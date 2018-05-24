– Ferndale, Michigan

Leave it to the Italians to take an otherwise very boring vehicle class and spice it up with enough style and performance to satisfy even the most demanding drivers. The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is an endearing and entertaining driving partner, but some of that performance comes at the expense of simply being a good crossover SUV.

Packing a 2.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 with 505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, Brembo brakes, a super-fast 8-speed automatic transmission, and adaptive dampers, the Stelvio has all the ingredients for driving fun. It’s effortlessly quick and exceptionally agile. Drive it hard, and you’ll always walk away with a big smile.

But use it as a normal crossover, and the results are less inspiring. The cabin can be cramped, and the material quality is questionable in spots. And while there’s plenty of standard equipment, the overall level of gear lags behind some of its main competitors. But do these shortcomings outweigh the Stelvio Quadrifoglio’s charming character? Find out in the latest episode of Why Buy.

