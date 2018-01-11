– Detroit, Michigan

Ever since the Kia GT concept debuted in 2011 and the more evolved GT4 Stinger concept was shown in 2014, I’ve been looking forward to driving what Kia promised would be an exciting, rear-wheel-drive-based sports car. The 2018 Kia Stinger is finally here, and it does not disappoint.

With a new chassis engineered under the tutelage of former BMW M division guru Albert Biermann, plus two powerful turbocharged engines, Brembo brakes, and adaptive suspension, the Stinger absolutely comes to the table with all the components to make a sporty car. And just look at: long hood, wheels pushed out to the corners, sloping roofline, and clever integrated spoiler design.

Kia has not neglected everyday utility with the Stinger, either. It’s got a stylish cabin with all the modern features we expect in luxury cars, a spacious liftback cargo area, and a reasonable civilized ride – at least when set to Comfort mode.

Still, the 2018 Kia Stinger has big shoes to fill if it’s to be a sporty premium car that can stand up to the likes of Audi and BMW? Does the newcomer have what it takes to make us smile and appease us on the daily commute? Find out in our latest Why Buy?