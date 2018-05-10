– Detroit, Michigan

Few American cars are as universally known as the Ford Mustang. For more than half a decade it has delighted enthusiast drivers and casual fans alike. Whether you’re racing it or cruising in it, the Mustang is true a staple of the nation’s car culture. And there’s good news about the refreshed 2018 model: It’s even better at doing all of those things.

On the one hand, the 2018 Mustang has even more performance, thanks to an updated 5.0-liter V8 that is even more powerful. On the other, it’s even more civilized, with options like an exhaust that can stay quiet when you start it early in the morning, and magnetorheological suspension that can be remarkably supple. Changes aside, this convertible still offers a power-folding soft top that lowers easily, seating (in a pinch) for four, and instantly recognizable pony car styling.

Because this Mustang is loaded up with every possible option – read more about the rationale, cost, and equipment here – we’ve been able to play with all the features that are new for this year. Does the 10-speed automatic transmission work as well in the city as it does blasting down a canyon road? Is the reconfigurable color instrument cluster a worthwhile upgrade over the standard analog gauges? And do you really need the Active Valve Exhaust and MagneRide suspension?

Find out the answer to those questions as so much more as we test the 2018 Ford Mustang convertible in the latest episode of Why Buy?

Subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch Why Buy? every Thursday and lots more new car review content.