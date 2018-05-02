– Detroit, Michigan

As much as we enthusiasts love the rough-and-tumble Wrangler and super-powerful Trackhawk, there’s no denying the importance of the Cherokee to the Jeep brand. A compact crossover that competes in the huge, competitive class dominated by names like RAV4 and CR-V, it’s an important vehicle for consumers.

The 2019 Jeep Cherokee has been redesigned to try to fix what ailed the outgoing model, which was first introduced back in 2013. To whit, it wore an unconventional and not at all Jeep-like face, it was on the portly side, and its cargo room stats weren’t up to par. So Jeep engineers and designers worked to fix all that in a bid to make the Cherokee even more of a hit with customers. The new crossover looks more like other Jeeps, it’s got more room in its cargo area, and it went on a diet.

This Cherokee also is equipped with a new turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, which delivers more torque than the optional V6. And it’s loaded to the hilt with convenience and safety features, like a panoramic sunroof, cooled front seats, lane-keep assist, and even self-parking. With all those changes and features, is the 2019 Jeep Cherokee at the top of the compact crossover heap? Find out in the latest episode of Why Buy?

