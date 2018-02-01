– Detroit, Michigan

In 2018 U.S. car shoppers are looking at small SUVs more than just about any vehicle class. It’s a implied accolade for Nissan, then, that its compact Rogue has been at or near the very top of the sales charts, most months, for quite some time.

The Rogue’s secret sauces seems to be doing many things well, without having to be the class leader in any one area. A quiet ride, decent power, and very good fuel economy all combine to make a utility vehicle that many people will find attractive (even if that chromed-out nose is slightly weird looking).

In this week’s Why Buy? we document a very high specification SL trim Rogue and talk about why, at that level, the Nissan is a tremendous value relative to its competitive set.

