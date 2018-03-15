–Detroit, Michigan

The Lexus LS has long been synonymous with a relaxed, comfortable driving experience; generous amounts of legroom; and, of course, lots of luxury technologies. The all-new 2018 model looks to carry on that tradition with this LS 500.

Longer and more spacious than before, the 2018 Lexus LS 500 offers even more technologies, as well as a new biturbocharged V6 coupled to a slick-shifting ten-speed automatic transmission. It’s quiet, its suspension is compliant, and aside from an awkward touchpad-based infotainment system, the Lexus is remarkably easy to use. What more could one want from a full-size luxury sedan?

Then again, the segment’s three German heavyweights – the Audi A8, BMW 7 Series, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class – have all been updated in recent years. Can the new Lexus LS stand up to those well-established nameplates? Only one way to tell: a thorough Why Buy? test.

