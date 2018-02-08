– Detroit, Michigan

Slotted in between the Tucson and three-row Santa Fe, Hyundai’s two-row Santa Fe Sport crossover aims at one of the biggest segments in the new-car market today. Aimed at the many car buyers who are more interested in SUVs than sedans, the Santa Fe Sport has a lot of competition.

Specifically, we’re testing a fully-loaded Sante Fe Sport ultimate, meaning there’s a 2.0-liter turbo engine lurking under hood – with more horsepower than most of this model’s direct competitors. Yet the Santa Fe Sport also delivers many of the virtues shoppers expect from today’s small SUVs, including a comfortable ride, a generous amount of safety and convenience technology, and a capacious cargo area.

To find out how the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport fares in the hyper-competitive compact crossover segment, check out our full Why Buy? video review above.

