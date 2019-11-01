Affiliate disclosure: To learn more about our editorial integrity pledge and how we make money through affiliate partnerships, read our full policy.

Purchasing an extended warranty is a big decision, and there are a lot of third-party choices out there. When you’re looking for an extended warranty, it’s important to consider the coverage you’re receiving, as well as the cost and flexibility of the plan. However, it’s equally as important to research the provider to ensure the company has partnerships and endorsements with reputable brands, is transparent about coverage, and has positive customer reviews.

We recently reviewed the top 12 extended warranty providers and found CARCHEX to be Best Overall. Since 1999, CARCHEX has offered vehicle service contracts and today is one of the largest and most recognizable providers in the marketplace for those looking for extended auto warranties.

CARCHEX bills itself as an advocate, helping consumers save money on vehicle inspections and protection. The company has a reputation for providing solid customer service and flexible plans that cover a wide range of vehicles and needs at a reasonable price. Here are some of the top benefits:

Affordable plans and financing options

Free, instant quotes

Low prices without haggling

30-day money back guarantee

Here, we’ll take an in-depth look at CARCHEX warranty plans, pricing, customer service, and reputation to give you the information you need to make the right decision for your vehicle.

For a free, customized quote, call 877-253-0058 or visit the CARCHEX website.

CARCHEX Extended Warranty Overview

CARCHEX Extended Vehicle Protection Plans are offered at five different coverage levels designed to protect every vehicle. Plans are customizable for all vehicles – including hybrids and new or pre-owned vehicles – and each plan comes with benefits like 24/7 roadside assistance and coverage for towing, rental cars, gas delivery, and trip interruption service. RVs and ATVs, however, are not covered.

CARCHEX also partners with top-rated and fully insured administrators like American Auto Shield and Royal Administration Services. CARCHEX offers contracts from each of these providers that are competing for your business, giving you a quality product at the best possible price.

Here’s a closer look at the five coverage plans and sample coverage for each. (Always make sure to confirm coverage in your plan’s contract.)

Titanium Coverage: The CARCHEX Titanium plan provides bumper-to-bumper coverage with a 7- to 10-year term for maximum breakdown coverage of your vehicle. Similar to your car’s factory warranty coverage, this plan covers most parts of your vehicle with only a short list of exclusions. It’s the highest level of coverage available.

Platinum Coverage: The Platinum plan covers hundreds of components and offers the most comprehensive level of stated-component coverage in a 5- to 10-year service term.

In addition to components covered in the Bronze, Silver, and Gold plans, Platinum coverage includes:

Suspension components like struts, mounting plates, and the upper and lower ball joints

Enhanced electrical components like wiper motors and solenoids

Heating components like the water pump, thermostat, and radiator and mounting brackets

Gold Coverage: The Gold plan provides coverage for all major systems of your vehicle for 5 to 10 years, making it a good choice for vehicles with 60,000 miles or more. Along with coverage offered in the lower-tier Silver and Bronze plans, you will be covered for braking and steering components like:

Master cylinder

Metal hydraulic lines and fittings

Disc calipers

Backing plates

Braking system components

Silver Coverage: The Silver plan covers essential components of your new or pre-owned vehicle. In addition to powertrain coverage, you will be protected for fuel delivery, electrical, and air conditioning components, including parts like:

Fuel pump

Fuel tank

Starter

Alternator

Ignition coil

Relays

Gauges

Switches

AC compressor

Clutch

Condenser fan

The Silver plan offers 6 to 7 years of coverage and is a good fit for vehicles with more than 100,000 miles.

Bronze Coverage: The Bronze plan provides coverage for 5 to 6 years for the major systems of your vehicle. It is designed to protect you from the most expensive and common breakdowns you may experience.

You will be covered for powertrain components, including:

Engine components like pistons, connecting rods and bearings, crankshaft and main bearings, push rods, valves, and timing gear

Transmission components for an automatic or manual vehicle

Drive axle components for front and rear parts like those within the differential housing, trans-axle housing, and final drive housing

The Bronze plan is a good choice for vehicles with 150,000 miles or more.

How Much Does CARCHEX Cost?

When it comes to cost, we’ve found that CARCHEX provides affordable plans to suit a variety of vehicle owners. Because warranty costs can vary based on the make, model, mileage, and year of your vehicle, take advantage of free, instant quotes you can complete online or direct consultations with a customer service representative over the phone. Doing so will give you the most accurate and customized quote and help you answer any questions you may have about cost.

An extended warranty plan is a service agreement – you pay a bit every month in order to save more when repairs and breakdowns happen. At CARCHEX, mileage quotes typically range from 36,000–125,000 miles, and for a 5-year plan costing $1,500 total, you can expect to pay around 2 cents per mile of coverage. For a 2014 Toyota, your monthly payment would run about $56*. Low and $0 deductibles are also available.

Plans don’t require down payments and have a maximum payment schedule of 24 months with several plans accepted from all major credit cards, giving you time and options for a repayment plan that suits you. In addition, the company offers a 30-day money back guarantee, a policy not matched by all of its competitors:

Provider Money Back Guarantee CARCHEX 30 days autopom! 60 days Endurance 30 days Warranty Direct 60 days

CARCHEX Reputation And Customer Value

Our research found that CARCHEX’s commitment to customer service is what sets it apart from the competition. The company has a consistently high online rating and good reputation among its customers.

Check out these CARCHEX reviews from ShopperApproved about the provider’s commitment to customer service and transparency:

“The CARCHEX representative did an excellent job of familiarizing me with the features of the plan that would be best suited for me and my vehicle. I felt very comfortable in dealing with him throughout the whole experience of purchasing a CARCHEX Platinum plan.” “I am very satisfied with the customer service. All my questions were answered. I didn’t feel pressured into buying anything. I would highly recommend CARCHEX!” “CARCHEX significantly beat the price and coverage from the dealership! The peace of mind is certainly worth the cost whether I have to use the service or not.”

CARCHEX also stands by its commitment to customer support, offering several options to reach out for assistance, including 24-hour support for contract holders to get help any time of day.

Lender 24-Hour Support* Live Chat Telephone Support Email Support CARCHEX x x x x autopom! x x Endurance x x x x Warranty Direct x x

*For Contract Holders

Partnerships And Accolades

Beyond customer satisfaction, it’s important to thoroughly research any third-party warranty provider to ensure the company is in good standing among industry experts and governing organizations, and to feel confident that a company is legitimate and reputable.

CARCHEX maintains several partnerships with leading automotive industry experts including CARFAX, Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds.com, and RepairPal. The company recently partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) to help put an end to drunk driving and heighten awareness about road safety.

CARCHEX is also in good standing with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), which rates the company at an A+. Take a look at how CARCHEX compares to other popular third-party warranty providers:

Years in Business BBB Accreditation BBB Rating BBB Complaints CARCHEX 20 Yes A+ 76 Endurance 13 No Not Rated 471 AA Auto Protection 30 No A 101 AutoAssure 9 No B 566

Accurate as of October 2019

CARCHEX has been recognized for excellence in the media as well. It was chosen as a 2017 Top Pick by ThoroughlyReviewed and received a five-star rating from TopConsumerReviews.com for six consecutive years. BestReviewsHub.com awarded the company Best Choice Award for four consecutive years, and the Golden Bridge Awards® recognized the company’s customer service with “Silver Status” for three consecutive years.

CARCHEX employees also seem to agree that it’s a good place to work. The company was awarded the Top Workplaces Award by the Baltimore Sun for seven consecutive years.

How Does CARCHEX Work?

When you sign up for a CARCHEX Extended Vehicle Protection Plan, your contract protects you from unforeseen breakdowns and repairs. A plan also comes with benefits such as:

Freedom to choose your repair shop: Manufacturer warranties typically restrict where you can take your car, often forcing customers to go to the nearest dealership, regardless of distance. With CARCHEX warranties, you can take your vehicle to any of 30,000 licensed and approved auto repair shops for an assessment by a certified mechanic. Because each plan is different, it’s a good idea to call in advance to ensure the shop is approved for your plan.

Direct payments: CARCHEX will pay the repair shop directly, so you don’t have to worry about footing the bill. Note that some plans may come with a small deductible to be paid when you pick up your car.

Roadside assistance: When your vehicle breaks down, CARCHEX offers roadside assistance, which includes towing, gas delivery, trip interruption services, and rental car reimbursement.

How To File A Claim

When your vehicle requires service, there are three easy steps to follow to file a claim and get reimbursed:

Gather your warranty documentation and confirm that the needed repair work is covered under your plan. Take your car to your preferred repair shop for diagnosis and work. Once repairs are made, the repair shop will receive an authorization number for the covered repairs, and CARCHEX will reimburse the shop.

How To Get A Quote From CARCHEX

From our research, we think CARCHEX extended warranties give consumers more choice and control over their plans, which is why the company is consistently recognized as a reliable alternative to manufacturer warranties.

For a free, customized quote, call 877-253-0058 or visit the CARCHEX website.

*Figure accurate as of May 2017. Average monthly coverage cost is based on the average total price of the Vehicle Protection Plan over a four year coverage period. Actual monthly payments will vary per plan’s payment policy. Individual pricing is subject to change based on the combination of make, model, year, and mileage as well as coverage level and term length.