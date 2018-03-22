–Detroit, Michigan

Cadillac’s entry in the sports-sedan class is the ATS, a stylish sedan (or coupe) with a 464-horsepower V model at the top, and a thriftier 2.0-liter turbo version on the lower end. Regular Why Buy? viewers will know I thoroughly enjoyed the stick-shift ATS-V – but that doesn’t mean I don’t have time for the regular version.

With sharp, angular looks on the outside, a punchy turbo engine underhood, and a tidy interior with modern features like wireless phone charging inside, the Cadillac ATS sedan makes a strong first impression. It’s always fun to drive, with direct steering, a nimble chassis, and remarkably feelsome Brembo brakes. But when stacked up against its most popular German competitors, the Cadillac falls short in terms of back-seat and cargo space.

Still, if you’re only going to be sitting in the driver’s seat, the Cadillac ATS impresses in many ways. For a closer look at what makes us like this sports sedan so much, watch our latest Why Buy? video review above.

