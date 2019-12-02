Advertiser Disclosure

Compared to other extended warranty options, Omega Auto Care is an average, middle-of-the-road option. It has a few drawbacks but makes up for it with its perks and coverage plans. While we think there are other auto care providers that offer better value, Omega Auto Care is certainly a safer bet than some companies on the market.

What Is Omega Auto Care?

Omega Auto Care is a vehicle service contract provider based out of Florida. The company has been in business for almost 20 years, although it has only been accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) since 2017. Its website is easy to navigate and has a helpful interactive table that compares what each plan covers.

We think Omega Auto Care has some advantages over other vehicle service providers we’ve seen in the past. These include a one-year maintenance plan and perks like allowances toward replacing brakes and non-repairable tires. However, the company’s customer service seems to struggle with issues that are common to many third-party providers. For example, some customers claim they were surprised by certain repairs not being covered after they got to the shop.

Despite that, Omega Auto Care is a decent option that can work for many people. The company reimburses the driver or pays for covered repairs directly, and it only requires a small down payment (under $50) to begin coverage. Contracts also have a typical 30-day or 1,000-mile waiting period before coverage begins. That’s to prevent people from purchasing a plan when they know they have an expensive repair to pay for. ConsumerAffairs estimates most customers pay around $2 per day, or $60 per month, for Omega Auto Care plans.

Omega Auto Care Coverage Options

Omega Auto Care offers three main plan types:

New Exclusionary: This plan is for cars with less than 100,000 miles and is the most comprehensive option available from the company. Coverage includes repairs on almost all component systems. It covers many sensors in the fuel system that other plans don’t, including air intake and knock sensors. As an exclusionary plan, it covers most parts and specifically lists any parts that are not included.

This plan is for cars with less than 100,000 miles and is the most comprehensive option available from the company. Coverage includes repairs on almost all component systems. It covers many sensors in the fuel system that other plans don’t, including air intake and knock sensors. As an exclusionary plan, it covers most parts and specifically lists any parts that are not included. Used Stated Coverage: This plan is for cars with fewer than 150,000 miles. It covers most component systems and lists out each covered item on the contract. Coverage at this level includes repairing the cruise control assembly and convertible top motor.

This plan is for cars with fewer than 150,000 miles. It covers most component systems and lists out each covered item on the contract. Coverage at this level includes repairing the cruise control assembly and convertible top motor. Powertrain Protection: This plan is for cars with up to 250,000 miles. It covers the engine, transmission, transfer case, and drive axle. These basic systems are integral to the car and can be expensive to repair.

In addition to the plans above, Omega Auto Care also offers two upgrades to the Powertrain Protection plan:

Powertrain Plus: This upgrade adds coverage for the factory-installed A/C condenser, compressor, compressor clutch, and evaporator. It also adds coverage for electrical components like the alternator and starter.

This upgrade adds coverage for the factory-installed A/C condenser, compressor, compressor clutch, and evaporator. It also adds coverage for electrical components like the alternator and starter. Powertrain Enhanced: Along with everything from the Powertrain Plus plan, this level of coverage includes more A/C, cooling, fuel, and electrical components.

The company has sample contracts on its website that provide more in-depth information. Keep in mind, those are just samples. The website provides general information, and actual terms may vary depending on the validated contract you receive.

Omega Auto Care Limitations

To maintain a contract with Omega Auto Care, you have some maintenance obligations as the driver. For example, you have to get your oil and filter changed within 60 days of beginning a contract, unless you’ve had that done within the past six months. You are also required to get oil changes every 6 months or 5,000 miles. Additionally, you’re required to follow all manufacturer recommended services and keep all your receipts. If you have failed to adequately maintain a covered part, Omega Auto Care can deny payment for that part.

As far as warranties go, these requirements are fairly standard. Service companies and manufacturers won’t pay for a part that failed because of neglect or abuse, which makes sense. However, it’s good to notice that Omega Auto Care doesn’t compare the New Exclusionary plan to a bumper-to-bumper warranty. It actually excludes a fair bit more than a standard bumper-to-bumper warranty, like exhaust systems, catalytic converters, belts, and safety restraint systems.

Omega Auto Repair Process

To use your contract, you can go to any licensed repair facility. Once there, go over the problem with the mechanic and allow them to diagnose the issue. The repair facility then needs to speak to Omega Auto Care directly and receive authorization to perform the repair. Omega Auto may pay the shop directly, or you might have to file a claim to receive reimbursement.

Omega Auto Care Perks

Roadside Assistance Benefits

All Omega Auto Care plans come with roadside assistance benefits for the duration of the contract. Assistance is provided through Road America and Auto Knight, and it includes towing, spare tire replacement, fuel delivery, battery assistance, and lockout service.

The plan gives drivers a $100 allowance toward assistance for each occurrence. Contracts also provide a $20 allowance for each tire repair and $100 to replace a tire that has become non-repairable from a road hazard. The tire replacement service only applies to tires that have at least 3/32” tread depth remaining. In other words, if your tires are bald and one of them blows out, this perk won’t apply. Also, the tire replacement allowance is limited to $400 total for the life of the contract.

If your car breaks down, Omega Auto Care also offers rental car reimbursement in the amount of $30 per day. If you’re stranded more than 100 miles from your home because of a breakdown, the contract will cover $75 per day toward lodging for a maximum of three days or $225.

Maintenance Perks

Another thing we like about Omega Auto Care is that it provides maintenance coverage on all contracts for one year. Yes, you read that right. It’s not every day that you come across a third-party warranty provider that offers to cover maintenance items.

Now, Omega Auto Care doesn’t cover manufacturer scheduled maintenance at important intervals, but it does cover the following:

Oil Changes: The maintenance plan covers up to three oil changes. You will be reimbursed $40 for standard oil changes. If you use synthetic oil, or if you drive a larger engine like a V8 or diesel truck, you will be reimbursed $55 per oil change.

The maintenance plan covers up to three oil changes. You will be reimbursed $40 for standard oil changes. If you use synthetic oil, or if you drive a larger engine like a V8 or diesel truck, you will be reimbursed $55 per oil change. Brake Pads: Depending on your vehicle, you can get $100 or $130 toward brake pad replacement. This applies to all trucks, SUVs, and vehicles made by Acura, Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lexus, Lincoln, Mercedes, Saab, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

Depending on your vehicle, you can get $100 or $130 toward brake pad replacement. This applies to all trucks, SUVs, and vehicles made by Acura, Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lexus, Lincoln, Mercedes, Saab, Volkswagen, and Volvo. Battery: You can receive $100 toward one battery replacement. However, this is void if the battery failure is in conjunction with another repair.

You can receive $100 toward one battery replacement. However, this is void if the battery failure is in conjunction with another repair. Cooling System: Omega Auto Care will reimburse $40 to you for one cooling system service that includes a fluid drain and refill as well as chassis lubrication.

Omega Auto Care will reimburse $40 to you for one cooling system service that includes a fluid drain and refill as well as chassis lubrication. Safety Inspection: The maintenance plan covers one safety inspection, which also includes wiper blade replacement.

The maintenance agreement is separate from the coverage contract, and it begins 30 days after coverage. It lasts for twelve months after that.

Omega Auto Care Reviews

Omega Auto Care is accredited by the BBB and has an A+ rating. The business also has a four-star rating or better across Google, Trustpilot, and ConsumerAffairs. However, it also has 93 complaints on BBB.

Complaints

A good number of complaints are marked as resolved, and all of them are answered. In looking them over, it appears that many people feel blindsided by situations where their repair isn’t covered. Purchasing a new warranty isn’t necessarily a fun process, especially when there are pages of paperwork involved. However, it seems that many complaints could have been avoided if the contract was better understood. It may be that’s Omega Auto Care’s fault for not going through each item thoroughly.

On the other hand, contracts are tedious, and buyers can just get dazed after a while. Our recommendation is to always read each contract carefully before you sign anything. If you’re going over a contract on the phone, see if the representative can email you a copy to look over before the phone call. Highlight anything that you might have a question about. It’s always better to spend extra time doing this at the beginning than discover an issue at the repair shop. Unfortunately, this type of problem is common with many vehicle service contract providers.

Another common complaint is about receiving many sales calls per day. Omega Auto Care responds to these by saying that it only administers plans. It doesn’t do outbound sales calls, but a network of affiliates do instead. Some people report that the salesman doesn’t accurately portray what is inside the contract. For example, potential customers might believe the New Exclusionary plan offers the same coverage as their factory bumper-to-bumper warranty, when in reality it excludes more items. In responding to these sales call complaints, Omega Auto Care notifies its affiliates to remove the person from the marketing list.

Our Verdict on Omega Auto Care

Here's the short answer: Omega Auto Care has some pluses, but ultimately doesn't rank as high for us as other providers. If you take the time to go through the contract thoroughly, you shouldn’t encounter any surprises. However, there is one thing we wish Omega Auto Care had, and that’s an online quote process. Sometimes it’s nice to get a quick quote online before talking to a salesperson. To get a quote with Omega Auto Care, you have to call in and speak to somebody.

It’s important to read through the excluded items in the contract, since some things could apply to you. For example, contracts don’t cover vehicles that have been used for taxi or delivery services. If you’re one of the many drivers who work for rideshare companies like Uber or Lyft, we’d recommend you ask about coverage before signing a contract. Similarly, displaying advertisements for your small business on your vehicle may require a “Business Option” surcharge.

Our Recommendations for Extended Auto Warranty Coverage

Omega Auto Care provides you with the basics, but ultimately our research team recommends better options. You can get a free quote from our top-recommended providers below:

Why Are Third-Party Extended Warranties Useful?

A third-party extended warranty, technically a vehicle service contract, can help extend supplemental coverage for your vehicle after the factory warranty ends. Typically, cars need more repairs as they age. Manufacturers provide factory warranties that cover certain repairs for a time, but no free factory warranty lasts forever.

J.D. Power ranked car manufacturers on dependability in 2019. The survey took a tally of repair issues that three-year-old cars had that year. Some brands fared better than others, but no brand was immune to repair issues. Volvo, Land Rover, and Fiat owners experienced the most problems, while Lexus, Porsche, and Toyota owners experienced the fewest. RepairPal estimates that replacing the suspension shock assembly on a Volvo S60 can cost $818–$852. Likewise, replacing the brake master cylinder on a Toyota 4Runner can cost $804–$980.

Covering the cost of a surprise repair can be difficult, but a third-party extended warranty can help protect against that. Plans offered by different providers come in a wide range, from bumper-to-bumper exclusionary coverage to bare-bones essentials. The important thing is to sift through the hundreds of options and find a provider that has a good reputation.