When it comes to extended car warranties, there are a lot of companies with skin in the game. It becomes difficult for the average consumer to figure out which extended warranty will best cover their vehicle. While we have reviewed the best extended warranty providers and their various levels of coverage, we thought it was time to take an in-depth look at one of the leaders: autopom!.

Best Quote And Claims Process ★★★★★

In this autopom! review, we discuss the company’s coverage options, cost, customer service, and overall value. If you’ve been debating getting a car warranty, you might find autopom! to be a reliable choice.

Summary: What We Think About autopom!

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Lake Forest, California, there is no doubt that autopom! is one of the best values on the market. You can receive coverage from a multitude of level vehicle service contracts, but some are only available in select states. The quote process is also seamless, unlike with some other companies. What we aren’t fond of is the higher down payment the company tends to ask for and that autopom! only covers vehicles in good condition.

Pros Cons Simple quote process Plans include roadside assistance Reasonable payment plans Varying levels of coverage Highly rated service Advocates for its customers High down payment Only good condition cars accepted

autopom! Coverage

autopom! offers four coverage levels with several vehicle protection plans in each tier. The company does not cover some luxury vehicles, such as Lamborghini, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, and Bentley. Other car brands are covered among the following four levels.

Exclusionary (Full Coverage)

The Exclusionary plan is the cream of the crop. Exclusionary plans cover most of the mechanical and electrical components on your vehicle. Of course, there is a short list of excluded parts, as with most warranties.

If you want something comparable to a manufacturer’s warranty, this is the closest option you will find from autopom!.

High-Level

With the High-Level named component plans, you receive coverage for specific parts within the major systems. These include:

Transmission

Engine

Transfer case

Steering

Drive axle

Electrical

Braking

Air conditioning

Fuel system

Cooling

Seals and gaskets

Among the autopom! plans, you will notice that this option is a cost-effective alternative to choosing the Exclusionary plan. It still provides exceptional coverage but at a lower price.

Mid-Level

The Mid-Level named component plans cover the same components listed in the Powertrain Plus plans, plus several additional parts: These include:

Suspension

Steering

Cooling

Braking

Fuel delivery

The Mid-Level named component plans should be less expensive than the High-Level and Exclusionary plans.

Powertrain Plus

With the Powertrain Plus plans, you receive coverage for named components that are a part of the major systems. These include:

Engine

Transmission

Turbo/supercharger

Transfer case

Drive axle

Differential assembly

autopom! also provides some coverage for additional components, such as:

Air conditioning

Electrical

Braking system

These plans are available for vehicles 14 model years old or newer.

Additional Perks With autopom! Warranties

In addition to the numerous coverage plans available from autopom!, you must also evaluate the other benefits that this company provides.

First, you have the option to choose any licensed repair facility to have your vehicle fixed. autopom! doesn’t decide what mechanic or shop you use. This flexibility allows you to use your local mechanic that you’ve come to trust.

Secondly, autopom! plans include roadside assistance and rental car assistance. This coverage is helpful if your car breaks down on the road, or if you need a rental while your vehicle is in the shop. This breakdown coverage is nationwide, so you’re not in a bind if the breakdown happens far from home.

autopom! Process

After looking at the extensive options available through the autopom! plans, we agree that the company is customer-focused. During our investigation of the various auto warranty companies, we attributed autopom! as having the Best Quotes and Claims Process.

Getting a quote from autopom! is straightforward. All you have to do is call autopom! at 888-504-4058 or go online. With many other companies, you have to endure sales pitches and continued sales calls. autopom! doesn’t participate in these tactics but prefers to keep things simple.

Like many car warranty companies, autopom! does require that you travel 1,000 miles and wait 30 days before filing your first claim. Once you meet those guidelines, you can visit any licensed repair facility in the country. You will be responsible for turning over the agreed-upon deductible before autopom! will process your claim.

autopom! isn’t a direct provider of protection plans, but rather a broker. By offering services as a broker, autopom! is able to provide some of the lowest prices. All of the autopom! plans are administered by four of the major companies in the industry. These four companies are:

Mercury Insurance Group

Enterprise Financial Group

Royal Administration

United Car Care

If your claim is approved, autopom! representatives act as your advocate and coordinate with the plan administrator to ensure the claim is quickly processed and resolved.

autopom! Customer Service

Looking at the Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating, we see autopom! maintains an A+. In addition, there have only been two complaints, one of which was resolved. ThoroughlyReviewed gives the company a 10.0 score.

Among the many reviews posted on the autopom! warranty website, here are two that stood out to us.

“When my claim was denied … autopom! stepped in and made it right.” Seleena S., Facebook Review “autopom! is the best thing on the market.” Rosa P., BBB Review

autopom! Cost

autopom! prices depend on several factors. The company will consider the make and model of your vehicle, as well as the year, mileage, deductible amount, and level of coverage you choose. According to autopom!, the average policy costs between $1,500 and $4,000. You can choose to pay this up front, or make monthly payments. What’s interesting is that the company offers lower rates for California residents.

One of the cost aspects that’s different from other companies is autopom! does require a higher down payment than many of the other leading providers. You want to budget out 10 percent of the premium as your initial down payment.

Overall, the company still provides an affordable cost. If you get stuck paying for one expensive repair, such as an engine or transmission replacement, you will spend more than that.

autopom! Extended Warranty Verdict

In summary, we found autopom! to be a reputable extended warranty company worthy of recommendation. Its prices are reasonable, especially if you are in California. In addition, autopom! provides an exceptional selection of policy choices. With all of the different coverages available, it’s easy for you to find a contract that fits your needs.

You also can’t beat the customer service. From their easy-to-use website to the seamless claims process, working with this warranty company should be a pleasant experience.

The downsides we see to this coverage include the higher down payment and the exclusions to some vehicles. If neither of these bother you, it’s possible you found a winner with the autopom! extended warranty.

How to Find The Best Extended Warranty For Your Car

You have a lot of options when it comes to finding an extended warranty. If you take your time and shop around, you will find the plan that fits your needs. Here are three companies we recommend contacting. Contact each provider to see which one is the best fit. If you aren't sure where to start, we recommend getting a free quote from our research team's top-rated providers:

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need an extended car warranty?

You have health insurance because things happen that you can’t foresee. The same is true with your car. Even if your vehicle is running at its best, anything can happen. In fact, the average car repair cost is around $400. If something major fails, you could be looking at an enormous bill. Do you want to spend thousands of dollars on a repair today, only to find out that something else needs to be replaced in a few months, or would you prefer to pay one price and receive years of coverage? A comprehensive extended warranty can provide peace of mind and financial protection.

How do I get an extended warranty quote from autopom!?

You want to reach out with the autopom! warranty phone number at 888-504-4058 during their business hours of Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST. You can also go online to receive a free quote. From there, a representative will help you choose the appropriate plan and pay your down payment to start coverage.

Does autopom! cover my car?

Coverage eligibility is determined by several factors. This includes the car brand, model year, mileage, and the state you live in. To find out for sure if your vehicle is covered, reach out to autopom! directly.

Does an autopom! car warranty cover the labor for repairs?

All of the autopom! plans include labor charges for covered repairs. Most contracts use the nationally published labor guides for determining the approved amount of labor time on vehicle repairs.

Should I buy an extended car warranty if I still have a manufacturer’s warranty?

The older your vehicle becomes and the more miles you drive, the higher the risk is for a mechanical breakdown. You can receive the best rates and coverage if you purchase an extended warranty while your original factory plan is still in place.