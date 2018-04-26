– Detroit, Michigan

The Jeep Wrangler is an off-roading icon. And though this latest and greatest “JL” generation of the vehicle might be more aerodynamic, fuel efficient, and refined than ever before, Jeep certainly hasn’t thrown the rock crawler out with the bathwater (if you’ll excuse our mixed metaphor).

We recently had the hardest-core Rubicon model into our Detroit offices for a second test. And while the mean streets of Detroit aren’t exactly the perfect proving ground for an ORV monster – the potholes are big but not that big – it was a fair chance to shake down how the new Jeep stands up to daily driving duty.

With a highly specified interior and no lack of amenities, the new Wrangler actually makes a fine candidate for this week’s Why Buy?, even if we do mostly keep the thing on road. But, of course, we also take pieces off, give you the ins and outs of the mundane along with the new, and splash just a little mud on the sides for good effect. Enjoy.

