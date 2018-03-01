– Detroit, Michigan

Long gone are the days when we laugh at the idea of a track-ready SUV. Automakers around the world – though most often in Germany – have shown that it’s more than feasible to build a SUV with epic acceleration, family-friendly cargo space, a modicum of towing prowess, and impressive handling. But Jeep’s latest volley into that arena takes the idea to a ludicrous new level.

The Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is the most powerful Jeep you can buy, with the 707-horsepower supercharged V8 from the Challenger and Charger Hellcat. It’ll outrun both of those cars to 60 miles per hour, too, doing the deed in just 3.5 seconds, and will keep on trucking right up until aerodynamics slow the fun down at 180 mph.

And yet… you can still fit five people inside the Trackhawk, it has a “Snow” mode for its all-wheel-drive system, and there’s even an optional DVD player for back-seat passengers. Does that make it the ideal go-fast family hauler? Find out as we unleash the Trackhawk in the latest episode of Why Buy?

