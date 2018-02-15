– Detroit, Michigan

I’m an avowed Mitsubishi fan. In fact, the now-deceased Lancer Evolution remains one of my very favorite models of all time (I even spent a day arguing its case with a colleague a few years back.)

As a fan of the brand, every time a new Mitsu rolls into the parking lot, I’m hoping for a change of form. That’s because, frankly, the current crop of cars and SUVs hasn’t been very inspiring.

I was crossing my fingers when the 2018 Outlander GT was scheduled as our next Why Buy? subject – this would be my first time in the compact ute since its last redesign. Sadly, for Mitsubishi enthusiasts and normal car buyers alike, the Outlander doesn’t seem to be a curative for the flagging brand’s reputation. Watch this week’s review to find out.

