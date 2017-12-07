– Detroit, Michigan

Volvo’s 90-Series cars – the S90 luxury sedan, XC90 SUV, and this V90 station wagon – are all stars in their own right. Balancing style, performance, and a healthy dose of luxury appointments, it’s hard not to like the models. But if there’s one we love above them all, it might be this slick, roomy V90.

The appeal starts with the Volvo’s taut, distinctive styling, which stands out without looking ostentatious. It continues inside, where impeccably finished materials give the cabin a warm, living room-like feel. And there’s even more appeal once on the move, with a gutsy twincharged four-cylinder engine and superbly composed suspension working in tandem.

Of course, the V90’s ultimate appeal is its station wagon form factor. Able to fit a huge amount of cargo in its hold, yet lighter and lower than a traditional SUV, it’s the perfect in-between vehicle for someone who wants to drive a car while carrying as much as they might in their crossover.

For a more thorough look at just why the 2018 Volvo V90 is such an impressive do-everything vehicle, watch as we put it through our Why Buy? testing regime in the video above.

