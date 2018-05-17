– Detroit, Michigan

Station wagons drive auto enthusiasts nuts. We love them. We complain that there aren’t enough of them. We fill forums pages and YouTube comments with words of longing when the subject gets raised. And, occasionally, a few of us even stop buying SUVs long enough to put one in our driveway.

Of course, when Porsche announced the arrival of the Panamera Sport Turismo, it drove the wagon-mad world wild with excitement. And though we’ve driven the car already, there was a similar reaction when we found out the Panamera long-roof would be stopping by the Motor1.com offices.

As you’ll see in our latest Why Buy? video above, even in its base form, the Sport Turismo is an easy Porsche to love. It’s meaningfully more useful than the standard Panamera, looks better, and is every bit as nice to drive. Enjoy.

