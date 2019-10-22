Affiliate disclosure: To learn more about our editorial integrity pledge and how we make money through affiliate partnerships, read our full policy.

We reviewed 12 of the most popular auto warranty companies to help you determine if an extended warranty is worth it for your new or used vehicle, as well as understand what kind of coverage each company offers and what you can expect from the quote and claims processes.

To find the best extended auto warranty, our research analyzed:

Company Reputation : Number of years in business, partnerships and endorsements, customer reviews

: Number of years in business, partnerships and endorsements, customer reviews Customer Service: Availability, quote and claim process, Better Business Bureau (BBB) accreditation, BBB rating, BBB complaints, sample contracts available online, money-back guarantee

Availability, quote and claim process, Better Business Bureau (BBB) accreditation, BBB rating, BBB complaints, sample contracts available online, money-back guarantee Coverage: Number of plans offered, customization available, contract duration, inclusions or exclusions

Number of plans offered, customization available, contract duration, inclusions or exclusions Additional Perks: Roadside assistance, emergency gas delivery, rental car reimbursement, towing, trip interruption coverage

Car Warranty Company Comparison

Company Coverage Levels Years in Business BBB Accredited BBB Rating # BBB Complaints CARCHEX 5 20 Yes A+ 75 autopom! 4 9 Yes A+ 2 Endurance 5 13 No Not Rated 461 CarShield 6 14 No F 566 Liberty Bell Auto 3 9 No B+ 3 AA Auto Protection 5 30 No A 99 Concord Auto Protect 3 6 No A- 3 Infinite Auto Protection 3 11 Yes A- 13 Protect My Car 3 14 No Not Rated 108 Delta Auto Protect 3 5 No F 763 American Auto Shield 6 17 Yes B+ 358 AutoAssure 4 9 No B 570

Data updated October 2019

Best Overall: CARCHEX

Of the 12 extended warranty companies we reviewed, CARCHEX came out No. 1 overall, beating the competition in company reputation, coverage options, and customer service.

On company reputation, CARCHEX’s credentials speak for themselves. CARCHEX has been in the business for 20 years, has an A+ BBB rating and accreditation, and is endorsed by industry leaders like Kelley Blue Book, the Vehicle Protection Association, CARFAX, and Edmunds.com. The company has also received numerous awards for outstanding customer service, including:

2017 Top Pick by ThoroughlyReviewed

TopConsumerReviews.com 5-star rating for 6 consecutive years

BestReviewsHub.com Best Choice Award for 4 consecutive years

2017 Golden Bridge Awards® “Silver Status” for 3 consecutive years for customer service

On customer service, the company’s No-Haggle, Low-Price, Everyday Guarantee™ is a differentiator from competitors, as CARCHEX aims to provide the best possible experience where coverage and pricing details are clear, you aren’t pressured to buy, and your questions are fully answered – an experience that can be hard to find in the car warranty industry.

Additionally, CARCHEX’s 30-Day Money Back Guarantee means you can give the company a try and get a full refund if you’re not satisfied with the service within 30 days. We found a 30-day guarantee is fairly standard among the car warranty companies we reviewed, with American Auto Shield being the only company that did not advertise a 30-day money back guarantee.

CARCHEX offers five coverage tiers (listed below) with several plan options under each tier – a total of 16 different warranty plans. Sample contracts are available on the company’s website, and though the contracts are long (14-34 pages), CARCHEX representatives will walk you through them to help you understand what is and is not covered.

Coverage Level Years of Coverage Recommended For Details Titanium Up to 10 Owners looking for the most protection available - Bumper-to-bumper coverage - Covers all components except a short list of exclusions Platinum Up to 10 Long-term coverage of stated components - Hundreds of specific components covered Gold Up to 10 Vehicles over 60,000 miles - Comprehensive coverage with flexible terms - Includes coverage of most major vehicle systems Silver Up to 7 High-mileage vehicles - Provides essential coverage for many major systems Bronze Up to 6 Drivers looking for basic protection - Protects you against the most common and expensive repairs

Other reasons we named CARCHEX the best overall extended warranty include:

Additional Perks: CARCHEX protection plans include 24/7 emergency roadside assistance, gas delivery, trip interruption services, lost key or lockout service, and more.

CARCHEX protection plans include 24/7 emergency roadside assistance, gas delivery, trip interruption services, lost key or lockout service, and more. Choose your favorite auto shop: You won’t be limited to a dealership or a certain repair shop with CARCHEX. You can go to your favorite licensed repair facility, including your local dealer, independent repair shop, or a national chain like Firestone or Pep Boys.

You won’t be limited to a dealership or a certain repair shop with CARCHEX. You can go to your favorite licensed repair facility, including your local dealer, independent repair shop, or a national chain like Firestone or Pep Boys. Claims paid to repair shops: Instead of having to deal with paying for your car’s repairs and then going through a lengthy claims process to get reimbursed, CARCHEX pays your repair shop directly.

To learn more about our top pick and get a free quote, contact CARCHEX by calling 877-253-0058 or answering a few easy questions online.

Best Quote And Claims Process: autopom!

autopom! is named after the company’s mission: to provide automotive peace of mind. Since its founding in 2010, the company has earned a BBB accreditation and an A+ rating, with only two customer complaints, compared to dozens if not hundreds of complaints for most other competitors. autopom! is also highly rated by consumer advocacy websites including:

Trustpilot: Rating of Excellent

ConsumerReporting: Rating of 9/10

ThoroughlyReviewed: Top 10 Pick

Similar to CARCHEX, the company prides itself on its consultative approach to customer service and a low-pressure quote process, which we like. Of the companies we reviewed, autopom!’s quote process was the fastest and most convenient. Within just a few minutes after submitting a quote request on autopom!’s website, we received an email with details on the recommended plan, term, waiting period, deductible, down payment, and total price, in addition to a sample contract. The quote also included the email address and direct phone number to a “Coverage Consultant” for questions and to complete the warranty purchase.

autopom! also promises never to leave customers to fend for themselves through the claims process, and its agents will investigate on behalf of the customer when a claim is taking too long to process. The company also works with the claims administrator to understand why a claim was denied if you feel you were entitled to coverage.

autopom! offers four levels of protection, listed below. Each level has several plan options, though some plans are only available in California.

Coverage Level Years of Coverage Recommended For Details Exclusionary Up to 8 The most comprehensive coverage - Protects virtually all mechanical and electrical components unless the component is specifically listed as not covered High-Level Up to 7 A cost-effective alternative to an exclusionary plan - Protects named components within major systems Mid-Level Up to 7 High-mileage vehicles - Protects the systems included in Powertrain-Plus, as well as named additional components within the steering, suspension, fuel delivery, cooling, and braking systems Powertrain-Plus Up to 6 Powertrain coverage with optional add-ons - Protects named components for the essential powertrain systems - Can add electrical, air conditioning, and fuel systems

For a free quote, visit the autopom! website or call 888-504-4058.

Best Direct Provider: Endurance

If you’d prefer to work with a direct provider for vehicle protection, we recommend Endurance, an extended warranty company with over 10 years of experience and backed by an AM Best A-rated insurance company.

Unlike most auto warranty companies, Endurance is a direct administrator of warranty plans, which means it handles all processes directly, so there’s no middleman involved. You talk to just the Endurance team at every point of the process. Not only can this speed up the claims process, but you won’t be wondering who you should call for what issue.

Endurance offers five levels of protection:

Coverage Level Recommended For Details Supreme Exclusionary coverage - The most extensive plan with bumper-to-bumper protection Superior The most stated component coverage - Covers hundreds of specific components Secure Plus Fast coverage - Covers steering, electrical, and brakes - Shorter waiting period (30 days and 1,000 miles) than Select Premier Secure The most affordable coverage option - Covers the most vital car components Select Premier Older vehicles - Covers your basic powertrain components

Unlike CARCHEX or autopom!, the maximum term lengths aren’t listed on the Endurance website. In our “secret shopper” analysis, the longest coverage we could get was 8 years/125,000 miles. We recommend calling Endurance to get a quote for your specific vehicle, since its age and mileage is a factor in the overall cost.

With each plan, Endurance provides customers with one year of Endurance Elite Membership that includes member rewards, 24/7 roadside assistance, key fob replacement, repair financing, and more. One negative about Endurance is that while other extended warranty companies offer these benefits for the duration of their warranty plans, Endurance policyholders are required to renew their Elite Membership after the first year in order to maintain these perks.

Other features that make Endurance our top direct provider include:

Quick and easy claims process: Plan holders get access to an online account, so you can make a claim online or by phone, whichever you prefer.

Plan holders get access to an online account, so you can make a claim online or by phone, whichever you prefer. ID theft protection: Every plan includes ID protection tools to ensure you receive reimbursement and repair should your identity be compromised.

Every plan includes ID protection tools to ensure you receive reimbursement and repair should your identity be compromised. Personal assistance for plan holders: When you invest in a plan, you get personalized assistance from a live, responsive concierge who can assist when an emergency arises.

When you invest in a plan, you get personalized assistance from a live, responsive concierge who can assist when an emergency arises. Free tire repair and replacement: Unlike most auto warranty providers, Endurance offers up to two repair or replacement tires per year.

For a free quote, visit the Endurance website or call 866-918-1438.

Most Popular: CarShield

CarShield started in 2005 and has since protected over one million vehicles. We’ve named it Most Popular because of its high number of customers and online reviews. CarShield boasts:

4,610 Trustpilot reviews (much more than the competition)

2,316 Google reviews

Features on ESPN, HGTV, CNN, CNBC, TBS, and more

Spokespeople including Adrienne Janic (actress and TV host on TLC’s Overhaulin’) and Ernie Hudson (actor, author, and speaker)

CarShield is similar to CARCHEX or autopom! in that it brokers plans from multiple providers and operates as the middleman between the customer and insurance company. It has several coverage levels for new and used cars, but we especially like its protection for specialty vehicles and high-tech systems and components.

Coverage Level Recommended For Details New Car Diamond Owners looking to maintain factory-level coverage - Bumper-to-bumper coverage designed to be similar to a manufacturer’s warranty for new cars Platinum High-mileage vehicles - Comprehensive coverage Gold Coverage for both minor and major vehicle parts - Powertrain-plus coverage for the engine, transmission, water pump, air conditioning, starter, and more Silver The most basic coverage - Powertrain coverage for the most important parts of your vehicle High Tech Vehicles with advanced electrical systems - Protects the engine control module, alternator, navigation/GPS, electrical system, starter and more Specialty Motorcycles and ATVs - Variety of coverage levels and contracts for specialty vehicles

Like Endurance, the maximum number of coverage years aren’t readily listed on the CarShield website. To make coverage as flexible as possible, many of the company’s plans are month-to-month contracts, so you’re not contracted for a number of years. Since your specific vehicle’s age and mileage helps determine eligibility, the best way to find out how long you can cover your vehicle is to call CarShield.

We found CarShield to a popular choice among consumers because of its many perks, including:

Low or $0 deductibles

24/7 roadside assistance

Courtesy towing

Claim paid directly to auto repair facility

Free rental car or reimbursement included in some plans

For a free CarShield quote, visit their website or call 800-563-2761.

What Are Extended Car Warranties?

Extended car warranties are service contracts with a provider that take effect after your manufacturer’s warranty has expired. The service contract provider promises to pay for covered repair and replacement expenses, much like the manufacturer’s warranty.

The main difference between a manufacturer’s warranty and an extended warranty is that a manufacturer’s warranty is included at the time of sale. Service contracts, on the other hand, cost an additional fee.

What’s Covered Under An Extended Car Warranty?

Extended auto warranty coverage includes car repairs and replacements for breakdowns that come from normal use. Depending on your plan, it may cover your powertrain, electrical system, air conditioning, and other systems. Most extended warranties do not cover routine maintenance for your vehicle. Things like oil changes, brake pads, and tires are usually the owner’s responsibility. The best extended warranty companies have several coverage options, so you can select a plan that fits the needs of your vehicle.

Types Of Extended Warranties

Similar to manufacturer’s warranties, extended warranties generally fall under three main types. Of these service contract types, most extended warranties are either exclusionary or inclusionary. Exclusionary contracts have a list of items specifically excluded from coverage. Inclusionary warranties only cover the listed, or included, items.

We’ve outlined some of the basics for each type of warranty below:

Powertrain: Powertrain warranties cover the drivetrain of your vehicle. This includes most of the internal parts of the engine and transmission. Extended powertrain warranties are usually recommended for high-mileage or older vehicles.

Powertrain warranties cover the drivetrain of your vehicle. This includes most of the internal parts of the engine and transmission. Extended powertrain warranties are usually recommended for high-mileage or older vehicles. Bumper-to-bumper: Bumper-to-bumper warranties usually offer the most comprehensive coverage. Most include the car’s major mechanical systems, except for certain excluded items. The excluded components of a bumper-to-bumper extended warranty should be listed in the warranty details.

Bumper-to-bumper warranties usually offer the most comprehensive coverage. Most include the car’s major mechanical systems, except for certain excluded items. The excluded components of a bumper-to-bumper extended warranty should be listed in the warranty details. Named component: A named component extended warranty is usually an inclusionary contract. You might consider a named component contract the opposite of a bumper-to-bumper warranty. Instead of a list of excluded parts or services, a named component service contract gives you a list of included parts. Everything else is considered not covered.

Benefits Of An Extended Auto Warranty

Purchasing an extended car warranty can be a great way to continue to protect your car after the manufacturer’s warranty has expired. As cars become more complex, there is a higher chance that something could go wrong. In fact, modern cars have more computing power than the system that took the Apollo spaceship to the moon.

With so many computers, parts, and systems controlling your vehicle, it probably doesn’t surprise you that these technological advances might fail. Unfortunately, if your vehicle is only covered by a manufacturer’s warranty for, say, three years, your warranty may be expired by the time you really need it. Extended car warranties keep your car covered in the case of a mechanical or technological failure. Based on what type of car you have and how much it costs to own over its lifetime, this can potentially save you a lot of money.

Besides protecting your vehicle after the factory warranty expires, the best extended car warranties provide benefits such as:

Convenience: If you have an issue covered by your service contract, you’ll know exactly who to call to get it fixed. Most warranty providers let you choose your own mechanic or repair facility. The best companies will pay your repair shop directly, meaning you won’t have to wait for reimbursement.

If you have an issue covered by your service contract, you’ll know exactly who to call to get it fixed. Most warranty providers let you choose your own mechanic or repair facility. The best companies will pay your repair shop directly, meaning you won’t have to wait for reimbursement. Risk mitigation: While some vehicles cost less than others to repair, any car with recurring issues – or even just one costly repair – can quickly add up to a hefty repair bill. An extended car warranty alleviates those potential repair costs as your vehicle ages.

While some vehicles cost less than others to repair, any car with recurring issues – or even just one costly repair – can quickly add up to a hefty repair bill. An extended car warranty alleviates those potential repair costs as your vehicle ages. Added perks: Many extended car warranty companies include added benefits with their protection plans, such as roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, or towing services.

Should I Get An Extended Car Warranty?

If you’re on the fence about whether you could benefit from an extended warranty, we’ve compiled a few of the top reasons you might consider adding a protection plan to your vehicle.

If You Are… Why You Should Get an Extended Warranty Top Benefits for You Looking for peace of mind Extended warranties offer some of the best peace of mind when it comes to being on the road. You’ll be reassured that if something goes wrong with your car, your extended warranty should be able to get it repaired. The convenience and additional benefits of services like roadside assistance or towing services can put your mind at ease when traveling. If something goes wrong, these added perks can provide instant help, so you’re not stranded. Planning to keep your car Some cars are typically kept for long periods of time. A lot of these vehicles are family cars that are passed down to teenagers or between siblings. An extended warranty protects your car even as it ages. There are a lot of coverage options for extended warranties. Right after your manufacturer’s warranty expires, you may want a protection plan that mimics a factory warranty. As the car gets older, you can save money by switching to a lower-coverage plan. Planning to sell your car If you prefer to keep a car for a few years and then sell it, an extended warranty can help increase the resale value. Many extended warranties can be transferred to a car’s new owner. This can prove to be a great selling point for potential buyers. Additionally, having an extended warranty shows you took care of the car when you owned it. Hoping to avoid surprise repair costs With an extended warranty, you will know how much your warranty coverage costs each month and are more prepared for any unexpected repairs. An extended car warranty can help you better plan for any unexpected repairs to your vehicle. Should a covered repair suddenly be needed, you’ll know that you won’t have to go scraping your savings to pay for your car’s repairs.

Frequently Asked Questions About Extended Car Warranties

How much does a car warranty cost?

A new car warranty is included in your car’s purchase price. Extended warranties are service contracts that are purchased separately. An extended warranty from a dealership could cost between $1,000 and $1,500. This purchase is often wrapped in your car financing, so you may end up paying interest on your extended warranty. Most third-party warranty companies offer several plans and payment options, so you can more easily select a plan that fits your budget.

Is a car warranty the same as insurance?

No. Auto warranties and insurance companies cover different things. Car insurance is required by most states and pays for damages caused by collisions or other accidents, such as theft or fire. An extended warranty, on the other hand, usually provides coverage for mechanical or other breakdowns.

How do warranties work for new cars vs. used cars?

A new car is usually covered by a manufacturer’s warranty. Usually, your new car will not need an extended warranty while it’s under the factory warranty.

However, buying an extended warranty when your car is still new can save you money in the long run. Extended warranty prices often take vehicle age and mileage into account. A new car may get you a lower extended warranty price.

Alternatively, used cars are often sold “as-is,” meaning there is no warranty attached. Purchasing an extended warranty can provide coverage from breakdowns that you wouldn’t have without the warranty. These vehicle service contracts typically cover used cars, including those with 100,000 miles or more.

Can you buy an extended car warranty at any time?

Extended warranties can be bought at the same time of your new vehicle purchase, or you can wait. Keep in mind some automakers only let you add an extended warranty while the car is under its original warranty. You can purchase an extended warranty from a third-party provider, though, before or after the original warranty has expired.