– Detroit, Michigan

The BMW X3 has long attracted drivers by offering the German brand’s signature sporty driving feel with a hefty dose of a luxury, all wrapped up in a practical, roomy body. The all-new 2018 model builds on that base to create an even more appealing luxury SUV.

The 2018 BMW X3 may be larger than before, affording more cargo and passenger space, but it’s both lighter on its feet, thanks to more aluminum, and more aerodynamic, thanks to svelte new bodywork. Fuel economy has improved, more technologies are offered inside, and there’s even a racy M40i model with 355 horsepower.

For now, though, it’s the standard 2.0-liter turbo X3 that we’re putting to the Why Buy? test. With plenty of storage, a stylish interior, energetic performance, and a reasonably luxurious ride, it makes a strong first impression as it joins the competitive luxury-SUV class. See why in the video above.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch Why Buy? every Thursday and lots more new car review content.