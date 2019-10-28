Affiliate disclosure: To learn more about our editorial integrity pledge and how we make money through affiliate partnerships, read our full policy.

Whether you currently own a Honda or are in the market to purchase a new or used one, you want to know that your investment is protected for as long as possible. New Honda vehicles come with a factory warranty that includes bumper-to-bumper coverage for 3 years or 36,000 miles, which is the industry standard. But it’s important to understand the details of the warranty and how you can continue to protect your vehicle after it expires.

Read on for a detailed breakdown of Honda’s warranty and our recommendations for extended warranties, including the difference between extended warranties purchased from Honda dealerships and those purchased from third-party providers.

Honda Warranty Coverage

Honda is no different from other car manufacturers in that it backs the quality and longevity of its products with a factory warranty from the day of purchase. But what exactly does this warranty cover? The best way to understand it is to take a closer look at the covered components:

New Vehicle Limited Warranty: Honda provides bumper-to-bumper, comprehensive coverage for 3 years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. This means almost all of the vehicle is protected, with just a short list of exclusions.

Coverage For Hybrid Vehicles

For plug-in hybrids and traditional hybrids like the Honda Insight, which was awarded Green Car of the Year by Green Car Journal in 2019, Honda states that gradual loss of the battery’s capacity is expected and not covered under the car’s factory warranty. However, greater-than-normal degradation, which is left up to the determination of an authorized Honda dealer, is covered for a full 8 years or 100,000 miles.

Hybrid Honda models also come with a specialized version of the powertrain warranty, called a Hybrid Powertrain Warranty, and a High Voltage Battery Capacity Warranty that similarly only covers capacity loss that’s greater than average as determined by an authorized Honda dealer.

Coverage For Pre-Owned Vehicles

Pre-owned Hondas are eligible for certain factory warranties, too. Through Honda’s certified pre-owned program, new car warranties still in effect can be transferred to the subsequent car owner. The new owner also gets Certified Pre-Owned Powertrain Coverage for 7 years or 100,000 miles (from the original in-service date of the vehicle), as well as Non-Powertrain Coverage, which varies in term length depending on whether the New Vehicle Limited Warranty has expired.

If you would like to know whether your car is still under its original Honda warranty, locate your car’s VIN number and call a local dealership to ask.

What’s Not Included

Although your Honda warranty protects many of your car’s systems and parts, there are some things not included in the coverage, such as:

Inspections

Regular maintenance like oil changes and tire rotations

Normal wear and tear

Tire defects

It should be noted, though, that Honda will work with you to find a local representative of your tires’ manufacturer for warranty service.

Why You Might Need Extended Coverage For Your Honda

An extended warranty provides drivers with peace of mind about their investment. Once your Honda factory warranty has expired, which begins as soon as 3 years or 36,000 miles after the date of purchase, it’s important to ensure you’re protected from costly repairs and unexpected fixes.

Not to mention, although Honda has historically been known for its reliability and remains a popular car to see on the road today, J.D. Power ranked Honda’s reliability 19th out of all car brands with an average of 146 problems per 100 vehicles purchased. Consumer Reports also lowered Honda’s reliability rating by five spots in its 2019 ratings.

Even the most dependable cars experience breakdowns, so whether you’ve chosen to drive a Honda Accord, Civic, or CR-V, the possibility of encountering an issue remains. But what are the average costs for these problems, and can you handle the financial surprise? Here are some of the most common Honda repairs and their associated costs according to RepairPal:

Many 2015 Honda Accords required air conditioning condenser replacements, costing owners $331–$699.

In some cases, 2019 Honda Odysseys experienced issues with electric sliding doors, requiring motor replacements costing $1,255–$1,287.

Some 2015 Honda Civic models had air conditioning evaporator leaks that cost $369–$563 to repair.

An extended warranty for your Honda is an excellent buffer against these unwanted surprises, not only to provide financial protection for covered breakdowns and issues, but for added benefits like rental car reimbursement during the repair, convenient repair shops to choose from, and more.

Since most drivers are beginning to keep their vehicles longer, with an average ownership time of about six years, an extended car warranty is more valuable than ever. The three-year lifespan of Honda’s bumper-to-bumper coverage means an extended warranty could cover your vehicle for 50 percent of your total time owning it – or more.

Finding A Provider For Extended Coverage

You have the option to purchase an extended warranty from a Honda dealer or through a number of third-party providers, but not all warranties are created equal.

Honda offers extended protection through a program called Honda Care, which includes New Vehicle Coverage, Pre-Owned Vehicle Coverage, Certified Additional Coverage, and Powertrain Coverage.

Here’s what the plans cover:

Component Coverage: The first three plans are encompassed by Component Coverage, which acts as Honda’s extended bumper-to-bumper warranty. This plan protects drivetrain, electronics, chassis, and heating/cooling systems and components. Honda Genuine Accessories are also covered, including audio and communication devices and navigational systems.

The first three plans are encompassed by Component Coverage, which acts as Honda’s extended bumper-to-bumper warranty. This plan protects drivetrain, electronics, chassis, and heating/cooling systems and components. Honda Genuine Accessories are also covered, including audio and communication devices and navigational systems. Powertrain Coverage: For pre-owned vehicles only, this warranty covers the engine, front and rear drive axle, transmission, seals, gaskets, and fluids.

When you sit down to purchase your Honda vehicle, it’s likely that the sales rep will offer you an extended warranty via Honda Care right then and there. Keep in mind, though, that the plan may be rolled into your new car’s financing, which means you will end up paying interest on it, and it will raise your car’s monthly payment. A Honda extended warranty is also limited in nature, as the dealer only has a handful of plans to offer to customers.

After looking at the plans, we think third-party extended car warranty companies, like CARCHEX and CarShield, provide drivers with much more freedom and flexibility. As service contract brokers, these companies have access to multiple car warranty providers and can work with you to find the plan that’s best suited for your preferences, lifestyle, and budget.

Why Choose CARCHEX For Extended Honda Protection?

When we researched CARCHEX, we liked the options for customization throughout the five levels of tiered coverage plans, ranging from bumper-to-bumper, comprehensive coverage to the most basic components required to keep your car running smoothly. In addition, CARCHEX boasts a legacy of quality customer service with a Better Business Bureau accreditation and A+ rating.

When you purchase an Extended Vehicle Protection Plan from CARCHEX instead of another third-party company or a Honda dealer, you’ll also receive these perks:

Never Wait For Reimbursement: All CARCHEX plans not only allow you to select from more than 30,000 certified repair shops across the country, but you won’t ever have to foot the bill and wait for reimbursement. Instead, CARCHEX pays your claim up front.

All CARCHEX plans not only allow you to select from more than 30,000 certified repair shops across the country, but you won’t ever have to foot the bill and wait for reimbursement. Instead, CARCHEX pays your claim up front. 24/7 Roadside Assistance: Every CARCHEX plan comes with roadside assistance. This perk includes allowances for towing and rental cars, trip interruption services, gas delivery, and more.

Every CARCHEX plan comes with roadside assistance. This perk includes allowances for towing and rental cars, trip interruption services, gas delivery, and more. Quality Customer Service: CARCHEX sales representatives take a customer-centric approach and will never hassle or pressure you about your decision. Instead, CARCHEX representatives have been known to consult potential customers, identifying and outlining the details of the best plan options for them.

CARCHEX sales representatives take a customer-centric approach and will never hassle or pressure you about your decision. Instead, CARCHEX representatives have been known to consult potential customers, identifying and outlining the details of the best plan options for them. 30-Day Money Back Guarantee: If you’re not happy with your CARCHEX plan, there are no strings attached. You can cancel within the first 30 days.

To learn more, call 877-253-0058 or visit the CARCHEX website and answer a few questions about your Honda vehicle for a free, customized quote.

Why Choose CarShield For Extended Honda Protection?

When it comes to flexibility, CarShield has become an increasingly popular choice among consumers, protecting over one million vehicles since its inception in 2005. The extended car warranty plans span six levels of coverage, from premier bumper-to-bumper to basic powertrain to warranties for your motorcycle or all-terrain vehicle.

With plenty of reviews online, it’s easy to see why vehicle owners gravitate toward CarShield. From our own research, here are a few of the perks:

Month-To-Month Contracts: Many of the company’s plans are month-to-month, making the decision to commit to a warranty that much easier as you can have some flexibility in your budget.

Many of the company’s plans are month-to-month, making the decision to commit to a warranty that much easier as you can have some flexibility in your budget. Claims Paid Directly To Repair Facilities: Like CARCHEX, CarShield pays claims directly to auto repair facilities, so there is not a lengthy process of waiting for reimbursement.

Like CARCHEX, CarShield pays claims directly to auto repair facilities, so there is not a lengthy process of waiting for reimbursement. 24/7 Roadside Assistance: Roadside assistance is available anytime, as well as courtesy towing and rental car reimbursement for some plans.

Roadside assistance is available anytime, as well as courtesy towing and rental car reimbursement for some plans. Coverage For High-Tech Components: One differentiator for CarShield is its ability to cover vehicles with advanced electrical systems. With the High Tech plan, protect your Honda’s state-of-the-art systems, including the engine control module and navigation, and electrical components like the factory audio, alternator, power window controls, and more.

If you’re ready to look into a CarShield plan for your Honda, call 800-563-2761 or visit the CarShield website.

