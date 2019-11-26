Advertiser Disclosure

Whether you’re thinking about purchasing a new Dodge or you recently became an owner, it’s good to know what your Dodge warranty does and doesn’t cover. That way, you’re prepared before problems start to come up.

In this article:

Dodge’s warranty package covers different parts of your vehicle for a limited time. The question is whether that will be enough protection to save you from higher bills down the road. Dodge’s bumper-to-bumper coverage applies for 3 years or 36,000 miles, but that’s industry standard and doesn’t really earn it any gold stars.

If you’re thinking about purchasing an extended warranty, there are many options on the market. We reviewed a number of the most popular third-party warranty providers and think that CARCHEX and CarShield provide the best value.

Overview Of Dodge’s Warranty

When we talk about Dodge’s warranty, we’re really talking about the various factory warranties that come with your new car. Your car is made of many systems and parts, and not everything is covered for the same amount of time. Below are the details on Dodge’s warranty coverage.

Basic Limited Warranty: Also called a bumper-to-bumper warranty, this covers defects in parts or manufacturing for 3 years or 36,000 miles. Dodge has one of the more comprehensive bumper-to-bumper warranties on the market which only excludes tires and wireless headphones.

Also called a bumper-to-bumper warranty, this covers defects in parts or manufacturing for 3 years or 36,000 miles. Dodge has one of the more comprehensive bumper-to-bumper warranties on the market which only excludes tires and wireless headphones. Powertrain Limited Warranty: Dodge’s warranty on the powertrain covers defective parts in the engine, transmission, and drive systems for 5 years or 60,000 miles. The warranty includes towing to the nearest dealership for repair, as well.

Dodge’s warranty on the powertrain covers defective parts in the engine, transmission, and drive systems for 5 years or 60,000 miles. The warranty includes towing to the nearest dealership for repair, as well. Anti-Corrosion Limited Warranty: This warranty covers the cost of parts and labor to replace any sheet metal panels that get holes from corrosion. Environmental corrosion or spots of rust that don’t cause a hole aren’t covered. Exterior panels are covered for 5 years with unlimited mileage, and panels hidden from view are covered for 3 years with unlimited mileage.

This warranty covers the cost of parts and labor to replace any sheet metal panels that get holes from corrosion. Environmental corrosion or spots of rust that don’t cause a hole aren’t covered. Exterior panels are covered for 5 years with unlimited mileage, and panels hidden from view are covered for 3 years with unlimited mileage. Federal Emissions Warranty: The federal government requires car manufacturers to cover a number of emissions parts for 2 years or 24,000 miles. Dodge covers all of these parts under the bumper-to-bumper warranty for 3 years or 36,000 miles. Additionally, catalytic converters and powertrain control modules are covered for 8 years or 80,000 miles according to federal regulations.

The federal government requires car manufacturers to cover a number of emissions parts for 2 years or 24,000 miles. Dodge covers all of these parts under the bumper-to-bumper warranty for 3 years or 36,000 miles. Additionally, catalytic converters and powertrain control modules are covered for 8 years or 80,000 miles according to federal regulations. Roadside Assistance: If you purchase a new Dodge, you get 24/7 roadside assistance for 5 years or 60,000 miles. It includes flat tire service, emergency gas, battery jump assistance, and lockout service. It also includes towing to the nearest dealership if you break down.

What Isn’t Covered Under Dodge’s Warranty?

As we mentioned above, the basic limited warranty only lists tires and wireless headphones as exclusions in 2020. However, there are other limitations to the coverage. Dodge’s warranty doesn’t cover issues that arise from lack of maintenance, and it doesn’t cover the natural wear of parts or regular maintenance.

It also doesn’t cover damage from using the wrong fluids, modifying parts, or installing third-party parts. Modification won’t necessarily void your Dodge warranty, but doing anything that tampers with the odometer definitely will. Damage from driving over curbs or overloading the car isn’t covered under Dodge’s warranty either.

Also, a number of parts are only covered for 1 year or 12,000 miles under the bumper-to-bumper Dodge warranty. These include:

Brakes (rotors, pads, linings, and drums)

Bulbs

Clutch discs or modular clutch assembly (if equipped)

Wheel alignment and wheel balancing

Windshield and rear window

Wiper blades

That means if your alignment is off during your second year of ownership, it’s not covered. In general, other bumper-to-bumper factory warranties don’t cover many things on that list anyway, so it’s nice that Dodge offers some coverage of these items even if it’s minimal. Looking at the powertrain, manual transmission clutch parts aren’t covered in Dodge’s warranty.

Need more coverage? Motor1 has reviewed over a dozen auto warranty companies

See Our Top Picks >

Is Dodge’s Warranty Transferable?

Dodge’s bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties are both fully transferrable to buyers later on. That’s what many people have come to expect in the industry, and it’s what most companies allow. If you purchased a used car and are wondering if you have a Dodge warranty, you can check by giving your vehicle identification number (VIN) to a Dodge dealership. You can also check by visiting Mopar’s website and entering your information.

Why Mopar? Well, Dodge is a brand within Fiat Chrysler Automobiles – officially FCA US LLC – and Mopar is the organization that supplies all the parts and customer care to drivers. The American brands under Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) are Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram. If you own a Dodge vehicle, you can go to any dealership from those four brands for service, and all the parts will be genuine Mopar parts.

Recent Changes In Dodge’s Warranty

If you purchased a new Dodge vehicle in the past few years, your warranty may be a little different. The bumper-to-bumper warranty has stayed the same, but here’s how Dodge’s powertrain warranty and roadside assistance have changed:

Powertrain warranty from 2013–2015: 5 years or 100,000 miles

5 years or 100,000 miles Powertrain warranty from 2016: 5 years or 60,000 miles

5 years or 60,000 miles Roadside assistance from 2013–2016: 5 years or 100,000 miles

5 years or 100,000 miles Roadside assistance from 2017: 5 years or 60,000 miles

As you can see, Dodge used to offer a 100,000-mile limit on powertrain warranty and roadside assistance, with the same time limit of 5 years. However, current warranties top out at 60,000 miles.

Common Dodge Repair Costs

Dodge’s warranty protects you from some things, but not everything. Many people choose to enhance their car’s coverage to avoid owing on big repairs out of the blue. Below are a few types of repairs for Dodge vehicles, along with RepairPal’s average cost estimates.

Are You Considering Extending Coverage For Your Dodge?

Out of 31 car brands, Dodge ranked 28th in J.D. Power’s 2019 Vehicle Dependability Study. Dodge drivers who participated in the survey went to the shop 30 percent more often than the industry average. The study did find that overall dependability improved 4 percent from the year before, which is good news.

Most new cars today are reliable, but some are more reliable than others. One important thing to note is that this study looks at cars that are three years old, not ten or fifteen. Many warranties expire at three years, and some drivers even experience problems before then.

Also, mechanical problems are more likely to be severe in nature for Dodge drivers. Severe problems are ones that cost three or more times what someone spends on their car per year, according to RepairPal. This kind of surprise is not fun. An extended warranty doesn’t just cover the average repairs, but it can protect against major repairs that come unannounced as well.

The biggest issue with Dodge’s warranty is that it expires when you’ll really start to need it. From the manufacturer’s perspective, it makes sense that your bumper-to-bumper warranty will only cover your car when it’s brand new. However, the mistake is to assume that you won’t need something like it once it expires.

When big repairs come up, having a coverage plan in place can give you peace of mind. An extended warranty plan spreads your costs out over many months and lets you avoid giving up a whole paycheck (or two) for one repair.

Dodge’s Extended Warranty

FCA does support a vehicle service contract option with Mopar that allows Dodge owners to extend their warranty. It’s called Mopar Vehicle Protection (MVP), and it can add up to 8 years/125,000 miles to your coverage. Repairs are made with Mopar parts and certified technicians. There are some restrictions, though. A new MVP plan has to be purchased within 4 years or 48,000 miles of the vehicle start date. Mopar can also add surcharges if you purchase it after 1 year or 12,000 miles.

New protection plans don’t start when your factory warranty ends, but rather they start when they are purchased. So if you bought a new Dodge in February of 2019 and then added a 5-year MVP plan in August of 2019, that extended warranty would expire in August of 2024. You can also add on more coverage through the Mopar Vehicle Protection Extended (MVPE) before the current MVP expires. The MVPE plan bumps similar coverage up to 12 years or 160,000 miles.

Does Dodge Still Have A Lifetime Warranty?

The short answer is, no. Drivers who purchased a Dodge in November 2018 or earlier were also able to purchase a Mopar New Lifetime Maximum Care Plan. This plan offered a level of coverage throughout the lifetime of the car, but it was discontinued in December 2018. Lifetime plans will still be honored by Mopar for those who purchased them.

More Options For Dodge Coverage

In addition to MVP and MVPE, there are other vehicle service contract providers that don’t require you to purchase coverage within a certain timeframe. Some offer more coverage than others, and some have better reputations for customer service. We reviewed the top third-party extended warranty providers in the industry and ranked them on a number of criteria, including coverage options, customer service, business reputation, and perks like roadside assistance. When you need extra coverage, all of those things matter.