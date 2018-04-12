–Detroit, Michigan

The tiniest new SUVs – we like to call them ‘subcompact crossovers’ – come in all sort of shapes and sizes. Because it’s such a new segment, there aren’t as many rigid rules and expectations as in, say, the long-established midsize sedan class. And that means that something like the Toyota C-HR can be quite different from many of its competitors.

For starters, just look at that styling: love it or hate it, it makes an impression and inspires double-takes from passersby. As to equipment and pricing, the C-HR is affordable to start and boasts a generous amount of active-safety technology. But if you want more luxurious features, you’ll find that even a fully loaded C-HR lacks some of the gadgets available on its competitors. And if you’re shopping small SUVs because you’re worried about traction in the snow, be aware that all-wheel drive is not offered for any price.

On the other hand, the C-HR delivers decent fuel efficiency, and its compact dimensions make it a cinch to park in busy cities. Plus, it’s far more affordable than Toyota’s other well-known crossover, the RAV4. Does the Toyota C-HR have what it takes to compete in the urban jungle? Watch the latest episode of Why Buy? to find out.

