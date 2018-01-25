– Detroit, Michigan

The Infiniti QX60 is attractive, easy to use and drive, and reasonably practical transport for a family. The biggest hole in its armor, in fact, is that its close cousin, the Nissan Pathfinder, does most of those things for a good deal less money. Getting to the heart of what makes the base QX60 so much better than the similarly priced fully loaded Pathfinder is a tough job.

As you’ll see in this week’s Why Buy? the core good of the QX60, in the context of its lesser relation – would seem to be those good looks. In other areas it’s just doesn’t offer enough overt luxury to cut the mustard versus SUVs that it would hope to compete with. The one-touch access to the third row might be cool, but the tired feeling center stack, poor infotainment, and average interior won’t exactly make the neighbors jealous.

See it all – along with a tall man in a tiny third row – in your latest dose of Why Buy?, above.

