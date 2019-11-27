Advertiser Disclosure

Given how often vehicles need repairs, extended auto warranty plans are a smart way to protect your investment. But prior to signing a contract on the dotted line, it’s crucial to understand whether the extended warranty is worth buying and whether the provider is trusted with regard to handling claims, customer service, and more.

Protect My Car is a third-party vehicle service contract, or extended warranty, provider that offers several options for vehicle owners. If you know you want the peace of mind of a car warranty but are feeling a bit unsure about which provider should or shouldn’t get your business, this review should help.

Below, we take a thorough look into Protect My Car extended warranty plans – including coverage, terms, costs, and the customer service that comes with them. Then, we’ll see how Protect My Car stands up to CARCHEX, which we recently ranked Best Overall in our review of top extended warranty companies.

Protect My Car Overview

Established in 2005 and today based in Saint Petersburg, Florida, Protect My Car is a popular choice among car owners for vehicle service contracts. On the surface, the company looks attractive, with hundreds of five-star customer reviews on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website. But do its plans really offer the value the company claims to provide? We took a deep dive into Protect My Car and broke down our findings into a list of pros and cons to help you see, at a glance, if its plans are worth your time and money.

Pros Cons -Protect My Car has flexible payment terms, with monthly payment plans that last between 36 and 60 months. The longer pay periods can make coverage significantly more affordable on a monthly basis. -24/7 roadside assistance is included with all warranty plans. -Protect My Car customers have access to PMC Rewards, a shopping and dining discounts reward program. -For cars over 10 years that do not qualify for a Protect My Car extended warranty plan, the company’s Ambassador Maintenance Plans offer significant discounts on repairs and benefits such as free oil changes and tire rotations. -Vehicle owners may find a selection of three plans to be too limited. -Plan costs are not disclosed online. -Plans are not offered in California, Florida, Missouri, Louisiana, Washington, and Oklahoma. -We had trouble obtaining a quote in a timely manner when we reached out online. -To qualify for an extended warranty, your vehicle cannot be more than 10 years old or have more than 125,000 miles.

Protect My Car Plans: What’s Covered

Protect My Car offers three types of warranty coverage: Supreme, Select, and Driveline.

Supreme

The Supreme policy is Protect My Car’s option that is most similar to the manufacturer's warranty. It’s designed for customers who need additional coverage because they plan to keep the new vehicle beyond the manufacturer’s factory warranty term, which is usually three years.

This plan covers these systems and components:

Engine

Transmission

Transfer case

Drive axle

Differential assembly

Front and rear suspension

Cooling and heating systems

Electrical components

Select brake system components

Timing chain

Turbocharger

Navigation system (optional add-on)

Select

The Select policy is designed for vehicles with more than 50,000 miles. It provides protection for vehicles that are just outside of the requirements for the Supreme policy. It includes all of the components the Supreme policy covers with the exception of the turbocharger and navigation systems.

Driveline

The Driveline plan is designed for vehicles that are four to 10 years old with more than 80,000 miles. It covers many of the same components as the Supreme and Select plans, but excludes the front and rear suspension, turbo charger, and navigation system.

Ambassador Maintenance Plans

Although vehicles over 10 years old can’t take advantage of an extended warranty with Protect My Car, the company does offer Ambassador Maintenance Plans. These car maintenance insurance contracts offer guaranteed discounts between 25 and 50 percent on repairs, 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and more for older cars. However, they do not provide protection on the same level as an extended warranty.

How Much Does A Protect My Car Warranty Plan Cost?

Protect My Car does not disclose the exact cost of its extended auto warranty plans on its website. The cost of your protection will depend on your car’s make and model, mileage, your driving history, and other factors.

Protect My Car does disclose other financial aspects of its contracts, such as deductibles and payment plan options. Regardless of which level of protection you choose, you will have a $100 deductible. $0 deductible options are not available.

Protect My Car’s flexible and lengthy payment terms of 36 to 60 months are significantly longer than terms offered by other third-party auto warranty companies. While these terms can make the monthly payment more affordable for customers, the generous lengths may indicate that the overall plan prices are higher than other providers. Like other warranty companies, Protect My Car offers a 30-day money back guarantee on all of its extended car warranty plans.

How A Claim With Protect My Car Works

To file a claim with Protect My Car, drivers simply call the company’s claims department to obtain prior authorization before having any services performed – with the exception of emergency repairs, which are outlined in your Protect My Car warranty contract. You’ll drive or have your car towed to a licensed repair facility and then present the mechanic with information related to your identity and protection plan.

In some cases, you may need to have the repair facility inspect your vehicle in order to diagnose the cause and cost of the repair. It’s important to note that Protect My Car reserves the right to require this inspection. The cost isn’t covered by any Protect My Car contract, prior to any repair being authorized or performed.

Once the repairs are complete, Protect My Car either pays the repair facility directly or reimburses you, less the $100 deductible, which you’ll need to pay up front. The necessary documentation must be submitted to Protect My Car’s claims department within 30 days, but Protect My Car’s contracts are unclear as to whether that 30 days begins at the time the issue is identified, diagnosed, repaired, or otherwise.

What’s Not Covered by Protect My Car

As is the case with most extended auto warranty plans, Protect My Car contracts do not cover repairs and replacements resulting from accidental damage, weather, competitive driving, or a lack of proper maintenance. Issues that existed prior to the start of your Protect My Car contract aren’t covered either.

Added Benefits of Protect My Car

Like most third-party warranty providers, Protect My Car offers added benefits, like roadside assistance, with the purchase of all warranty plans. However, a look into the fine print of various vehicle service contracts can reveal drastic differences between the true value of these benefits.

Roadside Assistance

According to Protect My Car’s website, the company promises to “be there to help you through each step” when the inevitable breakdown happens. The roadside assistance program comes at no added cost to Protect My Car customers, but a look into the program’s details reveals it doesn’t provide much value after all.

Drivers are limited to just two roadside assistance calls per year, and any call after that is charged at a rate of $50 per service. Additionally, towing is limited to one tow within a 72-hour period, and cars can only be towed to a licensed repair facility.

Although Protect My Car will assist you in a bind, you are responsible for associated fees like the cost of gas and key cutting. This includes circumstances such as:

Vehicle jumpstart

Lockout service

Changing a flat tire

Gas delivery during an emergency

Any roadside assistance that exceeds $100 will be the responsibility of the driver, which means you’ll likely be paying something out of pocket for each roadside assistance call. For example, a locksmith can cost as much as $250 to unlock a car.

Additionally, rental car reimbursement is limited to $30 per day and can’t exceed seven days or a maximum of $210 per occurrence. Daily motel and restaurant reimbursements are just $50 for a maximum of three days in cases where your vehicle must remain at the repair facility overnight and you’re located more than 150 miles from your home. For perspective, as of September 2019, the average price of an overnight hotel stay was $132.

Protect My Car Customer Reviews

As we mentioned, Protect My Car has mostly positive customer reviews logged with the BBB. The complaints, though, have shown a pattern of Protect My Car failing to provide the services it has been contracted for. According to the BBB, “Customers allege that they have purchased warranty plans from the company but that the company fails to honor the warranty when claims are submitted.” This is why it’s important to clearly understand what is and isn’t included in your contract.

When you call for a quote, make sure to ask all of your questions up front. You can reach Protect My Car by calling 844-243-9472 or by visiting the website.

Our Verdict On This Provider

After doing our homework on Protect My Car, we compared it to our top-recommended provider, CARCHEX.

For starters, it's easier to get a quote from CARCHEX, where you can obtain customized quotes through a simple phone call or form on the company's website. By comparison, Protect My Car plan quotes are not quite as simple to come by, whether online or by phone.