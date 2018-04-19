– Detroit, Michigan

Since the launch of the latest-generation Honda Civic, the compact model has proven to be the darling of critics and buyers alike. Subaru, meanwhile, has stacked win on win where its recent crossovers are concerned and is hoping to challenge for a few of those Civic buyers – not to mention the Corolla iM, Focus, and Golf buyers – with this excellent new Impreza Wagon

The Impreza would seem to have everything that the average small hatchback buyer is after – improved fuel economy, a nicer interior, and sharp styling – but with the differentiating factor of all-wheel drive to really bring the message home in cold weather states. We were certainly impressed with the model when we drove it the first time, finding a massively more refined small car than the Impreza that came before it.

In this week’s Why Buy?, we test the plucky five-door in the ‘burbs and in and around Detroit. Watch along here as we put this impressive Subaru Impreza through the wringer.