miles past its powertrain warranty. There was a $250 down payment and $100 deductible per visit, but those prices dropped the longer we stayed on the phone.

The Verdict: Delta Auto Protect Review

Delta Auto Protect offers standard extended car warranty coverage at a competitive price. Its additional perks are helpful, and as a direct provider of the warranty, your claims should be processed quickly. However, out of all the top extended warranty brands we’ve researched, this company’s customer service doesn’t rank as highly, and you may be able to find additional coverage level elsewhere.

