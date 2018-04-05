– Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ford’s all new Expedition is and interesting mix of a vehicle type – the Super XL SUV – that’s become slightly outmoded, but with advanced features, amenities and powertrain that make it feel really contemporary.

For this week’s Why Buy? we have the 2018 Ford Expedition Max Platinum on hand, the super-sized, and extra-expensive version of the fullsize family hauler. Not only can this 4X4 pull a big boat, or seat up to eight, but the extra space at the back of vehicle means there’s extra cargo capacity, all of the time. And, in this high-specification form, the Expedition becomes really more of a near-luxury vehicle than you’d expect from Ford.

Do we have quibbles with Ford’s biggest boy? Sure. But you’re going to have to click on the video player above, and invest at least a few minutes of your time to find out what they are.

