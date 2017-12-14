– Detroit, Michigan

The midsize sedan segment is as competitive as it’s ever been, with the four-door vehicles all offering extremely similar amounts of performance, space, efficiency, and equipment. Still, there’s plenty of difference between the many offerings. Toyota hopes its all-new 2018 Camry will be the one to lure you to its showrooms.

The new Camry rides on Toyota’s New Global Architecture (TNGA) modular platform, and is longer but lower than before. Bold styling is far more eye-catching than the bland lines of last year’s Camry, while underhood a new automatic gearbox and two upgraded engines promise better acceleration and thriftier fuel economy. Those engines remains naturally aspirated ones, even as most of the Camry’s rivals go to turbochargers.

Inside, typical Toyota Camry virtues remain: a plush ride, a capacious cabin, easy-to-use controls, and a roomy trunk. But the Toyota does lag behind some of its rivals when it comes to in-car technology, and doesn’t have the flashest interior materials of any new midsize sedan.

Can all these changes keep customers coming back to the perennially popular Camry? Watch our latest Why Buy? video review to see how the latest version of Toyota’s four-door stacks up.

